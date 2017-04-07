If you know of an event feed you think belongs in this calendar, paste its iCalendar (.ics) feed’s URL below. If approved, its events will be added to this calendar.

Get Your Own Calendar

If you already have your own WordPress website, it’s easy to install your own All-in-One Event Calendar from Timely:

Browse to time.ly/get-your-own-calendar. Download the free All-in-One Event Calendar plugin. Log into your WordPress dashboard. Browse to Plugins > Add New > Upload. Choose the .zip file you just downloaded, and click Install Now.

That’s it! You’ll have your own All-in-One Calendar up and running within minutes.

For help or for more information, please visit Timely Support.