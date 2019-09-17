https://ontaponline.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/badbunny_650x336.png 336 650 Kayla Marsh https://ontaponline.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/OnTap_Magazine.png Kayla Marsh2019-09-17 12:14:542019-09-17 12:14:54Corona Estereo Beach Presents Bad Bunny Giveaway Sweepstakes
Contest Dates: September 16, 2019 to October 24, 2019
Corona Estereo Beach Presents Bad Bunny Giveaway Sweepstakes
The Corona Estereo Beach Bad Bunny Giveaway Sweeps | Entry Info and Rules
Contest Dates: September 16, 2019 to October 24, 2019
Open to Residents of: VA or Washington DC. Must be 21+ at time of entry.
Prize: ONE (1) GRAND PRIZE: Grand Prize shall consist of a pair of tickets (including Meet and Greet) for use by winner and a guest to the Bad Bunny concert scheduled on November 1, 2019 at Eagle Bank Arena in Washington DC.
HOW TO ENTER:
- Text ESTEREO to 888-111.
- Online at ontaponline.com/win during the Sweepstakes period and follow the online instructions to complete and submit an online entry.