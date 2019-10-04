October Music Picks

Friday, OCTOBER 4

A Note Two Self

Mike Richards has traveled across the country performing for people, but his home will always be Virginia. His latest project is an EP called 1000 Days After. Richards sings about love, allowing your imagination wonder to a better place, and unity – all topics that anyone can relate to. Come support local talent and hear Richards sing about life 10 miles from his hometown in Arlington. Doors open at 6 p.m. Free to attend. The Bronson: 4100 Fairfax Dr. Arlington, VA; www.bronsonbierhall.com

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6

Steve Lacy

At only 21 years old, Steve Lacy is a young, but seasoned talent. He has an impressive track record and Grammy to prove it, contributing to songs from big artists like Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller and Solange. He even produced Kendrick Lamar’s “Pride” from his iPhone, and is a member of the Grammy nominated band THE INTERNET. Lacy’s hypnotizing voice and cool R&B vibe will put you in a trance you won’t ever want to leave with songs like, “C U Girl” and “N Side.” Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets $30. 9:30 Club: 815 V St. NW, DC; www.930.com

MONDAY, OCTOBER 7

Avril Lavigne

Avril Lavigne was the punk rock queen of the early 00s, and had young girls everywhere singing about a “Sk8er Boi.” 17 years later since her debut album, Let Go, Lavigne is back and ready to share her music with the world. In 2014, the Canadian singer was diagnosed with Lyme disease, and spent the following two years in recovery. Her latest album, Head Above Water, encompasses strength and overcoming struggle. Her fans should be pleasantly surprised with the more serious, mature sound Lavigne has developed. The powerful lead single from the album, “Head Above Water” especially showcases her growth as a singer with passionate and relatable lyrics. One can only hope however, that she won’t leave out her classic hits from the set list. Show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $45. The Theater at MGM National Harbor: 101 MGM National Ave. Oxon Hill, MD; https://mgmnationalharbor.mgmresorts.com

Elder Island

Elder Island’s music has many layers to it including, electronica, pop and indie music. Their unique voice unapologetically captivates your soul. Even a touch of blues and soul instruments can be heard briefly in the melody of their song “The Big Unknown.” This talented group consists of singer and cellist Katy Sargent, Luke Thornton on the bass, and mastermind behind the beats, and guitarist, David Havard. Elder Island takes their listeners on a one-way trip to a magical destination, and you might just get lost in the music on the way. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $16. Union Stage: 740 Water St. SW, DC; www.unionstage.com

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11

The Cleverlys

The Cleverlys are not your typical bluegrass family band. Digger Cleverly and his four nephews put their own spin on hit songs from a variety of genres, producing a one of a kind show in the process. If you didn’t think a song like Flo Rida’s, “Low,” could become a bluegrass song, well, the Cleverlys will prove you wrong. At the very least, this family provides comedic, musical relief with their entertaining covers of mainstream songs. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $25. The Hamilton: 600 14th St. NW, DC; www.thehamiltondc.com

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12

WMZQ Fall Fest

WMZQ Fall Fest is one of the annual times country music fans across the DMV travel 35 miles south of DC to Jiffy Lube Live. Even if you’re not a country fan, there is a good chance you’ll be convinced by your country music loving friends to borrow some cowboy boots and put on cutoff jean shorts one more time, before the temperature drops for good. Georgia native and “Bottoms Up” singer Brantley Gilbert, will headline the fest with performances from special guests Michael Ray and Lindsey Ell. Gilbert’s performance will come just days after the release of his highly-anticipated fifth album, Fire and Brimstone, so expect a high energy show. Show starts at 5 p.m. Tickets start at $39. Jiffy Lube Live: 7800 Cellar Door Dr. Bristow, VA; https://wmzq.iheart.com

CHVRCHES

Pronounced “churches,” this pop trio has experienced fast climbing success since their 2013 debut album, The Bones of What You Believe. They are from Scotland, and therefore have a very prominent fan base throughout the U.K. They have become increasingly popular in the U.S., especially after they lent their talents on Marshmello’s hit track, “Here With Me,” which spent 16 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart. The group will undoubtedly continue to gain traction in the music industry. Don’t miss a unique opportunity to see the trio perform live at a smaller venue, as part of the All Things Go Fall Classic. Festival starts at 12:30 p.m. CHVRCHES show at 10:30 p.m. Tickets start at $69. Union Market: 1309 5th St. NE, DC;

www.allthingsgofallclassic.com/information

Post Malone

Post Malone is known for shaking things up in the music industry, and soon he’ll shake up the District. The Olive Garden loving and croc-wearing rapper brings his tour to the area after recently releasing his new album, Hollywood’s Bleeding. The album features a whirlwind of sounds of rap, pop, rock, and even a blend of the three, with features from Travis Scott, Halsey and Ozzy Osbourne. His new album made quite an impression on listeners, as all 17 songs on the record entered the Billboard Hot 100. There’s no question the 24-year-old Syracuse, New York native will continue to climb to the top. You don’t want to miss your chance to see Posty peform his hits like, “Better Now,” “Sunflower” and “Congratulations” at the Capital One Arena. Show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $145. Capital One Arena: 601 F St. NE, DC; https://capitalonearena.viewlift.com

MONDAY, OCTOBER 14

Buddy Guy

Eight-time Grammy Award winner and blues legend Buddy Guy will bless Northern Virginia with a show in mid-October. Guy is a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member whose career was influenced by other blues legends including B.B. King, Muddy Waters and Guitar Slim. Guy grew up in a small Louisiana town, playing these artists’ songs on his guitar. In search of a stable career, Guy moved to Chicago where he found great success with his music and his legendary blues, and rock and roll career began. Buddy Guy will certainly remind you that The Blues Is Alive and Well. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets $79. The State Theatre: 220 N. Washington St. Falls Church, VA; www.thestatetheatre.com

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15

The Chainsmokers

The New York-based DJ and production duo initially found success in the pop music realm with their 2014 song, “#Selfie,” but really blew up after their 2016 collaboration with Halsey on the song “Closer.” This catchy hit was played at house parties, bars, in cars driving down the highway, other performers’ shows, and was essentially THE song of 2016. Since then, the pair released songs that have made their way on the top of the charts consistently. They will play all of their hits in the heart of DC for one night, and you don’t want to miss them, or the Australian heartthrobs Five Seconds of Summer who’ll open the night for The Chainsmokers. Show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $29. Capital One Arena: 601 F St. NW, DC; http://capitalonearena.viewlift.com

Peter Case

If you roll folk, blues and rock music into one, you would probably hear a song by Peter Case. Case is influenced by musical greats like Elvis, the Everly Brothers, and Ray Charles to name a few. Various sounds from these performers can be heard in Case’s own music. He is a true veteran, and played in the group The Nerves, and The Plimsouls, and not to mention, holds three Grammy nominations. Case will make you feel like your a local in a stranger’s place with his simple, yet passionate tunes. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $20. Jammin Java: 227 Maple Ave E. Vienna, VA; www.jamminjava.com

Ray LaMontagne

LaMontagne might sing “You Are the Best Thing,” but in reality, the best thing is his voice. It’s a challenge not to bop your head to the beat of LaMontagne’s raspy, smooth voice. His music is the perfect accessory to your morning coffee, long road trips or even a late-night lullaby. Come be mesmerized by the musical gift that is Ray LaMontagne. Show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $55. Strathmore: 5301 Tuckerman Ln. North Bethesda, MD; www.strathmore.org

THURSDAY, October 17

Pharoahe Monch

Pharoahe Monch has got a killer rhyme game. He earned a solid reputation as one of the most talented underground rappers of all time, and deservingly so. His music has evolved since his 1999 single, “Simon Says,” however, we all love vintage sounds and Monch definitely still carries that 90s vibe in his music today. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $35. Terrace Theatre at the Kennedy Center: 2700 F St. NW, DC; www.kennedy-center.org

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18

The Cactus Blossoms

The Cactus Blossoms bring a little bit of old, and a little bit of new to the music scene. Their music reminds you of something you’d hear in a retro-themed diner, yet also has a modern enough twang to it to make for easy, peaceful listening. Brothers Page Burkum and Jack Torrey voices’ fit together in a perfect, harmonic mold. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets $17. Pearl Street Warehouse: 33 Pearl St. SW, DC;

www.pearlstreetwarehouse.com

Tower of Power

Finding their start in Oakland, California, this groovin’, American R&B band has been making music for 50 years. If you’re lacking soul, Tower of Power will put some right back into you. Emilio Castillo, Stephen Kupka, David Garibaldi, and the rest of the group will soon show DC “What is Hip.” Show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $32. Warner Theatre: 513 13th St. NW, DC; www.warnertheatredc.com

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 19

Jesse Cook

Travel overseas without ever having to leave your location with the beautiful strumming of Jesse Cook’s guitar. Cook has shown repeatedly that he is one of the most influential guitarists in Nuevo flamenco music, with many awards under his belt including three Canadian Smooth Jazz Guitarist of the Year awards. His music reaches audiences across the globe, and breaks the stereotype that good, flamenco-influenced music can only be found in Spain. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $42. Wolf Trap: 1635 Trap Rd. Vienna, VA; www.wolftrap.org

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 22

Delicate Steve

His name is Delicate Steve, but there is nothing delicate about his ability, through instrumental talent, to shed light on the darkest of things. Also known as Steve Marion, he has consistently put out instrumental music that immediately gets listeners addicted. On his latest album, Till I Burn Up, Marion amps up his sound with a heavy synth bass and strong guitar riffs. The album will remind you of a time when rock bands ruled the 70s. Show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets $15. Comet Ping Pong: 5037 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; www.cometpingpong.com

The Mighty Pines

Together, Neil Salsich, Gerard Erker, John Hussung and Mike Murano make up The Mighty Pines. The band is relatively young, formed in 2012. They hail from St. Louis, Missouri and attribute the city as their biggest musical influence. Their midwestern background shines through in their music, using instruments like a mandolin and banjo to accompany the band’s unique sound of a country, folk and blues cluster. And it’s a cluster you’ll definitely want to hear more of. Show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets $12. Pearl Street Warehouse: 33 Pearl St. SW, DC; www.pearlstreetwarehouse.com

Young Thug

Young Thug has collaborated with big names like Kanye West, Travis Scott, Camila Cabello and has built up quite a bit of fame from his notable collaborations. He is also known as a style icon, often sporting crazy and colorful outfits. The rapper released his album So Much Fun in mid-August, which showcases his continuous come up since his 2013 debut. Young Thug is further proof that Atlanta produces some of the best rappers in the game. Show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $50. The Anthem: 901 Wharf St. SW, DC; www.theanthemdc.com

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 24

Sports Team

If you’re looking for a new indie band to root for, Sports Team is for you. They might only have one EP, but it’s packed with quirkiness and good tunes. Included on the EP is a song named after Ashton Kutcher, who is used as a metaphor in the chorus to speak about a messy relationship with an ex. The six member co-ed group met in London where their perfectly crafted, chaotic sound was honed. So far, their live performances have been high energy and eclectic. Anything can happen when Sports Team takes the stage. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $12. DC9: 1940 9th St. NW, DC; www.dc9.club

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26

The Commonheart

The nine-piece band dubs themself a “rock and soul” band, who prides themselves on spreading positivity through their music. The lead singer of the band, Clinton Clegg, didn’t grow up religious and doesn’t try to promote religion in the band’s songs, but a lot of the words can be traced back to having good morals and values. On their sophomore album Pressure, a gospel-like harmony can even be heard on a few of the songs. Come rock out with The Commonheart on the last Saturday of October. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $12. Gypsy Sally’s: 3401 K St. NW, DC; www.gypsysallys.com

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27

Fantasia

Former American Idol and Grammy winner Fantasia Barrino has earned the utmost respect in the music industry from musicians and fans alike. Known for her powerful R&B delivery, she will bring her Sketchbook tour to Fairfax, Virginia after dealing with personal struggles and hardship for the past three years. When you’re down, you can only go up, and that is what Barrino will show her fan base on this tour, with special guests Robin Thicke and The Bonfyre joining her for the ride. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $59. EagleBank Arena: 4500 Patriot Cir. Fairfax, VA; www.eaglebankarena.com

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 30

999

999 is a punk rock band from London, England, that found great success in the late 70s and early 80s across the U.K. The band has remained almost perfectly intact for the past 40 years or so, with only two member changes. Their music has stood the test of time, which is a testament in itself that this punk band is the real deal. Join Nick Cash, Guy Days, Pablo LaBritain and Arturo Bassick for a jammin’ show. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20. Black Cat: 1811 14th St. NW, DC; www.blackcatdc.com

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31

Chief Keef

Despire Chief Keef’s troubles with authority, his talent as a rapper was never in doubt. He quickly gained fame among younger crowds because of his own young age and enjoyed success from his singles, “I Don’t Like” and “Love Sosa.” He will perform in the DMV on the spookiest day of the year, assuming he has no run-ins with the law before then. Fingers crossed. Show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $29.50 The Filmore Silver Spring: 8656 Colesville Rd. Silver Spring, MD; www.fillmoresilverspring.com