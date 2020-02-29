Cheers to DC’s Fourth Annual Gin Symposium

Local and national distillers are amping up for the fourth annual Ginworld Symposium DC. Ambassadors of the fiery-tasting spirit show off their passion by partaking in a day-long event that includes educational seminars, tastings and an expert panel for those who want to know more about the evolution, past, present and future of gin.

The symposium, which is set for March 2 at Hook Hall, is in its fourth year running. With constant growth each year, it’s grown into the largest gin-focused event in the country.

According to the Ginworld Symposium DC press release, “The goal is to not only expand the knowledge of gin, but also to celebrate the ever-growing spectrum of products around the world and elevating the appreciation of the spirit overall.”

Among the many distillers involved in this year’s symposium is local distiller The Gibson DC, which will be hosting a consumer-inclusive spotlight event themed to James Bond’s Casino Royale featuring 15 different brands recognized from Ginworld’s showcase. The event is free but can only be attended by ticket entrance with three different time slots to choose from. The 15 featured gins will be split between the two levels of The Gibson as guests get to choose which brand they are most interested in trying with their James Bond–themed drink.

The Monday night party isn’t the only event of the week, as Gin Wizard and owner of 11-year-old Wisdom DC, Erik Holzherr, will be hosting a first-time Gin Rickey focused event on Thursday, March 5 as a tribute to the longtime DC cocktail. Featuring more than 120 gins at his bar, 90 of which will be represented at Gin Symposium, Holzherr is stoked to put a twist on the traditional drink by having the option of nine different gins to test on the classic Gin Rickey.

“It’s pretty impressive to have so many brands represented and it’s incredible to get the big names to come out all in one place. It’s just a great opportunity for education, learning, sampling and seeing new products. Just having all that variety in one place is really, really what makes Ginworld week really impressive,” says Holzherr.

On Wednesday, March 4 owner of Gin Joint, New Height Restaurant, Umbi Singh will be hosting a martini and/or negroni event. The target of this event will highlight six to eight Ginworld featured gins to try in the form of a martini and/or a negroni. Singh says one of the main reasons he’s excited about this event is that it combines his passion of cocktails and people, allowing guests to find the right drink for themselves in whatever form that may be.

“There’s no right or wrong, it’s however you like it,” Singh says. “No matter how much you think you know, when you talk to people you can get deeper to the truth of what something is, and that’s what I like, is the interaction.”

Guests can expect to hear from expert ambassadors like Sebastian Hamilton-Mudge, a global ambassador for Plymouth Gin; Peter Hunt, the distiller and president of Empress Gin Canada; and Nick Crutchfield, an ambassador for Tanqueray Gin.

What was once a one-day festival has morphed into a week-long celebration and expansion of learning on the classic spirit. Ginworld Symposium DC prides itself on giving its guests an all-immersive experience through direct access to the men and women behind gin products and the level of engagement that comes with the event.

For any first time attendees, the advice shared by the gin experts is summarized by having an open mind, connecting with as many people as you can and taking advantage of the knowledge offered by the gin pros.

“It’s a journey to be explored and experimented, but above all, it’s a celebration,” Singh said.

Ginworld Symposium DC kicks off on Monday, March 2 at Hook Hall. For more information regarding event calendars, brands and ambassadors can be found at www.ginworld.com or www.facebook.com/ginworld.

Hook Hall: 3400 Georgia Ave. NW, DC; www.ginworld.com