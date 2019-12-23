DC Winter Activities To Kick Off 2020

Winter in DC is always a gamble. Some days you don’t need to wear a coat and others you’re chilled to the bone. In past years there’s been barely any snowfall and others we’ve got upwards of 20 inches at once. It can be easy to just stay snuggled in bed and let your social life slip by, but all the excitement doesn’t have to shut down for the winter. Check out some of the fun activities we’ve found to keep you out and about this season.

This free experience will have you viewing gorgeous Georgetown in a new way: glowing! With 11 light art installations, Georgetown Glow is able to fill your evening with fun. Check out a cloud swing, a live dance performance viewed through a peephole, and all sorts of neat lights hanging in the air. You can even participate yourself and hop on a bike to beat your friends in a light battle. Hit up this activity sooner rather than later, as the lights only stay on through January 5.

Want to feel like you’re embracing the winter, but without the cold? The winter igloos at the Watergate may be for you. Fitting up to eight guests each, stay cozy in a heated igloo at the Next Whiskey Bar or Kingbird. Enjoy a specialty cocktail like the sweet, vodka based Jackie O. or opt for the O’Connor Tuxedo #3 for a little bit of whiskey and absinthe flavor. Note that there is a food and beverage fee and minimum. Call for reservations and more details.

Ice Skating

There are a variety of opportunities to hit the ice rink in the DC area. Head to Washington Harbor to experience DC’s largest at 11,800 square feet. Check out one of their weekly events, like College Skate Night, Cartoon Skate and Rock the Rink for a little themed fun. Head to The Wharf for another skating option, or if you’re in Virginia, check out Pentagon Row. If you’re heading to the Pentagon Row rink, make sure to come hungry, as you’ll be surrounded by delicious restaurants options like Thaiphoon and Siné’s Irish Pub. Don’t miss the Irish nachos a local favorite Siné’s.

Daybreaker is a must try at any time of year, but check them out this winter for some early morning fitness! Each month they do a dance party before your workday begins. From 6-7 a.m. you can partake in a yoga class lead by a local teacher and from 7-9 a.m. you get your groove on! You can also enjoy some free healthy snacks, kombucha and cold brew coffee. Following each month’s Daybreaker, they will announce the theme of the next month. December’s theme was “Holidaybreaker,” which meant Christmas sweater time. Each month you’ll also be able to experience some other unique talents like musicians, professional bubble blowers, aerial performers and more. This is an event not to miss!

On January 11-12, head over to Nats Stadium to celebrate your team spirit! Meet the Nationals players and coaches and get some insider access to areas of the stadium that you normally can’t see. You’ll get the opportunity for player autographs, photos with the World Series trophy and photos with the mascot. Keep that holiday spirit going as the stadium is turned into a winter wonderland with snow angel pictures and even a curling rink! Tickets are $35 a day for adult, $30 a day if you buy the two day pass.

This may not be the best way to stay warm this winter, but it sure is a whole lot of fun. In the spirit of Valentine’s Day and charity, don your best undies and run a mile in the freezing February weather. Why would you do this, you ask? This “race” is to raise money for a cure for Neurofibromatosis. Get to fundraising and make a difference while having a little fun, and don’t worry, if wearing only your undies makes you uncomfortable, you are allowed to wear more clothing. After the run, get your groove on with a rockin’ dance party!

Head to Chinatown on January 26 for a celebration of the Year of the Rat! This parade promises to be the biggest and most diverse held yet in DC. Don’t miss the traditional dragon and lion dances, Kung Fu demonstrations, live music and more. Make sure to wear red, which is meant to ward off evil spirits and bring in good fortune. Stick around to watch the firecrackers!

Check out REACH at the Kennedy Center between January 22 and February 2 to see 100 hand-crafted lanterns made up of 10,000 colored LED lights in celebration of the Lunar New Year. Stick around for their winter lantern PLUS evenings for even more fun! Attend a Peking opera make-up demo, make your own lantern, or participate in Korean mask making, to name just a few of the awesome activities at REACH.

There are endless fun activities to take part in, in DC this winter. Let us know how you enjoyed these events…and also share with us the awesome events that you find!