The DC Champs Game Package Sweepstakes 2020

The DC Champs Game Package Sweepstakes 2020 | Entry Info and Rules

Contest Dates: March 3, 2020  to April 30, 2020
Open to Residents of:  VA. Must be 21+ at time of entry.
Prize: One (1) winner will receive a pair of tickets to a Washington Nationals game of their choice in Washington, DC and assorted other prizes.

HOW TO ENTER:

  1. Text DCCHAMPSVIP to 888111.
  2. Online at ontaponline.com/win during the Sweepstakes period and follow the online instructions to complete and submit an online entry.
mm

Kayla Marsh

Kayla is a Northern VA native and graduated from JMU in 2016 with a major in media arts and design. With a background in print journalism, she writes about music, food and sometimes sports. You can find her singing in traffic, at a sports bar watching the Nats, eating tacos or live tweeting The Bachelor.