District Ink: A Comprehensive Guide To DC Tattoo Shops

Tattoo artists in the District are in tune with the city’s vibrant culture and can transform you into a walking canvas. While there are plenty of shops in neighboring NoVA and MoCo, this list keeps it local and sticks exclusively to the District. No matter what quadrant you’re in, there’s a talented tattoo artist near you. Read on to learn more about DC’s tattoo shops and where to get your next one-of-a-kind design.

Blui Dyimond Ink Tattoo and Piercing Studio

Blui Dyimond Ink Tattoo and Piercing Studio makes tattooing accessible by traveling to your location in the District with their unique mobile shop. Artists Money-Moe and Ty create tattoos

that reflect each customer’s personality. 4341 4th St. SE, DC; www.bluidyimondink.wixsite.com/bluidyimondink

Electric Cat Scratch Tattoos

The staff at this Shaw-based shop helps customers set realistic goals and manage expectations for the tattooing process. Customers have the option to review portfolios and choose which artist best embodies their personal taste. Check out our interview with co-owner Sarah Fendlay in this issue for the inside scoop on what makes this shop rad. 505 Florida Ave. NW, DC; www.ecstattoos.com

Embassy Tattoos

Embassy’s five talented artists can accommodate any style their customers desire including traditional, realistic, Japanese and tribal. They also offer coverups and tattoo removal services. The AdMo shop’s credo is simple: we let our work speak for itself. 1762 Columbia Rd. NW, DC; www.embassytattoo.com

Fatty’s Tattoos & Piercings

Fatty’s shop walls in Dupont Circle and on H Street are decorated with original artwork by their tattoo artists. Those looking for custom art on demand will appreciate the time that these artists put into consultations. With each portfolio conveniently posted on the shop’s website, customers can choose between artistic styles with ease. 1333 Connecticut Ave. third floor, NW, DC and 516 H St. NE, DC; www.fattystattoos.com

FHK Studios

Shop owner Osei K is the talent behind FHK, specializing in vivid, one-of-a-kind freehand designs. Located near Takoma, FHK places an emphasis on the history of tattooing and describes the art as “an ancient [ritual] turned into a modern-day aesthetic” on their website. 7410 Georgia Ave. NW, DC; www.freehandking.com

Freaky Needles

Freaky Needles shop owner Nagi has been tattooing DC residents since 2009, offering a variety of services from portraits to lettering. He’s known for his attention to detail and ability to transform unwanted tattoos into new works of art at his Northeast DC shop. 2210 Bladensburg Rd. NE, DC; follow on Instagram @freakyneedles

Globe Electric Tattoo

Stunning color tattoos and precise designs characterize Globe Electric Tattoo in Petworth. As co-owners, artist Susan Behney-Doyle provides her customers with clean linework, and Eric Doyle is skilled in Japanese-inspired tattoos. 3821 14th St. Unit C, NW, DC, www.globetattoodc.com

Highland Ink

Sloppy linework and illegible script tattoos are nightmares that can make tattoo enthusiasts think twice about their design of choice, but Georgetown’s Highland Ink is well-known for having capable artists. In fact, customers often shout out shop owner Susie Floyd for her impeccable fonts. This shop also offers microblading, if permanent makeup is more your thing. 1647 Wisconsin Ave. NW, DC; www.highlandink.us

Hyena Tattoo

There are several artists to choose from at Hyena including Dr. Z, who specializes in geometric designs and fine lines. The Mount Pleasant spot’s laidback vibe puts customers at ease as they work with artists to create their dream designs. 1454 Park Rd. NW, DC; www.hyenatattoos.com

Jinx Proof Tattoos

Jinx Proof is the oldest shop in DC, and patrons note artists Tim Corun’s precision and Tad Peyton’s professionalism. In addition to the Georgetown shop’s eight resident tattoo artists, Jinx often hosts internationally known guest artists. 3285 1/2, M St. NW, DC; www.jinxprooftattoos.com

Piercing Connect & Tattoos

Offering daily deals like tiny tattoos for $30, Piercing Connect & Tattoos is a great shop if you’re on a budget. Located by Howard University, it’s a go-to for college students. 2851 Georgia Ave. NW, DC;

follow on Instagram @piercingconnectandtattoos

Tattoo Paradise

Walking into a tattoo establishment can feel intimidating, but the staff at Tattoo Paradise in Adams Morgan is welcoming and accommodating. Artist portfolios include top-quality traditional tattoos, so if you’re looking for old-school designs and stark outlines, this spot could be your best option. 2444 18th St. NW, DC; www.tattooparadisedc.com