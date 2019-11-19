Healthy Living, Inc. Partners with Chef Kwame Onwuachi + No Kings Collective for Annual Fundraiser

Come for the food and good cause, stay for the art and music. We’re talking about nutrition and food consciousness-focused nonprofit Healthy Living, Inc.’s fundraiser this Thursday at No Kings Collective‘s new gallery and event space in Northeast DC.

For years, the nonprofit’s Mark Weinberger looked for ways to collaborate with No Kings’ cofounders Peter Chang and Brandon Hill. Fresh on the heels of the artists’ newly opened space Good Fast Cheap DC, they decided to team up and totally transform the nonprofit’s annual fundraiser experience – including select dishes curated by James Beard Award-winning Kwame Onwuachi, executive chef at The Wharf’s Kith/Kin.

“This is the first annual fundraiser in which we have been so fortunate to enact partnerships with highly reputable forces in the DC Metro area pertaining specifically to arts [and] culture and event production,” says Weinberger, the nonprofit’s youth program manager and assistant executive director. “We’re also very much excited for our youth and family constituents to interact with Chef Kwame and experience his food, as we do our best to expose them to notable chefs who are seeking to make an impact in a national conversation regarding natural food and culture.”

While past fundraisers featured guest speakers such as Top Chef contestants Eric Adjepong and Joy Crump, this fundraiser is a full-on sensory experience including big culinary names like Lechon Belly, Cielo Rojo, Stellina Pizzeria, Green Plate Catering and more in addition to Kith/Kin.

“First off, the food is going to be great,” Chang says. “You have an all-star chef lineup. We have a great beverage program with cocktails and other bites. The exhibit from Hen House [DC] will still be up, and a portion of their proceeds will be going toward Healthy Living, Inc. as well.”

The event was a natural fit for the No Kings’ new 6,000-square-foot event space. Good Fast Cheap is currently housing “Tiny Show 2” by the aforementioned art collective Hen House, featuring works produced by more than 100 female, trans and non-binary artists. Works will be available for purchase during the fundraiser, which Chang hopes can serve as a launching pad for future nonprofit programming.

“If you can help at a younger age, that’s where all the foundations are laid,” Chang says. “If kids can’t eat properly or if they’re buying junk food, it paves the way for disease early on. I believe in [Healthy Living’s] mission because [Weinberger] gets kids to keep their bodies healthy. That helps in school and in them pursuing any arts. For us, it’s important for that foundation to be there. We want to be able to open the space up to nonprofits to program stuff without feeling the burden to rent a space.”

Weinberger adds that aside from all the delicious food and wine, the most rewarding and impactful aspect of this event is having “the chance to provide an enjoyable night out to the youth and families who benefit from our programs and services.”

But the most important part of the evening, he adds, will be to continue the nonprofit’s mission of providing education and healthy cooking outreach programs.

“Every year, we bring a good amount of students, parents, participants of all ages to our annual fundraiser. They enjoy the food, the music, the art and the relaxing atmosphere. This event is very much intended to honor their support and presence, as we are partners just as much with the youth and their families.”

Don’t miss Healthy Living, Inc.’s annual fundraiser this Thursday, November 21 from 7 p.m. – midnight. General admission tickets are $65, which include food, open bar and the opportunity to participate in a charity art auction curated by Hen House DC and No Kings Collective. Click here to purchase tickets.

Good Fast Cheap DC: 524 Rhode Island Ave. NE, DC; www.nokingscollective.com