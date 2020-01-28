Your Smith Brings Latest Tour To Songbyrd Record Cafe And Music House

Your Smith (Caroline Smith) brings her In Between Plans tour to DC this Thursday for a sold out show at Songbyrd. The Minneapolis native released her first EP, Bad Habit in August 2018 followed by her second EP release, Wild Wild Woman in September 2019. Inspired by the “Minneapolis Sound,” Smith’s style of music is a blend of funk, pop and R&B. In 2018, Caroline changed her name to Your Smith, a re-branding of her identity as a laid-back, risk-taking performer.

“Forever reinventing myself, forever pushing the boundaries of what I can’t do into what I can, I may change, I may explore. But I promise through it all, I will always stay myself, I will always be writing these songs for you, and you will always have Your Smith,” Smith said of the name change back in 2018.

With the name change came a sense of freedom and refreshment in her music. Your Smith is care free and cool with an edginess that doesn’t care what others think. While Smith only has two EPs out, she’s written over 100 songs since moving to LA.

“I really firmly believe that sometimes you just have to write songs to get to the songs that you want to write. I didn’t know they were going to be 80 songs, assuming I keep 20 of them, but I said “keep going” and kept writing,” Smith commented to Atwood Magazine about her songwriting.

You can feel the variation between songs in her EPs as well. Each of Bad Habit’s songs are different, from the Cheryl Crow-esq “The Spot” to the R&B feel of “Ooh Wee.”

“I wrote these songs after this freedom I experienced in my life, which was alongside of developing Smith as a character, but it was also me giving up this idea that I was going to please everybody on my team, and in my publishing, that maybe I was going to write a song that wasn’t going please them enough to be top 40, or something.”

Smith’s latest EP brings plenty of variation in her writing as well.

“This is an anthem for the wild woman that lives inside us all, begging to be let out…” she said of the EP. Thursday night at Songbyrd she’ll bring a memorable show to DC, get there early for a good spot. Doors open at 7 p.m. and show starts 8 p.m. For more information about the show, click here.

Songbyrd Record Cafe and Music House: 2475 18th St. NW, DC; 202-450-2917; www.songbyrddc.com