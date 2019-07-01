The Brewery Tour VIP Giveaway Sweepstakes

The Brewery Tour VIP Giveaway Sweepstakes Entry Info and Rules

Contest Dates: July 1, 2019 to August 31, 2019
Open to Residents of:  VA. Must be 21+ at time of entry.
Prize: One (1) LOCAL winner and their guest will receive a VIP BREWERY TOUR that may include LIMO service, PRIVATE tours, LUXURIOUS brewery paired meals and DELUXE overnight accommodations.

HOW TO ENTER:

  1. Text VABEER to 888-111.
  2. Online at ontaponline.com/win during the Sweepstakes period and follow the online instructions to complete and submit an online entry.
Kayla Marsh

Kayla grew up in Falls Church and graduated from JMU in May 2016 with a major in media arts and design. She was an editor for two student-produced publications in addition to studying Spanish, Italian and American Sign Language. She has Harrisonburg's incredible food scene to thank for her beer and food obsessions. You can find her singing in traffic, eating tacos or live tweeting The Bachelor.