Music Picks: Ocean Alley, Pink Sweat$, Nots and More

MONDAY, JUNE 3

Local Natives

This indie band hasn’t really changed much since I was in college, when I first heard them at the recommendation of several friends. While that may seem like an insult, I think there’s something refreshing about a band who doesn’t feel the need to constantly change it up, and why would you if you unlocked a near perfect formula for making emotional, enjoyable pop music? You wouldn’t, at least not for awhile. Doors at 7 p.m. Tickets $36. 9:30 Club: 815 V St. NW, DC; www.930.com

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 5

The English Beat

The racially diverse group The English Beat got its start in the late 70s and early 80s as an alternative-pop band. Fronted by vocalist Dave Wakeling, the group perfects a balance of pop and rhythmic melodies, which led to mainstream popularity in the U.K. and a cult status in the United States. Their latest album Here We Go Love was released in May of last year, making it their first release in 36 years. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $35. The Birchmere: 3701 Mount Vernon Ave. Alexandria, VA; www.birchmere.com



THURSDAY, JUNE 6

Mindi Abair & The Boneshakers

One of the most recognized and prolific saxophonists, Grammy nominee Mindi Abair is back with her collaborators The Boneshakers. The sound vacillates between country and blues, providing twangy lyrics in between the big wind sounds. The band’s new record No Good Deed hits stores on June 28, but you’ll likely hear tunes off their latest at the Birchmere. Doors at 7:30 p.m. $35. The Birchmere: 3701 Mount Vernon Ave. Alexandria, VA; www.birchmere.com





FRIDAY, JUNE 7

Davina and The Vagabonds

How often have you heard 30s music? I’d wager that the answer is somewhere between “barely” to “never.” That being said, the musical stylings of old-fashioned era specific New Orleans jazz is part of the appeal of Davina and The Vagabonds. With pianos, bass, trumpet, drums and trombone all accompanying the soothing vocals of Davina Sowers, who draws influence from legends like Billie Holiday, this band is a throwback revelation. See this quintet harness the powers of music from nearly 90 years previous. Show at 8 p.m. $17.50-$37.50. AMP by Strathmore: 11810 Grand Park Ave. NW, DC; www.ampbystrathmore.com

SATURDAY, JUNE 8

Pink Sweat$

Everything about Pink Sweat$’s music is scaled back. His production is minimal, his vocals are subdued and his lyrics are as subtle, sweet and seductive as his favorite beverage: Coke & Henny. The Philadelphia takes the moniker to new levels in all his appearances, often clad in various shades of pink whether he’s rocking track suits, sweaters or an astronaut suit. Doors at 6 p.m. Tickets $20. 9:30 Club: 815 V St. NW, DC; www.930.com

MONDAY, JUNE 10

Lazy Bones

Far from Lazy, this DIY indie pop band is still new to the scene, only forming in 2017, but that doesn’t mean their music sounds inexperienced. In such a short time, this group has opened for genre standouts such as Charly Bliss, Wolf Parade and Diet Cig, putting them on equal footing with some of the best indie rock groups going. Doors at 8:30 p.m. Show is free, but a $7 donation is recommended. Songbyrd Music House and Record Cafe: 2475-2477 18th St. NW, DC; www.songbyrddc.com

TUESDAY, JUNE 11

Nots

This four-piece punk band from Memphis, Tennessee makes sporadic sound good. The music is breakneck, all fueled by an unflappably pulsating bassline and a chant-like vocal method. While the music is fun to listen to (or headbang to) in a car, there’s no doubt that this kind of sonic wave is more enjoyable in person, preferably front row. Doors at 7 p.m. Tickets $10-$12. Songbyrd Music House and Record Cafe: 2475-2477 18th St. NW, DC; www.songbyrddc.com



THURSDAY, JUNE 13

Will Varley

Will Varley began is career in London performing at open-mic nights blending personal storytelling and ancient folk traditions. Varley signed with Xtra Mile recordings after self-releasing two studio albums in 2015. Varley’s latest album “Spirit of Minnie” was released in February of last year and touched on a lot of political undertones. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $32. DC9 Nightclub: 1940 St. NW, DC; www.dc9.club

FRIDAY, JUNE 14

An Evening with Star Kitchen

Star Kitchen features bassist Marc Brownstein from The Disco Biscuits, drummer Marlon Lewis (Lauryn Hill and John Legend), guitarist Danny Mayer of the Erik Krasno Band and keyboardist Rob Marscher of the Addison Groove Project. Star Kitchen will take you beyond the universe giving you an improvisational performance of funky, R&B music. Doors open at 7 p.m.Tickets $15. Gypsy Sally’s: 3401 K St. NW, DC; www.gypsysallys.com

SATURDAY, JUNE 15

Ghost-Note

Percussion-based group Ghost-Note draws their influences from artists such as James Brown, J Dilla and Herbie Hancock as well as West-African and Afro-Cuban sounds. Their sound can be described as a mix of hip-hop, jazz, EDM and rock. Their latest studio album, “Swagism” featured heavy-hitting beats rich in instrumental sounds. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets $15-$20. Pearl Street Warehouse: 33 Pearl St. SW, DC; www.pearlstreetwarehouse.com

MONDAY, JUNE 17

San Cisco

“Heartbreak never sounded so good,” is the way San Cisco describes their brand of indie pop quartet describes their more moody tunes. The band generally keeps the sound light and bouncy, but that doesn’t mean the subject matter can’t deal in the serious. With synths, dynamic thumps and appealing vocals, this Australian outfit is one not to miss. Doors at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $18. Black Cat DC: 1811 14th St. NW, DC; www.blackcatdc.com

TUESDAY, JUNE 18

Kikagaku Moyo

This Japanese outfit is all about their honoring their psychedelic forefathers. Harnessing all the powers of trippy guitar riffs that can leave your mind wandering and pondering and thinking and blinking. Listening to Kikagaku Moyo (Japanese for geometric patterns) is not dissimilar to taking in a piece of art in a gallery, you need to take time past the initial glance and truly take in the work in totality. Doors at 7 p.m. Tickets $18. U Street Music Hall: 1115 U St. NW, DC; www.ustreetmusichall.com



WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19

Flasher

Listening to DC’s own Flasher is like hearing music in a time machine. No matter how new the release, their music contains a timeless classic appeal. From shoegaze to punk, the band has carved out a niche in the local scene, and are often mentioned as some of the city’s best. 2018’s Constant Image provided a look into their inner anxieties and how they overcome them via music and art. Doors at 9 p.m. Tickets $12. Comet Ping Pong: 5037 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; www.cometpingpong.com

FRIDAY, JUNE 21

Ariana Grande

Grande’s “Thank U, Next” single provoked a nostalgic feeling for millennials with inspiration from romantic comedies such as “Mean Girls” and “Legally Blonde.” The video highlights the importance of self-care during heartbreaking situations. “Thank U, Next” delves into the theme of heartbreak with the death of rapper ex-boyfriend Mac Miller and the ending of her engagement to actor Pete Davidson. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $175. Capital One Arena: 601 F St. NW,DC; www.capitalonearena.com

Sizzy Rocket

Las Vegas native, Sizzy Rocket pulls influences from the punk-rock genre with a mix of catchy pop lyrics. Rocket released a cover of Beastie Boys’ “Girls” in 2014 which became a viral hit and then later released her debut single “I Wanna Rob.” Her latest EP “Mulholland” features catchy lyrics of pop love songs with instrumental beats. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets $15. Rock & Roll Hotel: 1353 H St. NE, DC; www.rockandrollhoteldc.com

SATURDAY, JUNE 22

Ocean Alley

Ocean Alley hails from the Northern beaches of Sydney, Australia and have been described as having a sound perfect for cruising down the coast or hanging out at the beach.There sound is considered a mix of modern reggae and alternative rock with influences from artists like Jimi Hendrix, Bob Marley and Pink Floyd. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets $15. Rock & Roll Hotel: 1353 H. St. NE, DC; www.rockandrollhoteldc.com

THURSDAY, JUNE 27

Faye Webster

Atlanta native and Indie artist Faye Webster comes from a family of musicians with her grandfather being a bluegrass guitarist and her mother being a former guitarist and fiddle player. Webster’s sound is a mix of country and pop melodies. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $10-$12. DC9: 1940 9th St. NE, DC; www.dc9.club

FRIDAY, JUNE 28

Rich the Kid: The World is Yours 2 Tour

Atlanta native, Rich the Kid has appeared on tracks from The Migos and Kendrick Lamar blowing away the trap music scene. Head of Rich Forever music, Kid’s sophomore album The World is Yours 2 debuted in March and features some of the biggest artists in hip-hop such as Big Sean, Nav and Takeoff. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets $27. Fillmore Silver Spring: 8656 Colesville Rd. Silver Spring, MD; www.fillmoresilverspring.com