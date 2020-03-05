Behind the Music of James Baldwin’s “The Amen Corner”

One of James Baldwin’s many works in his prolific career is an underproduced but beautifully moving play, The Amen Corner, centering on a pastor leading her church through faith while also wrestling with her own challenges that come with simply being human. Shakespeare Theatre Company brought this play back, allowing a new generation of viewers to experience Baldwin’s genius in a new light.

Adding to the play’s complexity is the fact that while Baldwin wrote some music for the play, there’s no actual score or direction on how one should approach it. As the play sees new success and poignancy with D.C audiences, we spoke to music director Victor Simonson about its relevance, his approach to the music and what we can learn from Baldwin’s enduring legacy.

District Fray: You have a background in music ministry, and I understand this play is about a church community. How did that affect how you tackled the music for The Amen Corner?

Victor Simonson: It is so ironic and deeply moving every show to watch. I felt like I’m looking at myself, and like I’m looking at my wife who is currently a pastor. In our marriage we have lost a child and one of the main characters in the show, the pastor Margaret, also loses a child. So the deeper, traumatic and more painful moments – have lived that. Seeing that on stage is very poignant.

There are also funny moments with the pianist, who’s commenting on how he wrestles with being a musician in the church, and what that means, to have this call to serve in music ministry. I also wrestle with [that], I want to go out and do other things and do musical theater projects, records and sing love songs to my wife…I have all these other ideas that may not necessarily be in the church. And so this whole notion [the play] wrestles with, of I don’t want to play music in the church, I want my music to go out to the world.

Playwright James Baldwin wrote the lyrics, but not the melodies, for this play. Crafting the melodies seems like a daunting task. Can you walk me through that process?

James Baldwin wrote this play and he has all this music he expects but no music scores, no source material, no recordings that he recommends. It’s up to the creators and music directors and musicians to look at this play and say, “well, how do I want this song to go? How fast, how slow, what arrangement do I want to use? What sort of sound do I want to create?”

In our case, we wanted to be really authentic to that 1950s, 1960s sound with just piano, tambourine, percussion and singers. So iit has a feel of a 1950s church in Harlem without drums. And even in the play, this particular church doesn’t have drums, they don’t have bass, they don’t have any tambourines. Even though at this time, instruments were starting to be introduced more into African American liturgy. And so we decided not to have any other instruments besides piano.

And with regards to the lyrics, I took a lot of James Baldwin’s original texts, but because there was no source material, there were many cases where I either had to add something to the lyrics, take away something, completely change it, write new lyrics. So a lot of this has, has really been a collaborative process in terms of even myself, writing new melodies, writing new text to make the text fit into a rhythm that is appealing to the ear.

What was the most rewarding part about sifting through what Baldwin had written and creating your own contributions to the music of the play?

I’d say even though he’s not a musician and he’s not a composer, for the most part, what he would write was very poetic. It would fit really, really well. The most rewarding part is sitting with this amazing master and every time I would do that, I would just sit and say, “what are you thinking? What is your spirit? What are you thinking about, James?” I would have conversations with him and say, “What is your desire in this? What do you want to convey? What feelings do you want to get at? Do you want to get more of the theological framework? Do you want to get more of the sociological ideas?”

This whole play is about freedom and owning reality and owning where we are. So that’s why I decided to go in that direction, but just being able to sit with James Baldwin and his spirit was so humbling and asking him, “what do you feel here and what do you want?” Just having that conversation with them was so beautiful for me as a composer.

What did you learn about the legacy of James Baldwin in the process? What do you hope audiences take away from seeing The Amen Corner?

The legacy of James Baldwin is many things. He never reconciled with the church. Even though he grew up in the church, he never partnered with the church and his own life and his career and his writings, because he saw the church as – it was transformative and in shaping him when he was a child growing up and as a preacher – but he’s also saw this institution as potentially oppressive. His legacy is important for me because I’m also finishing up my masters of divinity and I’ve studied theology and I’m a preacher as well. What’s important for me as a theologian is to question how is the church functioning in my life? How is the theology that I believe? How is my belief system actually helping me to own reality, to own what I really feel?

And if there’s one thing that I truly believe: this work helps us to lift up as Christians and as believers, as Buddhists, as wherever we are. It’s this notion of a practical theology or practical belief system that says, “how has what I believe helped me to live and love every human being fully, to accept every human being as fully human and to live in the reality of what I feel, not just what I believe?” We often dismiss our feelings because the Bible says to do this or the preacher says to do that. But James Baldwin says, your feelings have value. What you feel and the love and the things that you go through are important and they have value and to own those things. And so that’s what I think is important, the legacy that he’s passing on through this work.

The Amen Corner runs until March 15 at Shakespeare Theatre’s Sidney Harman Hall. For more on the play, time and ticket prices, visit www.shakespearetheatre.org.

Sidney Harman Hall: 610 F St. NW, DC; 202-547-1122