Best of 2019: Our Staff’s Favorite Music, Memes, Sports Moments and More

2019 was a long year. So many things happened. TOO many things happened, if you ask me. Let’s all slow down in 2020. With new memes taking over the Twittersphere every day, history-making sports moments, and more binge watchable shows than ever, it can be hard to round up your year in retrospect. To help jog our collective memories, On Tap and Fray staff reflected on their favorite things that happened this year, so you can come with us on this journey of reflection on this wild ride of a year.

Monica Alford, Managing Editor

What song released in 2019 defined your year?

I like old things.

What was your favorite album of 2019 and why?

See above.

Best concert you attended this year? What was the venue? Why was it great?

There’s too many to name but at this moment, the two that stand out are Bloc Party at The Anthem (nostalgic vibes and adorable concertgoers) and Beck // Cage The Elephant at Merriweather (high production value, insane amount of talent onstage, epic thunderstorm).

via GIPHY

Favorite 2019 sports moment?

I don’t know much about sport ball but I was very proud of the USWNT win.

via GIPHY

Best *local* thing you ate or drank this year? Where did you have it? Why was it amazing?

Thamee and Kith/Kin for incredible meals // experiences (Thamee for authentic cuisine and mom-and-pop feel, Kith/Kin for insanely good flavors and the personal touch of Chef Kwame chatting with and checking on his guests).

What was the most binge-worthy season of TV released this year, in your humble opinion?

Too many to name but off of the top of my head, Mrs. Fletcher (mini-series) on HBO was phenomenal.

via GIPHY

Any favorite movies? Why does that movie stand out to you?

Jojo Rabbit because it was surprising, delightful and so tastefully done.

via GIPHY

Biggest personal accomplishment of 2019?

The OT team joining the Fray family and continuing to kick ass in media and across departments.

Weirdest thing that happened to you this year?

Being acquired by and becoming part of the Fray family (weird = fantastic in this instance!)

Favorite meme that ruled the Internet this year?

Anything M.K. sends me (help me, I’m old!)

Anything you’re looking forward to in 2020 you’d like to share?

The new look and vibe of our print and digital media, coming in hot in 2020 and continuing to kick ass!

Maggie Awad, Marketing Director

What song released in 2019 defined your year?

“Freaking Out,” by ARIZONA and then every remix since, including Matoma.



What was your favorite album of 2019 and why?

IDK, I definitely didn’t have a big music year in 2019.



Best concert you attended this year? What was the venue? Why was it great?

ARIZONA at 9:30 Club, while the venue is always perfect, the band just gave the performance of their life. They went hard in the paint and it was hands down the best gig of 2019 for me.



Favorite 2019 sports moment?

Nationals winning the World Series!

Best *local* thing you ate or drank this year? Where did you have it? Why was it amazing?

Ugh, I’m hesitant to share this gem, but then also feel obligated to support this business. I love Benitos Place in Shaw. It’s not new, it’s not fancy, but damn is it good. It’s a little Honduran spot with the best pupusas, tacos and carne asada platter. In the summer, you can sit outside on their picnic table and sip margs in cactus glasses. CACTUS GLASSES. Need I say more?

via GIPHY

What was the most binge-worthy season of TV released this year, in your humble opinion?

Schitt’s Creek or Kim’s Convenience – those Canadians kill it.

via GIPHY

Any favorite movies? Why does that movie stand out to you?

Does every Lifetime, Hulu, Netflix, Hallmark Christmas movie count?

Biggest personal accomplishment of 2019?

I MET KANYE WEST AND NEVER GONNA FAIL! I also joined the Fray team AND I hiked the Tour du Mont Blanc!

via GIPHY

Weirdest thing that happened to you this year?

Can’t think of anything weird, but would like to shout out the best book of 2019 for me was a tie between Save Me the Plums by Ruth Reichl and American Royals by Katharine McGee. Entirely different genres and love them for different reasons.

Favorite meme that ruled the Internet this year?

Nancy Pelosi clapping, Ok Boomer, I don’t know who needs to hear this but, I’m gonna tell my kids, Kombucha Girl.

via GIPHY

Anything you’re looking forward to in 2020 you’d like to share?

More traveling, more reading, more of everything. Oh and The Killers on tour again with a new album.

Sandrika Berthias, Event Manager

What song released in 2019 defined your year?

“Sexy Tropicale” by Claudio Capeo. I discovered this new artist from a podcast and I really love his style.

Best concert you attended this year? What was the venue? Why was it great?

Mana at Eagle Bank Arena. Always a great show, great songs, great ambiance.

Favorite 2019 sports moment?

U.S. won the women’s soccer World Cup.

via GIPHY

What was the most binge-worthy season of TV released this year, in your humble opinion?

Money Heist.

via GIPHY

Any favorite movies? Why does that movie stand out to you?

I need to catch up on the movies but I went to see Abominable with my son. It was a very cute movie [for] kids and adults. We both cried.

via GIPHY

Biggest personal accomplishment of 2019?

Climbed Acatenango Volcano in Guatemala, its elevation is 13,045 feet.

Weirdest thing that happened to you this year?

Realizing I am an empath. I physically feel people’s emotions. Not easy, but the realization of it changed my life.

via GIPHY

Anything you’re looking forward to in 2020 you’d like to share?

Make sure to be 100 percent present with my family and friends. Continue my personal and professional development to be the best person I can be.

Rhiannon Bunek, Permit Administrator

What song released in 2019 defined your year?

“Tebrikler” by Merve Özbey

What was your favorite album of 2019 and why?

Manga by Mayra Andrade – Chill and unique vibe that’s perfect for the work day.

Best concert you attended this year? What was the venue? Why was it great?

David Helfgott at Hagia Irene in Istanbul. The venue is an ancient Byzantine Church with amazing acoustics and lighting. The whole atmosphere was both spiritual and eerie.

Favorite 2019 sports moment?

A February match between Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş (our rival), where we were behind but rallied in the last half to tie the score.

via GIPHY

Best *local* thing you ate or drank this year? Where did you have it? Why was it amazing?

Nothing beats fresh figs in the summer in Turkey!

What was the most binge-worthy season of TV released this year, in your humble opinion?

Jack Ryan

via GIPHY

Any favorite movies? Why does that movie stand out to you?

Defiance (not new, but watched it on Netflix this year). It’s based on an incredible true story that I had never heard of before.

Biggest personal accomplishment of 2019?

Moving half-way across the world and getting settled in DC!

Weirdest thing that happened to you this year?

A toss-up between finding a small scorpion in my kitchen and witnessing burger restaurants giving their customers black gloves to wear while they eat. Weird.

via GIPHY

Favorite meme that ruled the Internet this year?

Baby Yoda.

via GIPHY

Anything you’re looking forward to in 2020 you’d like to share?

Exploring DC!

Carter Hering, Operations Coordinator

What song released in 2019 defined your year?

“7 Rings” by Ariana Grande. Made me want to become more of a boss ass bitch.

via GIPHY

What was your favorite album of 2019 and why?

Father of the Bride by Vampire Weekend. It hit all the notes for me. So great to listen to.

Best concert you attended this year? What was the venue? Why was it great?

CJ Chenier at City Winery. Amazing New Orleans jazz and it was so fun all around.

Favorite 2019 sports moment?

Nats winning the WORLD SERIES

Best *local* thing you ate or drank this year? Where did you have it? Why was it amazing?

Proper Burger at Dukes Grocery was the best burger I had all year. Holy cow was it good. The frozen rum and coke at Tiki TNT. We all are aware of my love for Thrasher’s Rum. The spiced rum is just so good. Atlas Brewing Oktoberfest beer. Bad boy was so crisp and yummy.

What was the most binge-worthy season of TV released this year, in your humble opinion?

Mindhunter was crazy good. Love the influence of David Fincher.

via GIPHY

Any favorite movies? Why does that movie stand out to you?

I mean Avengers: Endgame was just a freakin’ blast. Going to the theater on my off day and watching it at a 10 a.m. showing was great. Rocketman was/is better than Bohemian Rhapsody.

Biggest personal accomplishment of 2019?

Moving twice [and] getting a job here, then getting a promotion here at Fray.

Weirdest thing that happened to you this year?

Zion broke his shoe.

via GIPHY

Favorite meme that ruled the Internet this year?

“What it do babyyy,” 30-50 feral hogs.

via GIPHY

Anything you’re looking forward to in 2020 you’d like to share?

Going on a vacation to Scandinavia, getting in shape, finding out who Mr. Sandman truly is, trying new beers, possibly going to a concert with M.K.

Erin Hessler, Senior Marketing Coordinator

What song released in 2019 defined your year?

“Rollercoaster” by Jonas Brothers

via GIPHY

What was your favorite album of 2019 and why?

Heard It In A Past Life by Maggie Rogers. I saw her at All Things Go in 2018 and since then it’s been so fun watching her take the world by storm. I even bought it on cassette tape because I drive a really old car that can still play it!

Best concert you attended this year? What was the venue? Why was it great?

Kacey Musgraves’ Oh What A World tour. I saw it THREE times. First, at The Anthem in January, then at Red Rocks Amphitheater when I was on vacation in Colorado this summer, and finally at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville for the final night because Maggie Rogers was there with her for one night only. Golden Hour was the Grammy Album at the Year, I don’t feel like I need to explain much more.

Favorite 2019 sports moment?

Washington Nationals winning the World Series!

Best *local* thing you ate or drank this year? Where did you have it? Why was it amazing?

The Medium Rare sandwich at Nationals Park. The sauce!

via GIPHY

What was the most binge-worthy season of TV released this year, in your humble opinion?

The Good Place or Love Island UK.

via GIPHY

Any favorite movies? Why does that movie stand out to you?

Captain Marvel. I watch most of the new movies I see on airplanes and I think that one was my favorite one I remember seeing.

via GIPHY

Biggest personal accomplishment of 2019?

I decided a few years ago to travel to at least one new country every year and this year I went to two! Mexico and Iceland. I also got to return to Canada.

Weirdest thing that happened to you this year?

Seeing the Washington Nationals win the World Series.

Favorite meme that ruled the Internet this year?

The sentences that started with “I don’t know who needs to hear this, but…”

photo: knowyourmeme.com

Julia Goldberg, Graphic Designer

What song released in 2019 defined your year?

“I Don’t Care” by Ed Sheeran and Justin Beiber.

What was your favorite album of 2019 and why?

Lana Del Rey’s Norman Fucking Rockwell!. The album provided comfort at the end of a long day. Also enjoy listening to it when i’m in the art zone // sketching and whatnot.



via GIPHY

Best concert you attended this year? What was the venue? Why was it great?

Beck, at Merriweather was pretty exciting. First off, I grew up listening, so it was a real treat to see him live. Also, it was the dead middle of summer and there was a torrential downpour, so everyone was just toughing it out in the storm as Beck performed. It was awesome.

Favorite 2019 sports moment?

I’m not a big sports person but the women’s soccer team winning the world cup was pretty exciting. Right up there with the Nats winning the World Series.

Best *local* thing you ate or drank this year? Where did you have it? Why was it amazing?

Hm, this is a tough one. There is a local wine restaurant by me in Arlington called Verre Wine that my best friend and I tried after the movies. Hands down, best bruschetta I’ve had in my life. We almost ordered every kind on the menu, and there are a lot.

What was the most binge-worthy season of TV released this year, in your humble opinion?

Big Little Lies.

via GIPHY

Any favorite movies? Why does that movie stand out to you?

I don’t really see movies, but I have a lot of catching up to do. Pretty sure I saw two movies this year in theaters, Hustlers and Ford vs. Ferrari. Both were pretty good, and based on true stories.

via GIPHY

Biggest personal accomplishment of 2019?

Probably moving out and living on my own. Jumping out of a plane was pretty cool too.

Weirdest thing that happened to you this year?

Cannot think of anything so I guess that means if something weird happened, it probably wasn’t that weird or I have a terrible memory…or I just live a very normal non-weird life.

Favorite meme that ruled the Internet this year?

I’m gonna tell my kids…

Anything you’re looking forward to in 2020 you’d like to share?

Something weird to happen.



Joe Jasper, Events Coordinator

What song released in 2019 defined your year?

Tones & I – “Dance Monkey”

What was your favorite album of 2019 and why?

Wasteland, Baby! by Hozier, because I waited five years for this album and it didn’t disappoint at all, every single song is amazing. A whole mood.

via GIPHY

Best concert you attended this year? What was the venue? Why was it great?

Brockhampton at The Anthem. The crowd was amazing, it was not stop jumping from the second they came on until the second they left.

Favorite 2019 sports moment?

Nats winning the World Series!!! Or Manchester United beating Tottenham and Manchester City in the same week.

via GIPHY

Best *local* thing you ate or drank this year? Where did you have it? Why was it amazing?

Some delicious wines at the DC Wine Walk!!!

What was the most binge-worthy season of TV released this year, in your humble opinion?

Sex Education or Russian Doll, both were amazing.

via GIPHY

Any favorite movies? Why does that movie stand out to you?

Avengers: Endgame was everything it had been hyped up to be for years, I also really enjoyed Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood, because I was sitting on the edge of my seat for the whole movie and there was so much build for such an amazing climax, it was awesome.

via GIPHY

Biggest personal accomplishment of 2019?

Graduating college or starting to work at Fray!

Weirdest thing that happened to you this year?

Someone climbed in through my window while I was sleeping, that was weird.

Favorite meme that ruled the Internet this year?

The meme about how Gen Z’s love stupid memes or “Oh God he’s wearing airpods”

Anything you’re looking forward to in 2020 you’d like to share?

Getting older, wiser, and making new memories! Also a Kendrick Lamar album 🤞🤞🤞

Trent Johnson, Assistant Editor

What song released in 2019 defined your year?

I don’t know…F**k it, “Old Town Road.”

via GIPHY

What was your favorite album of 2019 and why?

Favorite: Atlanta Millionaires Club by Faye Webster // Least Favorite: Jesus Is King by Kanye West

Favorite 2019 sports moment?

My favorite teams are generally disappointing from a championship perspective. That being said, probably James Harden’s streak of 35+ point games, because all the haters on Twitter cried about it for months.

via GIPHY

Best *local* thing you ate or drank this year? Where did you have it? Why was it amazing?

Kith/Kin at the Wharf. It was amazing because it tasted great; I’m not a food critic.

What was the most binge-worthy season of TV released this year, in your humble opinion?

The answer is probably still Game of Thrones, but the last season was trash. Justice for Dany and justice for Jon actually having speaking lines beyond a few phrases. A real shame for all parties involved.

Any favorite movies? Why does that movie stand out to you?

I mean it’s Avengers: Endgame. I’m not sure any other movie has been that hyped or anticipated since Star Wars: Force Awakens in 2015. The build up was crazy, the payoff was crazy and it’s a three hour finale of one of the longest serialized stories in movie history. Not to mention the memes like Daddy Thanos and I Love You 3000.

via GIPHY

Biggest personal accomplishment of 2019?

I hate questions like this because I don’t structure things in a yearly way, but I guess interviewing Kwame Onwuachi was a cool experience because it felt like he blew up on a national level like two months after we spoke. Also, talking to Julia Shapiro of Chastity Belt fun for me because I love their moody music.

Weirdest thing that happened to you this year?

Probably talking about the universe with Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Favorite meme that ruled the Internet this year?

via GIPHY

Anything you’re looking forward to in 2020 you’d like to share?

I really like saying “twenty-twenty,” so probably that. Saying “twenty-nineteen” was a real hassle IMO.

M.K. Koszycki, Editorial Assistant

What song released in 2019 defined your year?

“True Blue” by Mark Ronson feat. Angel Olsen. Sad music you can still dance to is kind of my thing.

What was your favorite album of 2019 and why?

Sharon Van Etten’s Remind Me Tomorrow. She’s an incredible human and musician and this whole record was beautiful and hopeful and all the best things. In a close second and third would be I Am Easy to Find by The National and Reward by Cate Le Bon.

Best concert you attended this year? What was the venue? Why was it great?

Beach House’s homecoming show at The Hippodrome in Baltimore. The venue was ornate and formal and such a cool place to have a visually stunning dream pop show. Also Bombay Bicycle Club’s first post-hiatus DC show, and The National at The Anthem.

via GIPHY

Favorite 2019 sports moment?

The US dominating at the Women’s World Cup, once again. On the subject of #girlpower, the Washington Mystics winning the title was cool to see. And how can I forget the Nats’ world series win? Still waiting on *someone* to get their curly W tattoo.

Best *local* thing you ate or drank this year? Where did you have it? Why was it amazing?

The Bee’s Knees cocktail at Bresca. Served in an actual bee-shaped glass. The most Instagrammable drink at the most Instagrammable restaurant that’s delicious to boot. I will also always love the chicken wings at Cafe Saint Ex. They’re the best.

What was the most binge-worthy season of TV released this year, in your humble opinion?

Fleabag, the second best show to ever be on TV. It’s only second-best because Twin Peaks exists. Also Russian Doll on Netflix and season two of Big Little Lies because of Laura Dern and Laura Dern ONLY.

via GIPHY

Any favorite movies? Why does that movie stand out to you?

Midsommar. Absolutely terrifying but still, in my opinion, has a happy ending. The first 15 minutes will be seared into my brain for the rest of my life. I also adored High Life and Honey Boy.

Biggest personal accomplishment of 2019?

Covering SXSW. It’s always been a dream of mine to go but I never thought I’d be able to cover it, too.

via GIPHY

Weirdest thing that happened to you this year?

I finally met a baby goat in person. I love baby goats.

Favorite meme that ruled the Internet this year?

BABY YODA. And Monique saying “I would like to see it.” There are many things I’d like to see so I say it ALL the time. Also “ma’am, this is a Wendy’s.”

via GIPHY

Anything you’re looking forward to in 2020 you’d like to share?

All the new music that will be released and all the shows I’ll go to. I don’t know what they are yet but I’m already excited.

Travis LeFlore, Senior Staffing Coordinator

What song released in 2019 defined your year?

“Goodbyes” – Post Malone (Young Thug)

via GIPHY

What was your favorite album of 2019 and why?

YBN Cordae – The Lost Boy…Outstanding album, best lyrical album this year.

Best concert you attended this year? What was the venue? Why was it great?

Justin Timberlake’s Man of Woods Tour. Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC. First time seeing Justin in person, heck of a show!

via GIPHY

Favorite 2019 sports moment?

Coaching my first NCAA National Champion.

What was the most binge-worthy season of TV released this year, in your humble opinion?

Godfather of Harlem.

via GIPHY

Biggest personal accomplishment of 2019?

Moving to DC, starting a new career, making it through first year of marriage.

Weirdest thing that happened to you this year?

Met my coworkers, Carter and Julian lol.

Favorite meme that ruled the Internet this year?

Jordan crying face.

via GIPHY

Anything you’re looking forward to in 2020 you’d like to share?

More Life!

Julian Makarechi, Player Services Coordinator

What song released in 2019 defined your year?

“I Said Me” – 2 Chainz

via GIPHY

What was your favorite album of 2019 and why?

Rap or Go to the League

Best concert you attended this year? What was the venue? Why was it great?

Electric Forrect Music Festival, Rothbury, Michigan. First 5 day camping festival. Phenominal

Favorite 2019 sports moment?

Double Doink

via GIPHY

Best *local* thing you ate or drank this year? Where did you have it? Why was it amazing?

Pupusas at Gloria’s Pupuseria in Columbia Heights. First time eating them, so tasty.

What was the most binge-worthy season of TV released this year, in your humble opinion?

Atypical

Any favorite movies? Why does that movie stand out to you?

Knives Out. It was simply a great mystery movie.

via GIPHY

Biggest personal accomplishment of 2019?

Got my first job! Yay!

Weirdest thing that happened to you this year?

My mom (lives in Philly) has her own travel agency (check it out: DiscoverMyItaly.com!) that hosts tours in different parts of Italy and creates individual itineraries. By chance Carter’s parents (live in NC) were on my mom’s tour in Italy. None of us had any idea until our parent’s were talking about their children and it came up that both of them have kids who work at DC Fray.

Favorite meme that ruled the Internet this year?

Peloton Girl.

via GIPHY

Anything you’re looking forward to in 2020 you’d like to share?

Trip To Italy

Kayla Marsh, Digital & Advertising Coordinator

What song released in 2019 defined your year?

All My Favorite People by Maren Morris (feat. Brothers Osborne)

What was your favorite album of 2019 and why?

GIRL by Maren Morris because it was so empowering and inspiring with a hint of fun and flirtiness! What I aim to be ;)

Best concert you attended this year? What was the venue? Why was it great?

Brothers Osborne at The Anthem! It felt like an epic rock concert but in such an intimate space, I really connected with the artists throughout the entire show! Also – Kenny Chesney at The Anthem because I actually got there early and had a great spot in the crowd to actually see Kenny perform up-close.

Favorite 2019 sports moment?

2019 WORLD SERIES CHAMPS BABY

Best *local* thing you ate or drank this year? Where did you have it? Why was it amazing?

I visited Ramen by Uzu quite a few times this year in Union Market. All hail the miso ramen, the perfect rainy day comfort food.

What was the most binge-worthy season of TV released this year, in your humble opinion?

Dead To Me! Brilliant acting by Christina Applegate (who got a Golden Globe nom for it) and overall great dark humor for the witchy soul.

Any favorite movies? Why does that movie stand out to you?

Toy Story 4 – this year a beloved new animated character was born. “FORKY” This one, like the other three, really tugged on my heartstrings.

Biggest personal accomplishment of 2019?

Getting approved for an AWESOME apartment in Alexandria that’s closer to work.



Weirdest thing that happened to you this year?

Got my car window smashed only for a thief to steal my whole makeup bag.

Favorite meme that ruled the internet this year?

All things Baby Yoda of course.

Anything you’re looking forward to in 2020 you’d like to share?

Hitting the basketball courts with the Fray squad – it’s been a while!

Tom Roth, Senior Sales Executive

What song released in 2019 defined your year?

“You need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift

via GIPHY

What was your favorite album of 2019 and why?

Whatever Taylor Swift Album that came from.

Best concert you attended this year? What was the venue? Why was it great?

Kenny Chesney at The Anthem b/c it was the only concert I went to.

Favorite 2019 sports moment?

Nats winning the World Series and there wasn’t a close second.

via GIPHY

What was the most binge-worthy season of TV released this year, in your humble opinion?

Succession, an amazing show. My favorite by far. True Detective, Big Little Lies, Dead to Me were all okay but not great.

via GIPHY

Biggest personal accomplishment of 2019?

Keeping my kids alive and happy. Winning multiple adult basketball leagues.

Weirdest thing that happened to you this year?

Robert bought our company and brought us down [editor’s note: up?] to DC. But it’s all working out for the best.

Favorite meme that ruled the Internet this year?

The ladies yelling at the cat thing.

via GIPHY

Anything you’re looking forward to in 2020 you’d like to share?

Health, happiness, and lots of time with family and friends. And vacations to St. Johns, Cancun & Cape Cod.

Alison Schrank, JAX City Commissioner

What song released in 2019 defined your year?

Honestly my hype song for awhile was Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts.”

via GIPHY

Best concert you attended this year? What was the venue? Why was it great?

Lil Wayne and Blink 182 at Daily’s Amphitheater. Everyone was unsure if Lil Wayne was going to show up because he had missed several other shows on the tour and after like 10 mins of just his band playing, he finally came out and I was completely surprised. I typically don’t listen to much rap music, but I went to a Lil Wayne concert in college so there was some nostalgia along with it as well. We also were in the pit and made it up to the second row and the environment was just so fun down there.

via GIPHY

Favorite 2019 sports moment?

USWNT winning the world cup!

Best *local* thing you ate or drank this year? Where did you have it? Why was it amazing?

I don’t know how to pick a best one. I love eating and drinking.

What was the most binge-worthy season of TV released this year, in your humble opinion?

Game of Thrones, Shameless, Broad City, Schitt’s Creek

via GIPHY

Biggest personal accomplishment of 2019?

Bought a house! Turned 30 (It was a big moment in my year haha)

Favorite meme that ruled the Internet this year?

Honestly, how does one choose?

Anything you’re looking forward to in 2020 you’d like to share?

More vacations to new places!

via GIPHY

Kristen Sargent, Culture Contractor

What song released in 2019 defined your year?

“Higher Love”– Kygo, Whitney Houston. Cover of the 1986 classic, celebrated its 33rd anniversary in Jun 2019.

via GIPHY

What was your favorite album of 2019 and why?

People still listen to whole albums? OMG, I’m the worst. I listen to whatever playlist Spotify recommends for me.

Best concert you attended this year? What was the venue? Why was it great?

The NightOwls at Icenhauers in Austin, TX. Local cover band, SUPER high energy. They play every Sunday afternoon. Cool back yard/ back porch vibe. Everyone drinks sangria from mason jars. If you’re ever visiting Austin on a weekend, you’ve got to celebrate on Sunday afternoon with them!

Favorite 2019 sports moment?

Kona Ironman Triathlon – World Championship

What was the most binge-worthy season of TV released this year, in your humble opinion?

Stranger Things and Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

via GIPHY

Any favorite movies? Why does that movie stand out to you?

Free Solo, brought so much public awareness to vanlife and rock climbing, two things very much a part of my life. It’s cool to hear people say “oh you have a van like that guy in Free Solo?”…the movie gave people a window in to my world. So cool!

via GIPHY

Biggest personal accomplishment of 2019?

Completing my well-being and career coaching certifications.

Anything you’re looking forward to in 2020 you’d like to share?

Campervanning trips around Maui Hawaii and South Island New Zealand!

via GIPHY

Katie Seaman, Events and Promotions Coordinator

What song released in 2019 defined your year?

“Movement” – Hozier

What was your favorite album of 2019 and why?

The Big Day – Chance the Rapper. SO many great collabs – Ben Gibbard? C’mon!



via GIPHY

Best concert you attended this year? What was the venue? Why was it great?

“Come Through” at the Kennedy Center with TU Dance and Bon Iver. So moving. The dance and the music together was seriously incredible. I had a steady stream of tears the entire time.

Favorite 2019 sports moment?

WORLD SERIES WIN! Duh. It felt like my first time truly experiencing fandom.

Best *local* thing you ate or drank this year? Where did you have it? Why was it amazing?

LUCKY BUNS. Everything they introduce is incredible. I am such a huge fan and I never shut up about it. I can’t wait to see what they do in 2020. EXTRA PUMPED FOR THE UNION MARKET POP-UP!!!

via GIPHY

What was the most binge-worthy season of TV released this year, in your humble opinion?

Schitt’s Creek!

Any favorite movies? Why does that movie stand out to you?

Midsommar was so good! Also, I loved/ still love Bird Box.

via GIPHY

Biggest personal accomplishment of 2019?

Running into the DC Fray/ On Tap merger HEAD ON!

Weirdest thing that happened to you this year?

Traumatic experience at an *unnamed* local venue.

Favorite meme that ruled the Internet this year?

Two words: Baby.Yoda. *sips bone broth*

via GIPHY

Anything you’re looking forward to in 2020 you’d like to share?

SO excited for a new decade of growth and memories! Cheers y’all!

Anthony Towey, Head of Media Operations

What song released in 2019 defined your year?

Off the top of my head, I literally can’t name a song released this year besides “Baby Shark” (if that was even this year)

via GIPHY

What was your favorite album of 2019 and why?

See above 🤷🏻‍♂️

Best concert you attended this year? What was the venue? Why was it great?

Eric Church…first time seeing him since he’s been famous and first time ever going to The Anthem!

Favorite 2019 sports moment?

Mystics winning the title! Just kidding. Watching Lamar Jackson break the NFL every single game he plays.



via GIPHY

Best *local* thing you ate or drank this year? Where did you have it? Why was it amazing?

Harissa Carrots from Maydan. As someone who loves meat, it’s amazing how good these were. In the month long wait for our reservation, I never expected to walk out of dinner with a veggie being the most memorable thing I ate.

What was the most binge-worthy season of TV released this year, in your humble opinion?

I binge watch TV about as much as I listen to new music. The only show I binged watched this year was Succession, which came out in 2018 so maybe next year I’ll have a 2019 answer for you.

via GIPHY

Any favorite movies? Why does that movie stand out to you?

The Irishman. Great cast, story and all-around film that actually lived up to the hype. Also the Lion King because it’s my all-time favorite Disney movie.

via GIPHY

Biggest personal accomplishment of 2019?

Getting engaged! Also winning my first ever tournaments on DraftKings and FanDuel.

Weirdest thing that happened to you this year?

When we visited Madrid we unknowingly went on Day of Madrid (their Independence Day) so it was very cool being in the city for military parades and the other celebrations, but weird because it was completely unexpected by us and many of the local places we hoped to eat at were closed for the holiday.

Favorite meme that ruled the Internet this year?

I’ll get back to you on memes as soon as I figure out my favorite song and TV show

Anything you’re looking forward to in 2020 you’d like to share?

Very excited about my wedding in Cancun in December as well as continuing to up my game as a fantasy sports player!