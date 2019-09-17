Corona Estereo Beach Presents Bad Bunny Giveaway Sweepstakes

The Corona Estereo Beach Bad Bunny Giveaway Sweeps Entry Info and Rules

Contest Dates: September 16, 2019 to October 24,  2019
Open to Residents of:  VA or Washington DC. Must be 21+ at time of entry.
Prize: ONE (1) GRAND PRIZE: Grand Prize shall consist of a pair of tickets (including Meet and Greet) for use by winner and a guest to the Bad Bunny concert scheduled on November 1, 2019 at Eagle Bank Arena in Washington DC.

HOW TO ENTER:

  1. Text ESTEREO to 888-111.
  2. Online at ontaponline.com/win during the Sweepstakes period and follow the online instructions to complete and submit an online entry.
