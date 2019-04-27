Music Picks: Judas Priest, Santigold, Mr Twin Sister and More

WEDNESDAY, MAY 1

The Bright Light Social Hour

The president is a drag queen – well, at least in the new music video for “Lie to Me” by The Bright Light Social Hour. Inspired by the 2016 election, the psychedelic rock band’s single from their newest album Jude Vol. 1 compares Trump supporters to infatuated lovers blinded by devotion. After playing at SXSW, The Bright Light Social Hour immediately embarked on a tour. It’s only fitting they bring their conscious rock to DC. Doors at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. Songbyrd Record Cafe and Music House: 2475-2477 18th St. NW, DC; www.songbyrddc.com

SATURDAY, MAY 4

Delta Rae

Hailing from North Carolina, Delta Rae’s six-member, country-folk band performs regularly at music festivals around the country. They’ve taken the stage at Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, Firefly, Summerfest, Lollapalooza, Hangout Fest and more. Delta Rae released their second album After It All in 2015. Two years later, they released an EP, A Long and Happy Life, and are currently touring to support their latest work. Doors at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25. 9:30 Club: 815 V St. NW, DC; www.930.com

MONDAY, MAY 6

Santigold

Few musicians seem like they are having as much fun as Santigold, an artist who seems to have an endless amount of energy. With soothing vocals, wise lyrics and often thumping electric backdrops, Santigold has been a pop mainstay since 2008; and because of her longevity, she’s celebrating 10 years of success since her debut self-titled album. Doors at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40. Fillmore Silver Spring: 8656 Colesville Rd. Silver Spring, MD; www.fillmoresilverspring.com

TUESDAY, MAY 7

Nana Grizol

This Athens, Georgia outfit is described as an indie folk band, however they play with a breakneck pace unlike most folk bands I’ve heard. The lo-fi approach to their instrumentation combined with their harmonic chants on songs like “Many Places 2 Call Home” and “New Years Wish,” both off of their 2018 release Theo Zumm, is infectious. Another interesting aspect of this band is the length of their songs, as most are reminiscent of old punk anthems lasting anywhere from 45 seconds to two minutes. Despite this brevity, the group touches on everything from growing up to American hypocrisy. Show at 9 p.m. Tickets are $12. Comet Ping Pong: 5037 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; www.cometpingpong.com

SATURDAY, MAY 11

Ben Platt

Ben Platt is familiar with the proverbial spotlight. In fact, it’s been on him all his life. From the age of nine, Platt has appeared on the big stage many times, most notably in Dear Evan Hansen for which he won the 2017 Tony Award for Best Lead Actor in a Musical.His powerhouse vocals, emotive performances and acting chops even landed him a role in the hit comedy film Pitch Perfect. As if that wasn’t enough, Platt, who is signed to Atlantic Records, released his debut album Sing to Me Instead just last month. Doors at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $50. The Anthem: 901 Wharf St. SW, DC; www.theanthemdc.com

Mr Twin Sister

With weightless, ethereal melodies and the angelic vocals of lead singer Andrea Estella, Mr Twin Sister possess the ability to send listeners into a dreamy trance. But don’t be fooled – they can also get down with the funkiest of basslines. Nonetheless, their sounds set the perfect mood for spring. Mr Twin Sister is best known for “Meet the Frownies,” which was sampled by Dr. Dre and Kendrick Lamar. Doors at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. U Street Music Hall: 1115 U St. NW, DC; www.ustreetmusichall.com

SUNDAY, MAY 12

Judas Priest

Talk about longevity! Legendary heavy metal band Judas Priest has been disrupting the scene for 50 years. They achieved great mainstream success early on, selling millions of albums and solidifying their position as one of the best heavy metal bands of all time. But time and success haven’t slowed their ambitions. Firepower, released last year, is the group’s 18th album. Rumor has it the next one is already in the works. Doors at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $75. The Anthem: 901 Wharf St. SW, DC; www.theanthemdc.com

Lee DeWyze

Remember the autotune craze? It feels like 10 years ago you couldn’t put together a playlist without half of the songs being aided by electric vocals. From Daft Punk to Bon Iver to T-Pain, the tool was a large part of the pop culture zeitgeist. And while some did it better than others, a ton of musicians gave it a shot. Some of the best music from this fad included the moments exceptionally talented vocalists used the sonic tool for layering. One of the men capable of this feat is Lee DeWyze, and though autotune is less frequent these days, when this artist decides to do so, it focuses his singing talent. Doors at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20. Jammin Java: 227 Maple Ave. E. Vienna, VA; www.jamminjava.com

MONDAY, MAY 13

Kate Toupin

A former Houndmouth keyboardist and vocalist, Kate Toupin is further proving she might be more interesting in a solo setting. Her music is energetic and honest, and her debut EP Moroccan Ballroom was entirely live, providing a transparent sound less talented musicians might avoid in their first release. The only thing better than hearing a live studio session on a streaming platform is to witness it firsthand, and now’s your chance. Doors at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $13-$15. DC9 Nightclub: 1940 9th St. NW, DC; www.dc9.club

WEDNESDAY, MAY 15

Johnnyswim

The husband and wife musical duo of Johnnyswim are unreasonably charming. Amanda Sudano and Abner Ramirez have been making heartfelt music together since 2005. It’s unclear whether love or music came first, but who cares? It works. In their latest album Moonlight, the band joined forces with Grammy Award-winning producer and songwriter Malay. Invigorated by a fresh perspective, Johnnyswim is back and better than ever. Doors at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $40. Lincoln Theatre: 1215 U St. NW, DC; www.thelincolndc.com

FRIDAY, MAY 17

Jessica Pratt

A descriptor you’ll see for Jessica Pratt pretty much everywhere is that she’s not loud. Her music is quiet, creating a sense of intimacy and secrecy. Though Pratt has a talent for using her voice, she chooses to almost whisper into the mic, allowing the guitar chords to stand out in their own right. All her songs are soft and gentle but each cause pause, making you think and focus all at once. Doors at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15. Miracle Theatre: 535 8th St. SE, DC; www.themiracletheatre.com

Juice WRLD

Juice WRLD is to hip-hop what Nirvana was to rock. That’s to say, their music speaks to the pains of growing up, teenage angst and young heartbreak. This kind of self-consciousness is a phenomenon in rap music, generally known for its braggadocious and confident lyrics, though reflective in other ways. But Juice WRLD is at the forefront of new age rap. His latest album Death Race for Love debuted at number one on theBillboard 200. Doors at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $50. The Anthem: 901 Wharf St. SW, DC; www.theanthemdc.com

FRIDAY, MAY 17

Molly Tuttle

There are few better at playing an acoustic guitar than Molly Tuttle. Her bluegrass songs serve as a showcase for her biting lyrics, guitar skills and vibrant, twangy vocals. The artist has mastered the genre, ranging from quick-paced anthems to stinging ballads. She’s versatile, she’s exceptionally talented and she’s a tremendous songwriter. No frills, no B.S. – just unmistakable bluegrass. Doors at 7 p.m. Tickets $18. Pearl Street Warehouse: 33 Pearl St. SW, DC; www.pearlstreetwarehouse.com

SUNDAY, MAY 19

Olden Yolk

This band describes its music as dystopian, which is an epic way to summarize this duo’s penchant for one-off creations. Made up of songwriting duo Shane Butler and Caity Schaffer, their interlaced vocals ebb and flow beautifully over their synchronized instrumentation, often featuring guitar strums and a steady drum beat. There’s nothing flashy about the two, kind of like how there’s nothing flashy about egg yolks – is that what they’re going for? Sure, probably. Doors at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $12. DC9 Nightclub: 1940 9th St. NW, DC; www.dc9.club



Tacocat

While the words taco and cat are SEO dynamos in their own right, putting the two words together is a brilliant marketing strategy for targeting millennials. While I know I’m overthinking this name thing, the band Tacocat doesn’t even need a silly name to get people interested. Their music is more than capable of holding attention. The band lives in a world ruled by surf rock and indie chill, providing ample opportunity for dancing, toking or whatever else you’re in the mood for. Show at 7 p.m. Tickets $18. U Street Music Hall: 1115 U St. NW, DC; www.ustreetmusichall.com

TUESDAY, MAY 21

TV Girl

I think TV Girl describes their music better than I ever could: “You can sing along to, but wouldn’t sing around your parents, unless your parents are avant-garde film fans who smoke pot while fantasizing about aliens in outer space.” Okay, okay, I added everything after parents, but the point still stands: this indie band makes easily digestible music with some pretty deep subject matter. I mean, their last album was titled Death of a Party Girl, which could also be the title of a faux biography of a fictional scream queen. Either way, this sometimes X-rated music is super chill and extremely smooth. Doors at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. Rock & Roll Hotel: 1353 H St. NE, DC; www.rockandrollhoteldc.com

WEDNESDAY, MAY 22

Chromatics

Chromatics have yet to release their long-awaited fifth studio album. In the meantime, fans will have to feast on the electronic band’s latest single “Time Rider,” an updated 80s synth-pop gem. Performing for the first time in years, the electronic band announced a six-week tour, Double Exposure, making a stop at DC’s iconic 9:30 Club. Doors at 7 p.m. Tickets are $31. 9:30 Club: 815 V St. NW, DC; www.930.com

THURSDAY, MAY 23

American Football

The sport of American football is rough and tumble. If you look up NFL highlights, you’ll probably hear hip-hop or metal because of the breakneck pace. The band American Football is a much more subdued soft rock band with slow starts and dramatic choruses. Their self-titled third LP is increasingly steady, which is perfect for what the band is going for. If you’re more into subtle emo sways, this band is probably for you. Doors at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30. Black Cat: 1811 14th St. NW, DC; www.blackcatdc.com

Disclosure

Best known for their brilliant collaborations with Sam Smith, Disclosure is at the top of their game. The four-time Grammy-nominated electronic duo will be touring in the U.S. for the first time in three years. Last year, Disclosure released EP Moonlight, intended to proceed the band’s third studio album expected this summer. Doors at 9 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Echostage: 2135 Queens Chapel Rd. NE, DC; www.echostage.com

MONO

Tokyo-based instrumental rock band MONO rejects the traditional standards of rock music, embracing genre-mixing methods and never conforming to musical norms. They often blend orchestral arrangements with heavily distorted, guitar-based instrumentals. After dropping their tenth studio album Nowhere Now Here, MONO has been touring the world quite extensively. Doors at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15-$30. Union Stage: 740 Water St. SW, DC; www.unionstage.com