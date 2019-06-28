DC Weekender: Friday June, 28 – Sunday, June 30

Did you have a hard week?If you answered yes, then here are some food and booze festivities that will make you forget all about your worries this weekend. Cheers!

FRIDAY

Friday Night Margarita Cruise on the Potomac (DC)

Your heart will go on at this cruise around the Potomac. Sail around the city and forget about all your worries with a Margarita in hand!

Red, White & Rosé Party (VA)

Rosés are for the brozes at this 4th of July kick off. With 20 different wines, you’ll sure to find one that fits your taste buds!

Capitol Riverfront Friday Night Concert Series (DC)

Fridays are for good music. Spend some time by the water too, because its gonna be one hot one!

Caribbean Summer (DC)

Are you jealous of all your Instagram followers’ vacay pics? It’s okay, you can pretend you’re in the tropics this summer without stepping out of the District.

SATURDAY

Port City Saturday Food Truck (VA)

No need for an event, or any other excuse, to kick back at Port City.

BallstonGives Presents Pride Drag Brunch (DC)

There is nothing like a good brunch to kickoff your sinful weekend, but what about a Drag Brunch? Sip on some mimosas while seeing some true queens!

Cigar Lounge Grand Opening (DC)

While food is for the soul at District Soul Food and this is a cigar lounge opening, you can dance a little. Eat a lot. Drink a little (or a lot, we’re not judging.)

Sicilian Ball at the Embassy of Italy (DC)

Did someone say caprese salad? Eat pray love in the district with an authentic Italian cuisine.

SUNDAY

Free Weekly Bar Bingo w/ O’Sullivan’s Irish Pub (VA)

Make Sunday a funday by bringing your daubers to O’Sullivan’s! Did I mention there will be occasional free drinks?

DC Series: Rainbow DC (DC)

Paint the DC skyline the colors of the rainbow and live life colorfully.

Block Party at Milk Bar Logan Circle (DC)

What’s a summer without Block Parties? Enjoy some soft serve and a good ole burger.

Yappy Brunch at Santa Rosa Taqueria (DC)

What is better than booze, puppies and tacos? Nothing. Make it a pawty with your furry friends at Santa Rosa Taqueria this Sunday.

Mean Girls Trivia at City Tap Penn Quarter (DC)

Wear pink and drink, and try your best not to be personally victimized by Regina George at this trivia extravaganza.