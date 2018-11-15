2018 Places to Party: A Go-To Guide to DMV Venues

Welcome to On Tap Magazine’s 2018 Places to Party guide, your go-to resource for the best venues in the DMV to host a party. In the listings that follow, you’ll find a broad selection of venues ready and able to help you plan the perfect party. From a small happy hour with friends to a blowout bash, these locales can handle it all.

b DC Penn Quarter

801 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, DC | 202-808-8720

www.burgersbeerbourbon.com/dc-penn-quarter

Award-winning burgers, all-American beer and the best bourbons are just the beginning. Conveniently located in the Navy Memorial Plaza in DC’s Penn Quarter neighborhood, b DC Penn Quarter is Washington’s headquarters for “good times, made locally.” Their handcrafted, modern American comfort food and beverages are the perfect additions to your next company meeting, holiday party, social event or corporate function. They offer space for 137 people inside, plus 60 on the patio and two semiprivate areas seating 40 and 24 guests each. They can accommodate a wide variety of events. Offsite catering is also available, including for events held at the Navy Memorial. For more information, give them a call at 202-808-8720 or email them at dc@burgersbeerbourbon.com.

b One Loudoun

20416 Exchange St. Ashburn, VA | 703-723-2900

www.burgersbeerbourbon.com/one-loudoun

Award-winning burgers, all-American beer and the best bourbons are just the beginning. Conveniently located in Ashburn’s One Loudoun Center, b One Loudoun is NoVA’s headquarters for “good times, made locally.” Their handcrafted, modern American comfort food and beverages are the perfect additions to your next company meeting, holiday party, social event or corporate function. With space for 180-plus people inside and another semiprivate area seating 42 guests, they can accommodate a wide variety of events. Offsite catering is also available. For more information, give them a call at 703-723-2900 or email them at oneloudoun@burgersbeerbourbon.com.

Barley Mac

1600 Wilson Blvd. Arlington, VA | 571-800-3070

www.barleymacva.com

Barley Mac’s innovative twists on American comfort foods will please the taste buds while their extensive specialty liquor menu is sure to excite even the most ardent cocktail enthusiasts. With an industrial chic interior, plentiful seating and large bar area, Barley Mac is an ideal drinking and dining choice for groups of all sizes.

Blackwall Hitch, Alexandria

5 Cameron St. Alexandria, VA | 703-739-6090

www.theblackwallhitch.com

Blackwall Hitch is located in the heart of charming Old Town Alexandria. They create a dining experience blending the area’s finest in tastes and talents with a coastally-inspired concept that creates a local connection. Here you’ll find seasonally-driven and locally-sourced food and spirits, great local music, and the area’s friendliest staff and patrons. Their philosophy is genuine and simple: they are here to create a dining experience that is unique and exceeds expectations. Whether it’s their signature flaming crab dip, oysters shucked at your request or custom-crafted cocktails, they deliver an experience you are guaranteed to remember. They also create events that you will remember forever. Their beautifully appointed dining rooms are perfect for any event. From bridal luncheons to rehearsal dinners to family reunions and graduations, their special events manager will guide you through every step, making sure your event goes off without a hitch.

Bluemont Vineyard

18755 Foggy Bottom Rd. Bluemont, VA | 540-554-8439

www.bluemontvineyard.com

Located 30 minutes from Dulles Airport, Bluemont Vineyard is easily accessible while feeling a world away. Sitting at 951 feet atop the Blue Ridge Mountains, the farmhouse-inspired tasting room overlooks Loudoun Valley and will set the tone for your special gathering. Bluemont’s personalized service and exceptional attention to detail is at your disposal to combine with the perfect space and experience for a memorable event. Visit them at www.bluemontvineyard.com or email becca@bluemontvineyard.com to start planning your next celebration.

Bobby McKey’s Dueling Piano Bar

172 Fleet St. National Harbor, MD | 301-602-2209

www.bobbymckeys.com

Music is our Rx! If you’re looking for that out-of-the-box, unique celebration that will give guests memories to last a lifetime, look no further. Bobby McKey’s features an interactive show that pairs all-request live music with improvisational humor sure to entertain even the stuffiest of colleagues. With exposed brick walls and lofty ceilings, McKey’s offers a rustically cool event space. Your next corporate function, class reunion, bachelorette party or holiday event will be elevated with their unique entertainment, delicious catering and custom drink packages. Just a short stroll from the Gaylord National Convention Center and the MGM National Harbor, their location puts you in a prime spot just minutes from DC and Virginia.

Café Berlin

322 Massachusetts Ave. NE, DC | 202-543-7656

www.cafeberlin-dc.com

Café Berlin is the perfect place to celebrate the holidays. The restaurant is decked out for Christmas in true German style. The private party room can accommodate up to 45 people for a seated dinner, and a standing reception is always an option as well. Need room for more people? The full restaurant is at your disposal. Café Berlin can accommodate up to 60 guests in its two dining rooms. The seasonally-inspired

draft beer selections and Glühwein, or German hot mulled wine, are always a delight and the winter wild game menu will wow your guests.

Cafe Citron

1343 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC | 202-530-8844

www.cafecitrondc.com

Tucked away on the south side of Dupont Circle, Cafe Citron is a colorful, Latin international restaurant, bar and lounge uniquely decorated with a funky, inviting and eclectic flair. They’re always a favorite for holiday company parties, birthdays, bachelorette, bachelor, breakup and yes, divorce parties. The restaurant can fit any budget to accommodate 10 to 200 guests with no room fee. Bottle service starts at $200, pitchers at $50 and large platters at $75 are available for large groups. The entire main floor is available for private happy hours from 5-8 p.m. at no fee as long as a minimum of $400 is spent between 15 to 100 guests. Voted the number one Latino happy hour in town with small plates from $3.50 to $10, they carry a vast selection of Latin American beers, delicious specialty drinks and fabulous tapas platter selections with the best mojitos in the city. International DJs, a live Latin percussionist and dancers are available for hire for your event, as well as music, microphone and projector usage at your request. Cafe Citron transforms into a nightclub Monday through Saturday after 10 p.m. They host free salsa classes Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. and Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. They also offer free bachata classes Thursdays at 8 p.m. Looking for a fun and unforgettable venue? Cafe Citron is it. They even offer free shots for birthdays. Please text 202 422-3005 or email jackie@cafecitrondc.com for more information or check them out online at www.cafecitrondc.com.

50 Blagden Aly. NW, DC | 202-791-0134

Located in DC’s historic Blagden Alley, Calico is a restaurant, bar and urban backyard. Stop by and enjoy a variety of beverages and elevated, cookout-style fare designed to be enjoyed with a group. Signature bites include Chef Nathan Beauchamp’s take on cookout classics like Carolina BBQ ribs, lobster mac & cheese, and crab cakes. Nibble fare, sip on unique craft cocktails in nostalgic, single-serve drink pouches, or enjoy a drink from the large selection of beer, wine and cocktails on draft that reflect Calico’s relaxed, communal atmosphere. Let Calico help plan your next birthday party, happy hour or holiday gathering. Send the Calico team some details on what they’re looking for and they’ll be happy to help. For more information, email events@calicodc.com or call 202-791-0134.

Chart House

1 Cameron St. Alexandria, VA | 703-684-5080

www.chart-house.com

Chart House Alexandria is situated on the Potomac River, where you take in spectacular views of the Capitol while feasting on an impressive menu. Enjoy fresh fish specialties such as mac nut mahi, slow-roasted prime rib and the signature hot chocolate lava cake. With three semiprivate dining areas, Chart House is the perfect location to host your party or event. The Capitol and Sequoia Rooms are surrounded by windows on three sides, allowing you and your guests to enjoy panoramic views of the Potomac and downtown DC. Open for lunch Monday through Saturday, 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.; dinner Monday through Thursday, 4-10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 4-11 p.m.; Sunday champagne brunch 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and Sunday dinner 2-10 p.m. Chart House has the best happy hour in town Monday through Friday, 4-6:30 p.m. featuring delectable appetizers starting at $4 and signature cocktails starting at $6. Reservations can be made online.

CIRCA at Chinatown

781 7th St. NW, DC | 202-628-7777

www.circabistros.com

Conveniently located by Capital One Arena, the Washington Convention Center and Gallery Place-Chinatown Metro, CIRCA at Chinatown is an American restaurant featuring seasonal classics and delicious, neighborhood-inspired food and drinks. The massive restaurant concept provides multiple seating options across two levels for large parties and private happy hour events. The first level offers the craft cocktail Dragon Bar, complete with an extra-long granite bar and room for 125 standing guests. The second level features the main dining room for up to 100 seated guests, an additional bar upstairs for 40 standing guests, a glass-enclosed private dining room for 36 seated guests and a semiprivate lounge for 12 seated guests. The CIRCA team works with you to tailor the space and create special menus to make your next gathering unforgettable. Email them at events@eatmhg.com to book your next happy hour, party or event.

Crafthouse, Fairfax

11861 Palace Way, Fairfax, VA | 703-825-1811

www.crafthouseusa.com

If you’re on the hunt for the perfect place to host the beer connoisseurs in your life, look no further than Crafthouse Fairfax. With an extensive, rotating cast of draft and bottled beers, there’s no shortage of great brews available for your party – especially seasonal offerings. In addition to beer, you can choose from handcrafted cocktails, a diverse offering of food and daily specials. They also offer happy hour from 3-9 p.m. Entertain your guests with trivia, live music or football games, and be sure to check out Crafthouse’s website for special happenings.

3178-B Bladensburg Rd. NE, DC | 202-621-8890

Looking for a truly unique space for your next event? DC Brau offers a variety of event spaces for company meetings, birthday parties, receptions, holiday gatherings or any special occasion. The brewing company can accommodate groups of all sizes, ranging from a small squad to parties of 500 of your closest friends or associates. In addition to the tasting room and side bar, DC Brau now offers a new space called The Lodge with a long private bar and comfortable seating. Of course, the full brewery is also available for a truly one of-a-kind experience. Email DC Brau at events@dcbrau.com and follow them on social media @dcbrau.

The Fainting Goat

1330 U St. NW, DC | 202-735-0344

www.faintinggoatdc.com

A local place to call your own, the Fainting Goat is a favorite neighborhood spot in DC’s U Street Corridor. Enjoy great cocktails and food in a relaxed atmosphere right in the heart of the bustling U Street nightlife. With fresh and local nibbles, craft beer and spirits, and friendly staff, Fainting Goat is the place you’ll keep coming back to. Let their team help you plan your holiday party, happy hour, seated dinner or any occasion. Send them a little information about what you are looking for and they will get back to you as soon as possible. Email general@faintinggoatdc.com or call 202-735-0344 for more information.

Finn McCool’s

713 8th St. SE, DC | 202-507-8277

www.finnmccoolsthehill.com

Finn McCool’s is the ultimate event space on Capitol Hill. The private, second-story venue can accommodate 80 guests and boasts a piano stage, private bar and exceptional audio/video options with Bose surround sound. Finn’s event team is on hand to cater to your every need, offering entertainment options, transportation assistance, custom food and beverage packages, and decoration assistance. They make creating a unique and unforgettable event easy. From business breakfast meetings and lunches to happy hours, receptions and holiday parties, Finn’s has you covered. For more information on reserving the premier party space for large parties in the main dining room or to book the entire restaurant, please contact marketing and beverage director James Abbott for additional information at events@hillrestaurantgroup.com or 410-989-3564.

Fire Works Pizza, Arlington

2350 Clarendon Blvd. Arlington, VA | 703-527-8700

www.fireworkspizza.com

Fire Works Pizzeria & Bar is one of Arlington’s most popular restaurants, with a vibrant yet relaxed atmosphere perfect for your next holiday party, celebration or office gathering. Known for wood-fired artisan pizza and voted number one in NoVA, Fire Works has a full menu of appetizers, entrees, sandwiches and more, plus a great banquet menu for planning your festivities. With over 30 draft beers, 100-plus bottle and can beer selections, a well-balanced wine list, and a full bar featuring inventive craft cocktails, your guests won’t lack for great food and drink. Fire Works offers a private party room for up to 40, an outdoor patio for 50 or more during fair weather, or larger events upwards of 100 in the main dining space. Fire Works’ expert culinary team is ready to help you create the perfect private party to fire up your guests. For more information and to book your next party, call 703-527-8700 or email events coordinator Viri Morales at viri@fireworkspizza.com.

Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant

555 South 23rd St. Arlington, VA | 703-685-0555

www.freddiesbeachbar.com

Add some color, flair and wonder to your next party by booking it with Freddie’s Beach Bar. From the décor to the atmosphere, this is a fun place for any occasion to throw a party. From speeches to shows, Freddie’s is well-prepared to entertain with its stage equipped with wireless, microphones, lighting, TVs and more. The karaoke collection includes over 20,000 songs so you can sing your heart out. From hosting parties of four to 120 patrons, you’re sure to have a great party. For fabulous food, décor, entertainment and lasting memories, book your next party or event at Freddie’s Beach Bar. For more information on Freddie’s, visit www.freddiesbeachbar.com or call 703-685-0555.

Gordon Biersch, Navy Yard

100 M St. SE, DC | 202-484-2739

www.gordonbiersch.com

Gordon Biersch features handcrafted beer, wine and specialty cocktails. Purity, precision and perfection are the hallmarks of its premium, German-style biers. Crafted to the exacting standards of the Reinheitsgebot, or German Purity Law, Gordon Biersch uses only the highest-quality Weyermann Malt from Bamberg, authentic Bavarian Hersbrucker hops and pure, filtered water to develop a range of well-balanced flavors for every discerning taste. Situated only a few blocks from Nationals Stadium in Southeast DC, Gordon Biersch offers fresh, handcrafted beer and premium, made-from-scratch food, all served up in a friendly and fun atmosphere. Surrounded by modern day décor and handsome wood furnishings, guests are able to watch the brewing process through the glass-walled brewery.

Gordon Biersch, Rockville

200 East Middle Ln. Rockville, MD | 301-340-7159

www.gordonbiersch.com

Gordon Biersch features handcrafted beer, wine and specialty cocktails. Purity, precision and perfection are the hallmarks of its premium, German-style biers. Crafted to the exacting standards of the Reinheitsgebot, or German Purity Law, Gordon Biersch uses only the highest-quality Weyermann Malt from Bamberg, authentic Bavarian Hersbrucker hops, and pure, filtered water to develop a range of well-balanced flavors for every discerning taste. Situated in the Town Square in Rockville, Maryland, Gordon Biersch offers fresh, handcrafted beer and premium, made-from-scratch food, all served up in a friendly and fun atmosphere. Surrounded by modern day décor and handsome wood furnishings, guests are able to watch the brewing process through the glass-walled brewery.

Gordon Biersch, Tysons Corner

7861 Tysons Corner Center, McLean, VA | 703-388-5454

www.gordonbiersch.com

Gordon Biersch features handcrafted beer, wine and specialty cocktails. Purity, precision and perfection are the hallmarks of its premium, German-style biers. Crafted to the exacting standards of the Reinheitsgebot, or German Purity Law, Gordon Biersch uses only the highest-quality Weyermann Malt from Bamberg, authentic Bavarian Hersbrucker hops and pure, filtered water to develop a range of well-balanced flavors for every discerning taste. Located in the largest shopping mall in the DC area and just minutes away from the nation’s capital, Gordon Biersch Tysons Corner is a favorite among locals and visitors. The restaurant can accommodate 436 guests with indoor and patio dining. Included are two banquet facilities that are available for group dining and private parties. The restaurant features seven plasma televisions, as well as a magnificent view of the restaurant’s brewing facilities. Brewery tours and beer samplings are given by the brewmaster and staff.

The Greene Turtle, Alexandria

7879 Heneska Loop, Alexandria, VA | 703-971-0200

www.thegreeneturtle.com

The Greene Turtle’s party room can accommodate small and large gatherings, as well as any size in between. Featuring several large, flat-screen TVs, your group can enjoy presentations or sporting events while enjoying food buffet-style or served lunches and dinners. There’s no fee to reserve the room, and the team works to ensure you and your guests are taken care of by dedicated servers and menu options that fit any budget.

Hawk ‘n’ Dove

329 Pennsylvania Ave. SE, DC | 202-547-0030

www.hawkndovethehill.com

Hawk ‘n’ Dove is equipped to welcome anyone in search of an exceptional way to celebrate with a variety of private dining and event options for any occasion, year-round. With each event, you’ll receive customized food and drink packages, entertainment options and transportation assistance, plus accommodations for all audio and video needs on their Bose surround sound system. Parties of 10 to 100 guests may enjoy a seated or cocktail experience in the expansive private area with a dedicated bar and service station. For larger parties, reach out for full restaurant rental availability at events@hillrestaurantgroup.com or 410-989-3564.

Heavy Seas Alehouse

1501 Wilson Blvd. Arlington, VA | 703-879-4388

www.heavyseasalehouse.com

Heavy Seas Alehouse in Rosslyn is a place where sailors tell stories but parties become legends. Fans of Heavy Seas Beer can experience Baltimore’s best and locally owned craft brewery in their own backyard in Arlington alongside some of the top regional and national craft beers. The menus feature fresh and seasonal ingredients that they source locally whenever possible. The dishes are simple in appearance, with bold and assertive flavors that stand up to the intense beers Heavy Seas is known for. With multiple options for private dining and group functions, Heavy Seas Alehouse looks forward to hosting your private event or celebration. Call or email to reserve your party today at contactus@heavyseasalehouse.com.

KO Distilling

10381 Central Park Dr. Suite 105, Manassas, VA | 571-292-1115

www.kodistilling.com

KO Distilling boasts a beautiful copper and oak-themed, 2,500-square-foot event center that can hold up to 88 people, and features a banquet hall, stunning tasting room and ADA-compliant restrooms. The banquet hall comes with ample seating, and the view of KO Distilling’s state-of-the-art distilling plant is remarkable and definitively unique. The tasting room includes a handsome bar, four crank-up style circular tables, two large Chesterfield-style leather couches and a gas fireplace. Edison light bulbs, a tin ceiling and an overhang constructed of used bourbon barrel staves work together to create a warm and inviting atmosphere. Visit www.kodistilling.com to learn more and inquire.

Lola’s

711 8th St. SE, DC | 202-846-7728

www.lolasthehill.com

Lola’s on Barracks Row is the perfect place to host your private function. This flexible space will take the pressure off your shoulders and impress your guests. Lola’s second story space features a pool table, outdoor patio and full bar and can accommodate parties of up to 50 guests. Plus, Lola’s will happily and personally arrange your special event or reservation for any group up to 150. With each event, you’ll receive customized food and drink packages, as well as accommodations on all audio and video needs on the Bose surround sound system. Larger parties can reach out for full restaurant rental availability at events@hillrestaurantgroup.com or 410-989-3564.

Madame Tussauds

1001 F St. NW, DC | 202-942-7310

www.madametussaudsdc.com/washington-dc

Host your next special event at Madame Tussauds – Washington DC. Whether you want to brush elbows with the presidents or mingle with the stars, your guests are sure to have a time they will never forget. Featuring 14,000 square feet of interactive space, Madame Tussauds – Washington DC is a memorable, dramatic and fun venue for any and all occasions: company parties, cocktail receptions, birthday celebrations, networking events, product launches, seated dinners, holiday parties, fundraisers and much more. Madame Tussauds works with many of the District’s best caterers, photographers, videographers and the hottest DJs – all the connections to make your event a red carpet affair. Located in the historic Penn Quarter neighborhood, Madame Tussauds is centrally located just steps away from the National Mall, Chinatown and Gallery Place and easily accessible by rail, bus and car. Contact Madame Tussauds at 1-888-WAX-IN-DC or visit www.madametussauds.com/washington-dc.

Murphy’s Grand Irish Pub

713 King St. Alexandria, VA | 703-548-1717

www.murphyspub.com

Murphy’s of Alexandria has over 40 years of experience in catering to large groups and has successfully hosted every type of event ranging from holiday office parties to rehearsal dinners, retirement parties to fundraising events and even small group gatherings. The upstairs is available to rent for private functions and can accommodate up to 100 people for receptions or sit-down dining. It features a cozy, three-sided, open-stone fireplace that allows for fireside dining. A full bar is available, offering a vast selection of domestic and international beers, premium and house liquors, and an assortment of premium wines. A stage is located at the front of the room, which can be used for presentations or entertainment.

Ophelia’s Fish House

501 8th St. SE, DC | 202-543-1445

www.opheliasfishhousethehill.com

From fundraisers and receptions to corporate events and dinners, Ophelia’s Fish House is the premier private event venue on Capitol Hill. With 2,100 square feet of private event space, every event is tailored to meet and exceed your expectations. Customized food and drink packages, as well as an array of entertainment and transportation options, are just some of the allure of Ophelia’s. Enjoy an extensive craft beer and wine list, a widespread selection of handcrafted cocktails and an outside patio with a dedicated bar and service station. Email their marketing and beverage director, James Abbott, to book Ophelia’s for your next event today at events@hillrestaurantgroup.com or call 410-989-3564.

Orchid

520 8th St. SE, DC | 202-544-1168

www.orchidthehill.com

Dark, sexy and upscale, Orchid Bar is the perfect venue for your next soirée. Rent out the entire space to enjoy customized food and cocktail options along the 42-foot, marble-clad bar (DC’s longest) and on the outdoor patio with a firepit. Orchid’s event team is on hand to provide entertainment, transportation and decoration assistance, and the venue can accommodate all audio and video needs. With 2,300 square feet of private event space, every event there is tailored to exceed your expectations. Limited availability for parties of 10 to 125. Email their marketing and beverage director, James Abbott, to book Orchid Bar for your next event today at events@hillrestaurantgroup.com or call 410-989-3564.

Paladar Latin Kitchen & Rum Bar

203 Crown Park Ave. Gaithersburg, MD | 301-330-4400

1905 Towne Centre Blvd. Annapolis, MD | 410-897-1022

www.paladarlatinkitchen.com

Paladar Latin Kitchen & Rum Bar is a fresh, colorful and fun Latin American restaurant experience inspired by Central and South America, Cuba and the Latin Caribbean. Their Gaithersburg and Annapolis locations offer ample private party space and are a refreshing break from the norm. They can easily accommodate any and all dietary needs and restrictions and help you stay within your budget. And with a menu of more than 100 rums from around the world, they know how to get your party started right. Contact them today to book your no-frills private party event for the holidays. Visit www.paladarlatinkitchen.com for more information or to get started.

Pearl Street Warehouse

33 Pearl St. SW, DC | 202-380-9620

www.pearlstreetwarehouse.com

Pearl Street Warehouse is filled with the sounds of all-American music and offers a relaxed, intimate atmosphere unmatched by any other local venue. With a 300-person capacity, two large bars, state-of-the art A/V capabilities, and the opportunity to work with their expert booking team to book a band or performance, Pearl Street Warehouse is the ideal spot to host your event. Contact events@pearlstreetwarehouse.com for more information.

Penn Social

801 E St. NW, DC | 202-697-4900

www.pennsocialdc.com

Penn Social is a massive, versatile venue located in the heart of Penn Quarter, just two blocks from Capital One Arena. The popular locale is home to three unique bars, seasonal patio seating, 30-plus draught beers, two stages, over 15 arcade games, a collection of board games and much more. Penn Social is your go-to spot, whether you want to host a small happy hour party, a huge holiday party or a daytime panel discussion for your 200-person office. For the sports fan, Penn Social features a 22-foot HD theater screen, with seven additional HD projection screens and HDTV’s throughout. Interested in checking out their space? Join them for their daily 4-7 p.m. Happy hour which features $2 off all beers, as well as $5 rail drinks and $6 wines.

Public Bar

1214 B 18th St. NW, DC | 202-223-2200

www.publicbardc.co

With the holidays approaching, Public Bar’s lounge level is the perfect place for your company to host this year’s holiday party. With space for all your guests, great food, drinks and a private floor that fits up to 150 people, Public Bar is the perfect place for your next event. They host corporate happy hours, watch parties, fundraisers and other parties. Their catering menu can be customized to serve anywhere between 20 to 250 people with all of your favorite bar foods. If you want to celebrate your birthday or plan a special event, check out Public Bar’s rooftop and get a private table and party to the sounds of their in-house DJs. Email them at events@publicbar.co to inquire about upcoming events, or to book your next party and table reservation.

The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm

42461 Lovettsville Rd. Lovettsville, VA | 540-822-9017

www.patowmackfarm.com

The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm provides a unique location for any event: wedding, rehearsal dinner, corporate events, birthday, holiday parties, or baby and bridal showers. What could be more perfect or more magical than idyllic views in every direction and a breathtaking panoramic view of the Potomac River? The chef will help customize a menu offering progressive, local, earth-to-table cuisine. The team wants to assist you throughout your entire journey, accommodating your vision and ensuring your event is truly unforgettable. Country-style and peaceful with nature’s splendor surrounding you, enjoy the casual, quaint feel – the perfect venue for your special occasion.

Sauf Haus Bier Hall & Garten

1216 18th St. NW, DC | 202-466-3355

www.saufhausdc.com

Conveniently located in the heart of Dupont Circle, Sauf Haus Bier Hall & Garten is a multilevel traditional German biergarten. The massive 5,000-square-foot space is a historic building established in 1922, formerly known as the Guitar Shop. The first level offers the foosball room, complete with two foosball tables, a projector and room for 150 standing guests. The second level features the patio inside bar, a more intimate bar space for up to 150 standing guests and the biergarten for up to 200 guests. The Sauf Haus DC team has an event coordinator onsite to work with you to tailor the space and create special menus to make your next gathering unforgettable. Email them at events@saufhausdc.com to inquire to book your next happy hour, party or event.

Sign of the Whale

1825 M St. NW, DC | 202-290-3310

www.thewhaledc.com

Washington, DC’s Sign of the Whale, a Dupont icon for nearly one-half century, is the most dynamic establishment in DC to combine both work and play. The Whale offers lunch, happy hour, trivia and an upbeat nightlife on the weekend. It’s also home to the Philadelphia Eagles and Ohio State football. The Whale is a true neighborhood bar that will make you feel welcome from the moment you step inside. The main bar is large and expansive while the upstairs loft bar provides a private and intimate experience. With availability to rent out the upstairs bar, back dining area or the entire bar, the Whale can host your event of up to 250 people for birthday parties, bachelorette/bachelor parties, corporate happy hours, holiday parties, luncheons, reunions or fundraisers. They also offer many different drink packages and a delicious catering menu to meet your needs. For more information, visit their website at www.thewhaledc.com or email them at events@thewhaledc.com.

Siné Irish Pub & Restaurant

1301 S. Joyce St. Arlington, VA | 703-415-4420

www.sineirishpub.com

Siné, Gaelic for “this is it,” boasts architecture, furniture and décor straight from the Emerald Isle. A fullservice bar features 18 different draft beers and a professional and friendly wait staff makes Siné the perfect setting for business lunches and after-work family gatherings or groups for sporting events. They have an ideal space for any size celebration. Reserved party spaces are available to accommodate up to 80 people for sit-down dining, or up to 150 for a cocktail or casual mingling event. Rooms are available seven days a week at no additional charge. Party platters featuring finger foods are also available. Prices vary based on the size and needs of the party. To make your reservation, email arlington@sineirishpub.com or call Monday through Thursday between 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Smith Commons

1245 H St. NE, DC | 202-396-0038

www.smithcommonsdc.com

Smith Commons is a three-story dining room and public house that makes you feel right at home. The exposed brick and big bay window offer a casual yet vintage atmosphere. They host several events like weddings and corporate meetings and offer private dining as well – the venue has proven to be a go-to gathering space in the heart of the Atlas Arts District. Each guest will get to experience a customized menu and drink package, as well as A/V services. They create great memories! Contact Jessica Sturgis for additional information at 202-607-5561 and/or jessica@smithcommonsdc.com.

Tavira Restaurant

8401 Connecticut Ave. Chevy Chase, MD | 301-652-8684

www.tavirarestaurant.com

Tavira has been an award-winning restaurant since 1999. They provide a fine dining experience in a family friendly setting. Enjoy authentic Portuguese and Mediterranean selections. Along with their regular menu, they offer several daily specials and two three-course meals: a Portuguese tasting menu (seven days a week) and a three-course, prix fixe menu (Sunday through Thursday). Also, enjoy Happy Hour Monday-Friday in their attractive bar. There is plenty of free garage parking. Visit their website for more information.

Tio Javier

514 8th St. SE, DC | 202-507-8143

www.tiojavierthehill.com

Planning a fiesta? Host your next event at Tio’s in one of their festive and inviting event spaces. Their heated rooftop features a private bar, fire pits and can comfortably accommodate 150 standing guests or 50 seated. Their first-floor dining space also has a private bar, opens up to historic Barracks Row, seats 40 and can host up to 80 standing guests. For larger parties, contact them about full restaurant rental availability. While they’ve got an extensive tequila selection, you’ll also receive customized food and drink packages for your event. Audio/video, entertainment and transportation options available. ¡Olé! Email events@hillrestaurantgroup.com for more information.

The Urban Winery

949 Bonifant St. Silver Spring, MD | 301-585-4100

www.theurbanwinery.com

Taste. Learn. Create. The Urban Winery is located just over the District line in downtown Silver Spring. Guests can enjoy a thriving winery setting without driving to a pasture. Family-owned and operated, their winery and restaurant caters to corporate events, sip and paint parties, bachelor and bachelorette parties, and showers and anniversaries. Cozy up with your friends in their barrel room. Have a group of 10 to 20 people? Sign up for their private winemaking classes. At the Urban Winery, guests are encouraged to explore their inner winemaker and indulge in their Mediterranean-style menu. The heart of their business is carrying on the legacy of their father Anthony, who immigrated from Greece and enjoyed making wine. Please visit www.theurbanwinery.com for more information. Follow them on Facebook @theurbanwinery, Instagram @the_urbanwinery, Twitter @urbanwinery_ss and Yelp at www.yelp.com/biz/the-urban-winery-silver-spring.

Wildfire

Tysons Galleria, 2001 International Dr. McLean, VA | 703-442-9110

www.wildfirerestaurant.com

When looking to host a private event in Tysons, look no further than Wildfire. Their selection of party rooms is perfect for both private and semiprivate events. Contact their parties and special events managers at 703-442-9110, and they’ll assist you in planning your special occasion from beginning to end.

Holiday parties

Corporate events, meetings and presentation

Cocktail receptions

Birthday celebrations

Baby and bridal showers

Rehearsal dinners

Celebratory brunches

Wildfire McLean features six private room options to host any breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner event. Their private rooms accommodate 20 to 120 people and are equipped with state-of-the-art audiovisual equipment. In addition, valet parking is available.

Willie’s

300 Tingey St. SE, DC | 202-651-6375

www.williesbrewnquethehill.com

Whether you are planning a tailgate, happy hour or corporate event – or just gathering with friends to watch your favorite team – Willie’s is the perfect venue. Located just steps from Nationals Park in Navy Yard, their open-space venue rises above the rest and features fi nger-lickin’ barbeque, a wide selection of draft beers and craft cocktails. With 360-degree views of the game, Willie’s is the perfect setting for fans to show off their city and host an event. Private and semiprivate space available for 10 to 300 guests. Good friends. Good times. Great food. Contact them today to plan your next event, or to cater your next party or tailgate. Email them at events@hillrestaurantgroup.com for more information.