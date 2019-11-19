4 Date Spots To Try This Winter

The weather is finally beginning to cool down, but not enough that you’re forced to run inside to avoid the temperatures. DC is in that wonderful, fall season where outdoor activities mix together with indoor fun to create the best of both worlds. This leads to exciting opportunities for unique dates for someone special. Below are five spots sure to make an impression, whether it’s the first date or a date night with a long-time partner.

H Street Country Club



1335 H St NE, Washington DC

This gem nestled in the heart of the H Street corridor is perfect for a casual night out. There’s nothing worse than running out of topics to discuss during a date, so that’s why activities are always a great option to keep the conversation going. When you finish some tacos and margaritas, be sure to head upstairs to the second floor, where there’s a full indoor mini-golf course. Not a fan of mini-golf? There are other games such as shuffleboard and skee-ball to keep the fun rolling, as well as a rooftop bar with gorgeous views of the city.

Whiskey Charlie

975 7th St SW, Washington DC

Perched above the Wharf sits Whiskey Charlie, an upscale lounge with one of the best views in the entire city courtesy of their outdoor rooftop, which makes it an ideal date spot on the Wharf. Grab a bougie cocktail from their lavish drink menu and take in the almost 360 degree views of the Wharf and surrounding areas. This spot is an essential date locale for any couple trying to get a last taste of the rooftop bar scene before the coldest weather sets in.

Old Town Alexandria



Old Town, Alexandria, VA

Dates in the city can sometimes get repetitive after a while, so switch it up and venture out to Old Town Alexandria. This delightful Virginia destination is located roughly 20-25 minutes from DC. Cobblestone streets will meet you in this quaint city for a great day or night out. Take a stroll with your significant other up and down King Street, but make sure to stop in to the shops and restaurants along the way. Pop’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream and the views from the Old Town Alexandria Harbor are always crowd pleasers.

#FrayLife Tip: Be on the lookout for events on the river or at the Torpedo Factory

BackRoom Speakeasy at Capo Italian Deli

715 Florida Ave NW, Washington DC

There are plenty of speakeasies around DC, but there’s few that involve talking a walk through a faux freezer door to get in. Situated in the bustling corner of Shaw that also houses 801 and Takoda is Capo Italian Deli. This fully functional deli does more than just serve sandwiches, it is home to one of the coolest spots in the city for a drink and a date night out. Make sure to call ahead to put your name on the list for the speakeasy, as it’s by list only. Once inside, enjoy a swanky drink in this hidden lounge that’ll make you and your date feel famous for infiltrating such a scene.

