On Tap Media + DC Fray Join Forces

We have some big news to share!

As On Tap Media continues to look for new ways to grow and expand our editorial and events footprint, we’re excited to announce that we’re teaming up with DC Fray, a DC-based social sports, events and media company. By joining forces, we’ll expand our coverage of what the DMV has to offer and bring amazing new experiences to both of our communities.

Much more to come about this news over the next few months, but for now all you really need to know is lots fun and exciting things are coming your way. In the meantime:

  1. Check out our Instagram and hit up our story today to learn a bit about our new team members.
  2. Check out the latest edition of our magazine, and our SXSW 2019 coverage.
  3. Learn more about Fray’s spring leagues and sign up here.

For our full press announcement, click here.

On Tap Team

Fray Team

On Tap staff

