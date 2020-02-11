Celebrate Galentine’s Day in DC with These Five Fetes of Friendship

I think it’s fair to say that the day before Valentine’s has taken over our collective consciousness as an iconic cultural moment to celebrate the beauty, power and fun of female friendships. That’s right, I’m talking about the holiday pioneered by Parks and Recreation character Leslie Knope. As the hardworking fictional heroine said, the celebration involves leaving your partner at home and “kicking it, breakfast style.” Seeing as this year’s Galentine’s Day falls on a weekday, you may not be able to sneak out of the office to snack on Leslie’s favorite diner waffles, but you can still enjoy the company of your best friends at these amazing Galentine’s Day events throughout the city this week.

Thursday, February 13

Galentine’s Day at Urbana

Looking for a low-key event where you and your friends can relax and catch up over great pizza and cocktails? Urbana offers a $10 pizza and prosecco combo, plus $8 cocktails, made with women-owned Republic Restorative spirits, making this event a great way to enjoy your night out with friends without breaking the bank. If you RSVP on Eventbrite, you and your squad will be greeted by a free glass of sparkling rose at the event, plus all attendees will enjoy a DJ playing a girl power playlist, a photobooth to snap your favorite memories from the night and the knowledge that your reveling makes a difference, as Urbana will be donating a portion of the night’s proceeds to No Kid Hungry to aid in their mission of eradicating childhood hunger. 5-10 p.m. Free to attend. 2121 P St. NW, DC; www.urbanadc.com

Maggie O’Neill’s Galentine’s Party

For friend groups brimming with creative energy, Maggie O’Neill hosts a free soiree celebrating friendship at her airy new studio at The Wharf. Arrive ready to participate in painting opportunities, see what the future holds for you and your girls with a fortune teller, snack on light bites and drinks and more. If you’re looking to update your wardrobe and truly treat yourself, you can shop accessories and clothes from the beautiful selections of Ella-Rue and Los Gitanos Vintage on site. 6-9 p.m. Free to attend with RSVP; email [email protected]. 998 Maine Ave. SW, DC; www.maggieo.com

Second Annual Galentine’s Day Gathering at Astro Lab Brewing

If your gratitude for your friends is spilling over into a sudden desire to give back to your community, Astro Lab’s Galentine’s Day Gathering is the place for you and your crew. The Maryland brewery has teamed up with Silver Spring Cares so you can participate in interactive activities that directly benefit Koiner Farm, Shepherds Table, Small Things Matter and more local organizations. If you work up an appetite while simultaneously working to benefit your community, they’ll have snacks on hand for you. Plus, you can grab one of Astro Lab’s delicious craft brews to sip on while you’re there. 7 p.m. Tickets $20. 8216 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring, MD; www.astrolabbrewing.com

Third Annual Galentine’s Day by Dio Wine Bar

This third-annual celebration at H Street’s natural wine bar offers Galentine’s Day celebrators a little bit of everything. You’ll get four mini workshops lead by the talent behind local women-owned businesses, a wine float with house-made ice cream (if you’re not sold by that alone we’re not sure what else you need), a mini cocktail, and access to Dio’s carefully curated women lead and women owned wine list, special for this Galentine’s celebration. Plus, you and your gal pals will leave with a goodie bag with delicious treats to enjoy later in the spirit of enjoying good food and good company. 6:30-9 p.m. Tickets $35. 904 H St. NE, DC; www.diowinebar.com

Friday, February 14 – Saturday, February 15

Valentine’s Day at Lapop

If your squad would rather celebrate love in all its forms on Friday, head to Lapop in Adams Morgan for a Valentine’s Day party that comes with a hint of sass. The spot will be serving an anti-Valentine’s Day punch, only available on the Friday, February 14, making it the perfect spot to hide out from the lovebirds and complain about the perils of modern dating. Dance through the night with the sounds of DJ Jack Doja from 7 p.m. – 1 a.m., and when you need a break, look through a series of Valentine’s Day art by local artists, also on display in the space. The art show and DJ are free to attend. 1847 Columbia Rd. NW, DC; www.lapopdc.com