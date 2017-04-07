Rosslyn Cafe Bennett Park Atrium
April 7, 2017
Rosslyn CAFE: April Arts & Beats
Walter E. Washington Convention Center
April 10, 2017
Craft Brewers Conference & BrewExpo America
Rosslyn Cafe Bennett Park Atrium
April 14, 2017
Rosslyn CAFE: April Arts & Beats
Union Market
April 14, 2017
Cherry Blast
Rosslyn Cafe Bennett Park Atrium
April 21, 2017
Rosslyn CAFE: April Arts & Beats
Rosslyn Cafe Bennett Park Atrium
April 28, 2017
Rosslyn CAFE: April Arts & Beats
The Wharf
May 6, 2017
6th Annual Running of the Chihuahuas
National Geographic Museum
May 18, 2017
Nat Geo Nights Expedition Raw
Upcoming Events
Apr 4 @ 5:30 pm – Apr 5 @ 7:30 pm
5:30 pm
Enjoy free visits with the Bunny at Village at Leesburg. Hop on down to Eggpsectation and Little Nest Portraits to capture the fun with your own camera! April 4th & 5th at Eggspectation from 5:30pm[...]
Apr 5 all-day
12:00 am
Apr 5 all-day
12:00 am
Apr 5 all-day
12:00 am
Apr 5 @ 7:00 pm
7:00 pm
April 5 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Apr 5 @ 7:00 pm
Apr 5 @ 8:00 pm
8:00 pm
Apr 6 all-day
12:00 am
Apr 6 all-day
12:00 am
Spike up your ‘hawk and get your chains ready. The annual DIY DC (Damaged City, get it?) hardcore punk festival is not for the faint of ear. In its fifth year running, Damaged City is[...]
Apr 6 all-day
12:00 am
On Thursday, April 6th, diners across the Washington metro region will stand up against HIV/AIDS, cancer and other life-challenging illnesses by sitting down at restaurants participating in this year’s Dining Out for Life® fundraiser (www.foodandfriends.org/diningout),[...]
Apr 6 all-day
12:00 am
Apr 6 all-day
12:00 am
Apr 6 @ 11:00 am – 3:00 pm
11:00 am
Apr 6 @ 5:45 pm
5:45 pm
Come take a ride on the Art on the ART Bus catching it in front 2100 Clarendon Blvd (Court House Metro) in Arlington and taking a quick ride to the artist’s studio. The artist, Negar[...]
Apr 6 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
6:00 pm
Join for a Charity Happy Hour at Sudhouse DC to raise awareness and support for the current refugee crisis. Meet great people, and make awesome connections. The event is organized by Humanity Helping Sudan Project[...]
Apr 6 @ 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
6:00 pm
If you’re looking to meet some of DC’s most influential professionals then join uLead for an exciting night full of networking opportunities. Each $25 ticket includes a free drink, appetizers, and an opportunity to network[...]
Apr 6 @ 6:30 pm
6:30 pm
With her last two albums recorded in Brazil, Eliane Elias approaches music with a different perspective. The Grammy Award-winning artist incorporates numerous Latin influences into her music, making the jazz different from others you might[...]
Apr 6 @ 6:30 pm
6:30 pm
What does the 115th Congress have in store for the District of Columbia? Recently, Congress has used the District as a laboratory for public policy, conducting social experiments in areas such as school choice and firearm regulation. [...]
Apr 6 @ 7:00 pm
7:00 pm
DC’s Famous Underground Art Show is back! Enjoy over 100 emerging artists exhibiting, live body painting, free pancakes, live DJ sets and more.
Apr 6 @ 7:30 pm
7:30 pm
NPR’s All Things Considered proclaimed Cambalache’s music to be “a part of the regular soundtrack of Latino music in East L.A.” Cambalache plays and promotes traditional son jarocho, blended with contemporary themes of immigration and[...]
Apr 6 @ 8:00 pm
8:00 pm
A preacher’s son from Memphis, Tennessee, Spanky Brown has been making people laugh since his open mic debut in 1997 and Todd Riley heads to DC fresh off his appearance on Comedy Central’s Up Next[...]
Apr 6 @ 8:00 pm
8:00 pm
Apr 6 @ 8:00 pm
8:00 pm
Apr 6 @ 8:00 pm
8:00 pm
Apr 7 all-day
12:00 am
Apr 7 all-day
12:00 am
Apr 7 all-day
12:00 am
12:00 am
For people who fear clowns, this will be a welcome goodbye. For those who are super fans of the Ringling Bros., this might be your last chance to see them in action. Ringling Bros. and[...]
Apr 7 all-day
12:00 am
Apr 7 @ 11:00 am – 3:00 pm
11:00 am
Apr 7 @ 6:00 pm
6:00 pm
This happy hour will benefit One Common Unity, a member supported nonprofit organization whose mission is to create and nurture sustainable communities through innovative peace education, arts, and media… requested $5 or $10 cash donation[...]
Apr 7 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
6:00 pm
Sip, socialize and savor the local flavors and art scene. This April Artist + Culinary Pop-Up will feature a happy hour with artists Amelia Tawakalzada, Bryan Jernigan and Rebecca Croft and food by Kona Grill and Barley[...]
Apr 7 @ 6:30 pm
6:30 pm
Union Market, northeast D.C’s vibrant culinary and retail district, will kick off its monthly drive-in movie series this Friday, April 7 at 8pm with feature presentation The Royal Tenenbaums. The special screening marks the start of Union Market’s annual classic American drive-in[...]
Apr 7 @ 7:00 pm
Apr 7 @ 7:00 pm – Apr 8 @ 12:00 am
7:00 pm
The vibe is love, the spirit is Rock & Roll. The line-up for the evening includes Hot, wood-fired pizza by Petworths gem, Timber Pizza. This evening is very special and will take place inside the[...]
Apr 7 @ 7:00 pm – 8:15 pm
7:00 pm
In honor of his commitment to education, as well as his richness of ideas and originality, Tim Robbins is the recipient of Smithsonian Associates’ 15th annual Benjamin Franklin Creativity Laureate Award. Previous award recipients are[...]
Apr 7 @ 7:00 pm
Apr 7 @ 7:43 pm – 8:43 pm
7:43 pm
Wytold is DC’s own rising (risen?) superstar. As a musician, he is the perfect embodiment of the way many millennials (especially here in DC) have created their own paths to success outside of the traditional[...]
Apr 7 @ 8:00 pm
8:00 pm
One of the more original bands on the touring circuit today, Crystal Fighters marry synth and electronica dance music with a slew of acoustic instruments, including some from their spiritual home in the Basque region[...]
Apr 7 @ 8:00 pm
8:00 pm
Apr 7 @ 8:00 pm
8:00 pm
Apr 7 @ 8:00 pm
8:00 pm
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong brings end-of-the-world enthusiasm to their high-energy psychedelic funk. Their infectious electro-funk grooves, undeniable live energy and contagious smiles have their rabid fanbase “the Flock” growing exponentially. Based out of Baltimore, MD,[...]
Apr 7 @ 8:00 pm
8:00 pm
Apr 8 all-day
12:00 am
CulturalDC is pleased to present Developing an Argument by Christian Benefiel from March 18 through April 8 at Flashpoint Gallery. The exhibition features new work by the Maryland sculptor investigating an argument as the application[...]
Apr 8 all-day
12:00 am
George Mason University’s Center for the Arts presents Montreal’s The 7 Fingers of the Hand in their energetic and imaginative production of Cuisine & Confessions on Saturday, April 8 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.[...]
Apr 8 all-day
12:00 am
