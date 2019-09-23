Shuck, Slurp, Repeat: Chesapeake Oyster Fest Deliver Supremely Delicious Shellfish to Union Market

“Shuck, slurp and repeat – that’s what it’s all about,” said Greg Nivens, who along with other members of the Trigger Agency, braved the unseasonably warm temperatures to steam and grill seafood for the attendees.

The 9th Annual Chesapeake Oyster Wine and Beer Festival took place on Saturday September 21 at Union Market’s Dock 5, where a number of people avoided the heat by scarfing down wonderful seafood dishes paired with seasonal beers.

It was easy to follow those directions to enjoy all seven oyster stations, but the options also included mussels, clams and shrimp. An estimated 30,000 oysters were consumed between the two sessions.

There were casual eaters and true oyster devotees, and some people even carried tasting books to take notes on the different types of oysters.

This event provides attendees with the chance to eat all of the oysters they could, and to learn more about the different varietals of the shellfish. Everyone who has ever tried knows it takes skill to open oysters, and expert shuckers take it another level, something like an art form.

Pros were happy to share information about the oyster farms, as well as variety of options. The environment and terroir (waters) they grow in help determine the oyster’s size and flavors.

Some of the selections were big and plump, and some were small. They ranged from sweet to briny, however, for the oyster lovers committed and new, they all had one thing in common: they were delicious .

This year, the Chesapeake Oyster Wine and Beer Festival partnered with The Oyster Recovery Partnership (ORP). There were special “recycling stations” provided for the shells. These recycled shells help to improve the health of the Chesapeake Bay. Kevin Boyle of Shore Thing Shellfish in St. Mary’s County, Maryland said that “farming oysters is beyond sustainable, it is restorative; creating life and ecosystems where there was nothing.” The organization loves this event, because it allows the people of DC to enjoy the oysters and connect to the Potomac.

In addition to the seafood, folks enjoyed Hard Times Cafe chili and barbecue from Kloby’s Smokehouse. There were also several dozen beers, wines and spirits available for sampling, using the commemorative sampling glass provided.

Participants also enjoyed pairings. Blue Point Brewing Company was pouring a number of styles, and locally-brewed Granite City Brewery sampled their SMASH beer, single malt and single hops as well as the seasonally available Blue- Eyed Brunette Bourbon Brown Ale.

Champagne pairs wonderfully with oysters, so naturally, the Korbel Champagne bar was a popular destination. The wine station offered a number of tasty varieties, and local distilleries assisted attendees with spirits, allowing for attendees to truly customize their pairings.

As Shakespeare said “The world’s mine oyster” but on Saturday, it is safe to say that the oysters were our world.

