April 7, 2017

Apr
4
Tue
Apr
5
Wed
Apr 4 @ 5:30 pm – Apr 5 @ 7:30 pm
5:30 pm
Tickets
Enjoy free visits with the Bunny at Village at Leesburg. Hop on down to Eggpsectation and Little Nest Portraits to capture the fun with your own camera! April 4th & 5th at Eggspectation from 5:30pm[...]
Village at Leesburg Shopping Center
Apr
5
Wed
Apr 5 all-day
12:00 am
Tickets
Apr
5
Wed
Apr 5 all-day
12:00 am
Tickets
Apr
5
Wed
Apr 5 all-day
12:00 am
Tickets
Apr
5
Wed
Apr 5 all-day
12:00 am
Tickets
Apr
5
Wed
Apr 5 @ 7:00 pm
7:00 pm
Tickets
April 5 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Verizon Center
Apr
5
Wed
Apr 5 @ 7:00 pm
7:00 pm
Tickets
 
9:30 Club
Apr
5
Wed
Apr 5 @ 8:00 pm
8:00 pm
Tickets
Apr
6
Thu
Apr 6 all-day
12:00 am
Tickets
Apr
6
Thu
Apr 6 all-day
12:00 am
Tickets
Apr
6
Thu
Apr 6 all-day
12:00 am
Tickets
Apr
6
Thu
Apr 6 all-day
12:00 am
Tickets
Apr
6
Thu
Apr 6 all-day
12:00 am
Tickets
Apr
6
Thu
Apr 6 all-day
12:00 am
Tickets
Apr
6
Thu
Apr 6 @ 11:00 am – 3:00 pm
11:00 am
Tickets
Don your favorite Easter bonnet and celebrate spring with a fun filled treasure hunt at The Mansion! Search for special Easter & spring themed items found only at The Mansion. Hurry! This hunt hops away[...]
The O Street Museum in The Mansion on O Street
Apr
6
Thu
Apr 6 @ 5:45 pm
5:45 pm
Tickets
Come take a ride on the Art on the ART Bus catching it in front 2100 Clarendon Blvd (Court House Metro) in Arlington and taking a quick ride to the artist’s studio. The artist, Negar[...]
Courthouse Metro
Apr
6
Thu
Apr 6 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
6:00 pm
Tickets
Join for a Charity Happy Hour at Sudhouse DC to raise awareness and support for the current refugee crisis. Meet great people, and make awesome connections. The event is organized by Humanity Helping Sudan Project[...]
Sudhouse DC
Apr
6
Thu
Apr 6 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
6:00 pm
Tickets
If you’re looking to meet some of DC’s most influential professionals then join uLead for an exciting night full of networking opportunities. Each $25 ticket includes a free drink, appetizers, and an opportunity to network[...]
Arlington Rooftop Bar & Grill
Apr
6
Thu
Apr 6 @ 6:30 pm
6:30 pm
Tickets
With her last two albums recorded in Brazil, Eliane Elias approaches music with a different perspective. The Grammy Award-winning artist incorporates numerous Latin influences into her music, making the jazz different from others you might[...]
The Hamilton
Apr
6
Thu
Apr 6 @ 6:30 pm
6:30 pm
Tickets
What does the 115th Congress have in store for the District of Columbia? Recently, Congress has used the District as a laboratory for public policy, conducting social experiments in areas such as school choice and firearm regulation. [...]
Anacostia Arts Center
Apr
6
Thu
Apr 6 @ 7:00 pm
7:00 pm
Tickets
DC’s Famous Underground Art Show is back! Enjoy over 100 emerging artists exhibiting, live body painting, free pancakes, live DJ sets and more.
Penn Social
Apr
6
Thu
Apr 6 @ 7:30 pm
7:30 pm
Tickets
NPR’s All Things Considered proclaimed Cambalache’s music to be “a part of the regular soundtrack of Latino music in East L.A.” Cambalache plays and promotes traditional son jarocho, blended with contemporary themes of immigration and[...]
Rosslyn Spectrum Theatre
Apr
6
Thu
Apr 6 @ 8:00 pm
8:00 pm
Tickets
A preacher’s son from Memphis, Tennessee, Spanky Brown has been making people laugh since his open mic debut in 1997 and Todd Riley heads to DC fresh off his appearance on Comedy Central’s Up Next[...]
AMP by Strathmore
Apr
6
Thu
Apr 6 @ 8:00 pm
8:00 pm
Tickets
Apr
6
Thu
Apr 6 @ 8:00 pm
8:00 pm
Tickets
Apr
6
Thu
Apr 6 @ 8:00 pm
8:00 pm
Tickets
 
AMP by Strathmore
Apr
7
Fri
Apr 7 all-day
12:00 am
Tickets
Apr
7
Fri
Apr 7 all-day
12:00 am
Tickets
Apr
7
Fri
Apr 7 all-day
12:00 am
Tickets
Apr
7
Fri
Apr 7 all-day
12:00 am
Tickets
Apr
7
Fri
Apr 7 all-day
12:00 am
Tickets
For people who fear clowns, this will be a welcome goodbye. For those who are super fans of the Ringling Bros., this might be your last chance to see them in action. Ringling Bros. and[...]
Apr
7
Fri
Apr 7 all-day
12:00 am
Tickets
Apr
7
Fri
Apr 7 @ 11:00 am – 3:00 pm
11:00 am
Tickets
Apr
7
Fri
Apr 7 @ 6:00 pm
6:00 pm
Tickets
This happy hour will benefit One Common Unity, a member supported nonprofit organization whose mission is to create and nurture sustainable communities through innovative peace education, arts, and media… requested $5 or $10 cash donation[...]
Umaya
Apr
7
Fri
Apr 7 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
6:00 pm
Tickets
Sip, socialize and savor the local flavors and art scene. This April Artist + Culinary Pop-Up will feature a happy hour with artists Amelia Tawakalzada, Bryan Jernigan and Rebecca Croft and food by Kona Grill and Barley[...]
Rosslyn Cafe Bennett Park Atrium
Apr
7
Fri
Apr 7 @ 6:30 pm
6:30 pm
Tickets
Union Market, northeast D.C’s vibrant culinary and retail district, will kick off its monthly drive-in movie series this Friday, April 7 at 8pm with feature presentation The Royal Tenenbaums. The special screening marks the start of Union Market’s annual classic American drive-in[...]
Union Market
Apr
7
Fri
Apr 7 @ 7:00 pm
7:00 pm
Tickets
 
9:30 Club
Apr
7
Fri
Apr 7 @ 7:00 pm – Apr 8 @ 12:00 am
7:00 pm
Tickets
The vibe is love, the spirit is Rock & Roll. The line-up for the evening includes Hot, wood-fired pizza by Petworths gem, Timber Pizza. This evening is very special and will take place inside the[...]
Hellbender Brewing Company
Apr
7
Fri
Apr 7 @ 7:00 pm – 8:15 pm
7:00 pm
Tickets
In honor of his commitment to education, as well as his richness of ideas and originality, Tim Robbins is the recipient of Smithsonian Associates’ 15th annual Benjamin Franklin Creativity Laureate Award. Previous award recipients are[...]
S. Dillon Ripley Center
Apr
7
Fri
Apr 7 @ 7:00 pm
7:00 pm
Tickets
 
Verizon Center
Apr
7
Fri
Apr 7 @ 7:43 pm – 8:43 pm
7:43 pm
Tickets
Wytold is DC’s own rising (risen?) superstar. As a musician, he is the perfect embodiment of the way many millennials (especially here in DC) have created their own paths to success outside of the traditional[...]
John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts
Apr
7
Fri
Apr 7 @ 8:00 pm
8:00 pm
Tickets
Boss Hog, fronted by former DC-based Pussy Galore members Jon Spencer and Cristina Martinez, are in the midst of their first nationwide club tour in more than a decade in support of their new album,[...]
Rock and Roll Hotel DC
Apr
7
Fri
Apr 7 @ 8:00 pm
8:00 pm
Tickets
One of the more original bands on the touring circuit today, Crystal Fighters marry synth and electronica dance music with a slew of acoustic instruments, including some from their spiritual home in the Basque region[...]
Black Cat
Apr
7
Fri
Apr 7 @ 8:00 pm
8:00 pm
Tickets
Apr
7
Fri
Apr 7 @ 8:00 pm
8:00 pm
Tickets
Apr
7
Fri
Apr 7 @ 8:00 pm
8:00 pm
Tickets
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong brings end-of-the-world enthusiasm to their high-energy psychedelic funk. Their infectious electro-funk grooves, undeniable live energy and contagious smiles have their rabid fanbase “the Flock” growing exponentially. Based out of Baltimore, MD,[...]
9:30 Club
Apr
7
Fri
Apr 7 @ 8:00 pm
8:00 pm
Tickets
 
AMP by Strathmore
Apr
8
Sat
Apr 8 all-day
12:00 am
Tickets
Apr
8
Sat
Apr 8 all-day
12:00 am
Tickets
George Mason University’s Center for the Arts presents Montreal’s The 7 Fingers of the Hand in their energetic and imaginative production of Cuisine & Confessions on Saturday, April 8 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.[...]
George Mason Center for the Arts’ Concert Hall
Apr
8
Sat
Apr 8 all-day
12:00 am
Tickets
