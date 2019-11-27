25 Of The Most Fun Things To Do in DC this December

Christmas, Chanukah and New Year’s celebrations – plus everything in between – await you in this busy, chilly month! Stay warm and have fun, DC.

Sunday, December 1

All Levels Yoga Flow x The Yards Local

Start your week off with an all levels flow at your local Lululemon. Grab your mat and water bottle and prepare to be guided into a practice that will set a peaceful tone for your week. (The Yards Local lululemon // 9:45 a.m. // FREE)

Monday, December 2

Rachael Ray

Come celebrate as the queen of the kitchen shares 125 new recipes and 25 new essays reflecting on her life and storied culinary career. Seating is first come first served so plan to arrive early! (Sixth & I // 6 p.m. // $25+)

Tuesday, December 3

The Illusionists: Magic of the Holidays

More than just magic, The Illusionists’ mind-blowing holiday themed performance will give you much to talk about even after the season has passed. Don’t miss this opportunity for sophisticated winter fun unfolding before your eyes. (The National Theatre // 7:30 p.m. // $54+)

The Second City’s Love Factually

This twist on the Christmas classic includes audience participation, so if you’ve ever dreamed that the Love, Actually cinematic universe was real, now’s your chance to live out that fantasy. Don’t miss this fun new twist on the beloved film that will also incorporate parody, original comedy, music and improv into its retelling of the romantic tale. (The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts // 8 p.m. // $49+)

Thursday, December 5

She & Him – Christmas Party

Cute and quirky indie rock duo She & Him, comprised of Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward, bring you festive fun to kick off your December at this Christmas singalong party. (The Anthem // 6:30 p.m. // $46+)

Friday, December 6

All Crafts Considered 2019

Pop into NPR HQ for gifts and goods handcrafted by local artisans from all over the DMV. Whether you’re rounding out your holiday shopping or looking for yourself, you’re sure to get everything on your list at this shopping soiree. (NPR HQ // 3-8 p.m. // FREE)

Georgetown GLOW: Light Art Exhibition

Walk through scenic, historic Georgetown to experience the wonder of GLOW, the only curated outdoor public light art installation in the region. These artist’s glowing creations are awe-ispiring AND insta-worthy. (Georgetown Park // 5-10 p.m. // FREE)

Saturday, December 7

Wolf Trap National Park Holiday Sing-Along

The United States Marine Band will lead a sing-a-long of your favorite Christmas carols and Hanukkah songs with the help of local singers. (Wolf Trap’s Filene Center// 2:30 p.m. // Free to attend)

Dear Black Santa: A Black Owned Holiday Market

Support local black entrepreneurs and the PERK Consulting NextGen Scholarship as you shop through exciting vendors and listen to DJ 3X Dex play your favorite holiday songs. Plus, raffle giveaways and photos with Santa add to the merriment. (Smith Public Trust // 1-4 p.m. // FREE)

SPIN DC – Community Ping Pong Lessons

Want to hang with table tennis masters at Spin but unsure of where to start Join in on this comprehensive 2 hour class to get the lowdown on this dynamic sport. Donations go to ATTYO, an organization supporting youth learning table tennis, leadership, fitness and more. (SPIN DC // 1-3p.m. // Donation-Based)

Santa Bowl

This 7v7 co-ed flag football tournament gives you the opportunity to compete in friendly football competition and be crowned the most generous team, as prizes will be rewarded to both. Each team is asked to bring at least five bags of groceries and other items to benefit Bridges to Independence. Check out the site for a full list of items needed, and compete for both titles! (Long Bridge Park // 8 a.m. // $450 per team of 12 or more)

Wednesday, December 11

The PR DC Ugly Sweater Run powered by New Balance

Throw on your ugliest sweater and get ready to run through some beautiful Christmas trees and light displays. Get your ‘Gram on and use the hashtags #FearlesslyIndependent and #RunDC in front of your favorite tree to enter and win New Balance prizes! (Potomac River Running Store // 6:30-8 p.m. // FREE)

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12

BrewLights at ZooLights

This boozy version of ZooLights gives you an opportunity to see the zoo’s spectacular light displays while sipping on craft beer samples and enjoying food from local restaurants. Proceeds from the event support the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, so you can enjoy one of the District’s favorite holiday traditions knowing you’re giving to a good cause while having a great time. (Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute // 6-9 p.m. // $65)

Friday, December 13

Wired Cycling: Cycle & Twirl @2028 4th St NE

Come check out Wired Cycling, ”a 60-minute class that combines the physical and mental benefits of Jump Roping & Cycling to give you a “kick-ass” full body workout,” for free! This unique workout is sure to inspire and set an active tone for the rest of your weekend. (Cycle & Twirl // 6 p.m. // FREE)

Saturday, December 14

Crystal City Winter Wonderland

Enjoy an immersive holiday experience in Crystal City. Shop at the GRUMP holiday market, partake in Fairytale Tea Time at Synetic Theater, and prance through an all day Winter Wonderland with heated igloos, pop up bar featuring unique holiday cocktails, holiday crafts and more. Stick around through the evening for s’mores and a silent disco under the stars. While the event is free to attend, you can purchase a VIP wristband for $20 which allows you access to an open bar. (Courtyard at 1901 S. Bell St. // 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. // Free-$20)

Die Hard

Die Hard is a classic, and undoubtedly a Christmas movie. If you want to rewatch it, or perhaps drag someone in your life who is wrong and doesn’t believe it’s a Christmas movie along, you can catch it on the big screen at this special screening as part of the Smithsonian Theater’s holiday film festival. (National Museum of American History // 3:15-5:30 p.m // $10)

Sunday, December 15

DC AF – Meet Your Maker(s) | Holiday Pop Up Shopping

This artfully curated pop up shop features local makers and big brand names, giving you the opportunity to find something perfect and thoughtful for everyone on your list. Plus, sip on cocktail, beer and wine samples while you get your shop on. (Union Market // 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. // $5-$15)

Monday, December 16

Hot 99.5 Jingle Ball

Pop lovers rejoice – Hot 99.5’s Jingle Ball returns this year with faves like Halsey, Charlie Puth, Niall Horan and French Montana serenading you into the holiday season. (Capital One Arena // 7:30 p.m. // $40-$200)

Tuesday, December 17

Speed Dating at Pinstripes

Put down your phone and look up! The love of your life (or maybe your new BFF) could be right in front of you at Fray’s latest speed dating event. In addition to enjoying the lovely company of all your fellow speed daters, you’ll enjoy food, drinks, extended happy hour and the opportunity to win great raffle prizes. This is a 21+ event. (Pinstripes Georgetown // 7 p.m. // $25)

Wednesday, December 18

A John Waters Christmas

Baltimore native and king of kitsch John Waters is bringing his beloved Christmas themed one man show back to town. Don’t miss is off-the-wall takes on the holidays during this hilarious evening. (Birchmere Music Hall // 7:30 p.m. // $62.70+)

Sunday, December 22

The National Menorah Lighting

Celebrate the first night of Chanukah with the tradition of lighting the beautiful National Menorah! Join to experience the lighting in person, complete with Chanukah songs, hot latkes and donuts and free dreidels and menorah kits. (President’s Park // 4 p.m. // FREE with ticket)

Sunday, December 29

Enchant Christmas – Light Maze & Market

In addition to being home to champions, Nats Park is now a winter wonderland. Stroll through the world’s largest Christmas light maze, a food and Christmas market featuring 60 vendors, a festive ice skating trail and so much more. (Nationals Park // 4:30-11 p.m. // $21.99 – $36.99)

Big Night DC

There’s never a dull moment at this annual soiree, featuring 15 party rooms, five dance floors, live music and DJs, party favors, food and more. Since it’s at the scenic Gaylord National Resort, you can grab a discounted hotel room in addition to your ticket so you can relax in peace after you’re done ringing in 2020. (Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center // 9 p.m. // Various ticket options available)

Monday, December 30

ICE! at Gaylord National

Christmas Day may be over but you can still celebrate the season with this year’s Gaylord ICE! attraction, featuring the classic film How the Grinch Stole Christmas. This is the last day to check out 2 million pounds of ice in action at this favorite holiday attraction, so don’t miss it! (Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center // various times and ticket prices)

Tuesday, December 31

DC Fray New Year’s Eve

Fray is giving you not one but TWO awesome opportunities to say “new year, who dis?” to 2019 at two great bars in DC. Dance into 2020 at Grand Central or Kelly’s Irish Times as you enjoy an open bar, appetizers and champagne toast at midnight. Just pick your location and get ready to ring in the new year, #FrayLife style! (Grand Central OR Kelly’s Irish Times // 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. // $69+)