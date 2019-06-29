Music Picks: Nas, Cecily, Blink-182 and More

SATURDAY, JULY 6

Gringo Starr

Indie group Gringo Starr will be celebrating their 10-year anniversary by releasing their very first live album this summer. The garage rock group hails from Atlanta, Georgia, which is better known for its hip-hop legends; but the indie rockers are far from that and no less legendary. Doors at 8:30 p.m. Tickets begin at $10. DC9: 1940 9th St. NW, DC; www.dc9.club

Immigrant & Refugee Music Festival

As we celebrate Independence Day weekend, Echostage will celebrate musicians of immigrant descent. Artists varying from Africa, Greece, Colombia and much more will come out to promote their heritage and influences for the community through music. Musicians like DJ CYD, Martha Afework, Yannis and many more will perform and inspire people from all walks of life to learn, dance and sing to music from all around the world. Doors at 4 p.m. Tickets begin at $29.99. Echostage: 2135 Queens Chapel Rd. NE, DC; www.echostage.com

SUNDAY, JULY 7

Angie Stone

A career spanning more than 30 years, Angie Stone graces the stage one more time performing soulful classics. An R&B legend, her melodic voice captivated audiences for years. A soulful jazz artist within her own right, her long stable career is largely due to her lyrics, highlighting a number of adversities facing black women. Releasing her album Dream in in 2015 proved her groovy approach to music still leaves her audience wanting more. Doors at 5 p.m. Tickets begin at $55. City Winery: 1350 Okie St. NE, DC; www.citywinery.com

TUESDAY, JULY 9

Cecily

If you’re into soul artists like Alicia Keys and India.Arie, you will surely love DC-based vocalist Cecily. Her mellow and rich sound can be described as a combination of R&B, folk and jazz. Growing up, Cecily got her musical influence from her parents, who listened to artists like Smokey Robinson and Miles Davis. Her latest album Songs of Love and Freedom delves into Cecily’s experience with vulnerability in love while her bold lyrics perfectly encapsulate the beauty of new beginnings. Show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets $22. Blues Alley: 1073 Wisconsin Ave. NW, DC; www.bluesalley.com

WEDNESDAY, JULY 10

Nick Murphy (fka Chet Faker)

Nick Murphy, previously known as Chet Faker, is an Australian singer and songwriter, most notably known for his cover of Blackstreet’s “No Diggity.” His latest album is reminiscent of a poppier and more jazz-oriented Bon Iver. While there is some lack of cohesion, it still provides very easy listening and pushes him above and beyond where he started when he was only known for his iconic first cover. Doors at 7 p.m. Tickets $36. 9:30 Club: 815 V St. NW, DC; www.930.com

THURSDAY, JULY 11

Blink-182, Lil Wayne and Neck Deep

For all you 90s babies, Blink-182 was probably prominent on your mix CDs, but there was likely some confusion when they announced they were touring with famed rapper Lil Wayne. Rock and rap are traditionally different sounds. Historically, both have contributed tremendously to music, so if one of your friends likes rap and the other prefers rock, this show has hits for both. Show at 7 p.m. Tickets begin at $37.50. Jiffy Lube Live: 7800 Cellar Door Dr. Bristow, VA; www.livenation.com

Stephen Marley

Stephen Marley is an eight-time Grammy-winning artist and producer, not to mention the second son of Bob Marley. Marley started his career at the tender age of six, singing and dancing with siblings in Ziggy Marley and the Melody Shakers. The group’s first single “Children Playing In The Streets,” was produced by their father in 1979. Since, Stephen has helped produce singles by his brother Damian, not to mention released numerous albums of his own. For the past two years, Stephen has helped developed and curate Kaya Fest, a music festival that educates the public on cannabis and honors the legacy of his father. Doors at 7 p.m. Tickets $29.50. Fillmore Silver Spring: 8656 Colesville Rd. Silver Spring, MD; www.fillmoresilverspring.com

FRIDAY, JULY 12

Backstreet Boys

Backstreet Boys made their debut in the late 90s when pop boy bands were peak culture, as the Boys competed with groups like NSYNC and 98 Degrees for supremacy. In the beginning, they had a larger fanbase in Europe than the United States due to mainstream pop being kept off the radio, but their stateside stardom was a when, not if. Their most iconic album Millennium went multi-platinum, with singles like “I Want It That Way.” The record lived high in the charts as their blend of hip-hop, R&B and pop was exceptional for its time. Show at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $190. Capital One Arena: 601 F St. NW, DC; www.capitalonearena.com

Brecreation

With an upbeat tempo, dope lyrics and a momentum to move, Brecreation brings a celebratory vibe to the music scene. His writing capabilities convey such a deep message within his music, you can’t help but fall in love with his energy. His grasp on combining rap and pop beats will leave you enticed and wanting more, allowing the listener to bob their heads and move their feet to singles like “Enough” and “Midnight.” With a deep connection to the DMV area, being from Gaithersburg, Maryland, he wanted his first show to be in the nation’s capital. Doors at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are free, but a $5 donation suggested. Songbyrd Music House and Record Cafe: 2477 18th St. NW, DC; www.songbyrddc.com

The Weeklings

The Weeklings are set to bring back nostalgic hits from The Beatles for this performance, busting out hits like “I Am The Walrus” and “Paperback Writer.” Along with performing Beatles classics, The Weeklings have recorded two studio albums at Abbey Road studios in London, which include original work and songs inspired by The Beatles. The Weeklings can be heard on Sirius XM’s The Beatles Channel. Doors at 6:30 p.m. Tickets begin at $20. City Winery: 1350 Okie St. NE, DC; www.citywinery.com

SATURDAY, JULY 13

Trap Karaoke

It’s not your typical karaoke, there’s no “Bennie And The Jets” or “Love Shack,” more Tupac and Kendrick Lamar. Trap music has been an influence within the black community; advocating for controversial issues, empowerment and more. Jason Mowatt started trap karaoke as merely a joke, but eventually him and his friends played on the idea of a trap version of karaoke. Starting with just 40 people, since then, thousands have come out to enjoy a night filled with fun and trap music. Gracing cities from Los Angeles, California to Atlanta, Georgia and building a platform where all walks of life can come out and enjoy singing their favorite music. Show at 8 p.m. Tickets begin at $22. Howard Theatre: 620 T St. NW, DC; www.thehowardtheatre.com

SUNDAY, JULY 14

Nas & The National Symphony Orchestra

Growing up in the projects of Queens in New York City, Nas used his exposure to his legendary album Illmatic, a reality piece within “the golden age” of rap. These adversities helped him one of the greatest records ever. Since, he has challenged the stereotypical view of rap, going in depth with his experiences of being a black man in America. Tracks like “The World is Yours” and “If I Ruled the World” gave listeners a sense of hope that even though discrimination was always lurking, there was hope. Poetic in verse and sincere in rhyme, the Wolf Trap experience provides a twist on his usual performance with the accompaniment of the National Symphony Orchestra. Doors at 6:30 p.m. Tickets begin at $50. The Filene Center at Wolf Trap: 1551 Trap Rd. Vienna, VA; www.wolftrap.org

TUESDAY, JULY 16

Yuna

Malaysian singer and songwriter Yuna steadily rose to fame in the mid-2000s after uploading her songs on Myspace. It wasn’t until releasing her debut hit “Deeper Conversation” that she started to gain an international audience, leading to recorded tracks with Pharrell and a coinciding performance with him at Lollapalooza in 2012. Her upcoming album, Rogue, which features tracks with G-Eazy and Tyler, The Creator will make its debut on July 12. Doors at 7 p.m. Tickets $25. 9:30 Club: 815 V St. NW, DC; www.930.com

WEDNESDAY, JULY 17

Harry Jay and NINA

Harry Jay is a man of many talents, ranging from 4-plus octave range to being a natural lyricist. His twist on funk, rock and soul has allowed music lovers alike to gravitate to his music. Specifically, amongst both Boston and DC, he has a wide range of supporters, alongside his band The Bling, who together have effortlessly sold out shows after the release of their first EP, Truth. The other artist on the bill is NINA, influenced by the depth of Joss Stone, the voice of Aretha and the powerhouse that is Beyoncé. Her newest single “I Can Do Better,” empowers the everyday women to become go-getters. Her pop-soul genre allows the listener to be active while listening, but at the same time captivate her unique sound. Doors at 6 p.m. Free. Pearl Street Warehouse: 33 Pearl St. SW, DC; www.pearlstreetwarehouse.com

THURSDAY, JULY 18

Cayucas

Waiting on the next Two Door Cinema Club album? Well, Cayucas may be able to tide you over until then. Twin brothers Zach Yudin and Ben Yudin are an indie pop band, hailing from Santa Monica, California. Their most recent album Real Life provides a real summer soundtrack, the type you would see in a movie where they are driving down the Pacific Coast Highway in California. The duo will give you all the calm beachy vibes the warmer months have been missing so far. Doors at 7 p.m. Tickets $15. U Street Music Hall: 1115 U St. NW, DC; www.ustreetmusichall.com

The Native Tongue Fest

Celebrating 30 years of hip-hop, The Native Tongue Fest will celebrate the Native Tongues collective, as well as other notable artists. The lineup includes Jungle Brothers, Monie Love, Black Sheep and Brand Nubian. Part of the proceeds will be donated to The American Diabetes Association in honor of the late Phife Dawg. Doors at 5:30 p.m. Tickets begin at $70. The Anthem: 901 Wharf St. SW, DC; www.theanthemdc.com

FRIDAY, JULY 19

PRETTYMUCH

Members of PRETTYMUCH originally auditioned on the X-Factor to pursue solo careers, but didn’t form until judge Simon Cowell believed they’d be better off as a group. The American-Canadian music group quickly rose to fame in 2017, releasing their single “Would You Mind,” which recieved tons of praise. Their teeny-bop sound is very similar to the U.K. group One Direction. Show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets begin at $31. DAR Constitution Hall: 1776 D St. NW, DC; www.dar.org/constitution-hall

Third Eye Blind and Jimmy Eat World

Two bands come together for one mega-rock performance taking you back to the late 90s. Third Eye Blind pulls their influences from classic and pop-rock. Their debut single “Semi-Charmed Life” reached the top 10 on the Billboard in 1997. The band broke up in the early 2000s, but eventually came back together in 2009 and released their fourth studio album, Ursa Major. Jimmy Eat World started their music career in the emo-core genre, but as their audience broadened, the group morphed into an alternative rock and power pop band. Their latest album, Integrity Blues, blended electronic sounds and their rock roots, proving yet again their music isn’t confined to a singular genre. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets begin at $29.50. Merriweather Post Pavilion: 10475 Little Patuxent Pkwy. Columbia, MD; www.merriweathermusic.com

SATURDAY, JULY 20

Dave Matthews Band

Being the kings of improvisation, Dave Matthews Band quickly took the rock industry by storm. Formed in 1991, they continue to amaze fans with their unexpected performances while largely sticking to their classic material. With the soothing strum of a chord magnified by their musicianship, there’s no wonder how successful they’ve been over the past two decades, selling out arenas, being at the top of musical charts and still having thousands of loyal fans. The use of violins, saxophones and many more instruments electrify their music, making it almost impossible for fans not to enjoy a live show. Show at 8 p.m. Tickets begin at $49.50. Jiffy Lube Live: 7800 Cellar Door Dr. Bristow, VA; www.bristowamphitheater.com

Stereo League

Emerging from Philadelphia in the summer of 2018, with their debut album A Light on Each Side, Stereo League quickly took reign over the city. Classified as a recording collective, they frequently collaborate with numerous artists across all genres of music. It didn’t take long for fans to catch wind of this group, which put them on a nationwide tour with sold out shows, leaving fans coming back for more. The collective is planning on releasing a second album this summer and will give DC9 a sneak peak. Doors at 6 p.m. Tickets $12. DC9: 1940 9th St. NW, DC; www.dc9.club

TUESDAY, JULY 23

John Mayer

One of the savviest musical minds of our time, there is nothing he can’t do with a guitar in his hands. Hit after hit, John Mayer has charted all major music pop charts making it almost impossible to compare. Inspired by the great Jimi Hendrix, his guitar solos alone bring thousands to fill stadiums. Classics like “Waiting On the World to Change” and “Your Body is a Wonderland” will have you singing along to the nostalgia of what was the beginning of an era that continues to this day. Show at 7:30 p.m. Tickets begin at $49. Capital One Arena: 601 F St. NW, DC; www.capitalonearena.com

The Marías

It’s hard to fit The Marías into a category because they touch on so many different genres of music: a little jazz, some indie and even psychedelic. The Marías are uniquely “strange.” Their soulful tunes paint a vivid picture fans easily grasp onto, and songs “Cariño” and “I Don’t Know You” helped the group gain national acclaim. Their gentle approach to each song resonates a calmness within each listener, proven in their soulful cover of Britney Spears’ “Hit Me Baby One More Time.” With an authentically eclectic style, their sound is more than enough to keep fans enticed and wanting more. Doors at 7 p.m. Tickets begin at $18. Union Stage: 740 Water St. SW, DC; www.unionstage.com

WEDNESDAY, JULY 24

Mark Redito

Make Redito, formerly known as Spazzkid, is a Filipino musician based out of Los Angeles, California. His fusion of pop, J-pop and beat music is characterized in a completely new sound of his own making. Taken from a multitude of cultures, his techno add-ons creates a new perspective on “trap techno.” Even though his music has taken on a role on its own, his ability to combine three different genres allows him to reach a much broader audience. It’s unique, fun and uplifting, and creates an ambiance of all around good vibes. Doors at 10:30 p.m. Tickets begin at $15. U Street Music Hall: 1115 U St. NW, DC; www.ustreetmusichall.com

FRIDAY, JULY 26

Ibibio Sound Machine

Hailing from London, Ibibio Sound Machine has become known as a live music collective that produces hits perfect for Friday nights at the club. Their chanty melodies coupled with steady beats of drums and other instrumentals incorporates influences from West African funk, disco, modern electro and post-punk to produce a modern take on 70s funk and electronic music of the 80s. Doors at 7 p.m. Tickets $20. U Street Music Hall: 1115 U St. NW, DC; www.ustreetmusichall.com

Johnny Gill

The man, the myth, the legend Johnny Gill is gracing The Birchmere’s grand stage. A career spanning more than three decades, including classics like “Can You Stand The Rain” and “Rub You The Right Way.” He serves as one of the few that have allowed his humanitarian acts and his love for teamwork to help carry his career, along with his voice. He is one of the few that have had a successful group and solo career. With his unforgettable contributions to New Edition and LSG, his voice still reigns supreme as he further cements his legacy in the nation’s capital, the first stepping stone in his career. Show at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $95. The Birchmere: 3701 Mount Vernon Ave.Alexandria VA; www.birchmere.com

TUESDAY, JULY 30

Corinne Bailey Rae

Three-time Grammy-nominated artist Corinne Bailey Rae made headway in the U.K. and the United States with hits like “Put Your Records On” and “Like a Star” back in 2006. In 2011, Rae released The Love EP, where she did covers by artists like Bob Marley and Prince. Her cover of Marley’s “Is This Love” won her a Grammy for the Best Female Performance category. Rae’s sound can be described as soul, pop and R&B wrapped into one. Doors at 6:30 p.m. Tickets $40. Lincoln Theatre: 1215 U St. NW, DC; www.thelincolndc.com

Queen and Adam Lambert

In their new tour, Queen and Adam Lambert are coming together to bring the Rhapsody Approaches tour. Mixing old classics with some new tunes, there will be something for everyone at this show. While the combination may seem a bit odd, Lambert is a perfect lead for this iteration of Queen and he credits Freddie Mercury as an icon of self-identity for him. The marriage between the two has brought Queen back and allowed Lambert to play with his childhood heroes. Show at 8 p.m. Tickets begin at $200. Capital One Arena: 601 F St. NW, DC; www.capitalonearena.com

WEDNESDAY, JULY 31

Cosmic Charlie

Cosmic Charlie plays to the tunes of The Grateful Dead. A cover band since 1999, Cosmic Charlie continues to pay tribute to this unique, charismatic band that left audiences dancing in their seats. An eclectic band mixed with rock, country, folk and blues, which helped them become “the pioneering Godfathers of the jam band world.” Since the death of one of their band members, Jerry Garcia, their spirit has lived on through Cosmic Charlie. Filled with the style and energy of the Dead, their covers aren’t always perfect as no show is ever the same, and they use their own foundation to add to the legacy of The Grateful Dead. Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Tickets begin at $15. Gypsy Sally’s: 3401 K St. NW, DC; www.gypsysallys.com