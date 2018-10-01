Celebrating Cider: On Tap’s Guide to Local Cideries

Autumn is just around the corner, and if you’re like us, your taste buds are ready for all things fall: pumpkin spice, cinnamon and apple-flavored everything. If you’re ready to trade in your wheat and fruit beers for something a little more seasonal, try a hard cider from one of the numerous cideries scattered around the DMV (or just a day trip away) in our 2018 Cider Guide. With Virginia growing some of the best apples in the country, you can’t go wrong. From the classic Virginia countryside views at Coyote Hole Ciderworks to the farmhouse-style cider at Willow Oaks Craft Cider, there’s something for everyone.

Albemarle CiderWorks: 2545 Rural Ridge Ln. North Garden, VA; www.albemarleciderworks.com

ANXO Cidery & Tasting Room: 711 Kennedy St. NW, DC; www.anxodc.com

Big Fish Cider Co.: 59 Spruce St. Monterey, VA; www.bigfishcider.com

Blue Bee Cider: 1320 Summit Ave. Richmond, VA; www.bluebeecider.com

Blue Toad Hard Cider: 462 Winery Ln. Roseland, VA; www.bluetoadhardcider.com

Bold Rock Hard Cider: 1020 Rockfish Valley Hwy. Nellysford, VA; www.boldrock.com

Bryant’s Cider: 3224 East Branch Loop, Roseland, VA; www.bryantscider.com

Buskey Cider: 2910 W. Leigh St. Richmond, VA; www.buskeycider.com

Castle Hill Cider

6065 Turkey Sag Rd. Keswick, VA

434-296-0047 | www.castlehillcider.com

Castle Hill Cider blends time-honored traditions with modern techniques to bring you refreshing and award-winning Virginia cider. Their world-class cider makers use time-tested and cutting-edge practices, working to renovate an 80-year-old orchard while collaborating with growers of prime apple varieties. Visit them at their tasting room, open every day of the week from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Winter hours (January to March) are 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Thursday to Monday.

Capitol Cider House: 3930 Georgia Ave. NW, DC; www.capitolciderhouse.com

Cobbler Mountain Cider: 5909 Long Fall Ln. Delaplane, VA; www.cobblermountain.com

Corcoran Vineyards & Cider: 14635 Corkys Farm Ln. Waterford, VA; www.corcorancider.com

Courthouse Creek Cider: 1581 Maidens Rd. Maidens, VA; www.courthousecreek.com

Distillery Lane Ciderworks: 5533 Gapland Rd. Jefferson, MD; www.distillerylaneciderworks.com

Fabbioli Cellars: 15669 Limestone School Rd. Leesburg, VA; www.fabbioliwines.com

Faulkner Branch Cidery & Distillery Co.: 4822 Preston Rd. Federalsburg, MD; www.faulknerbranch.com

Foggy Ridge Cider: 1328 Pine View Rd. Dugspur, VA; www.foggyridgecider.com

Great Shoals Winery: 7050 Carroll Ave. Takoma Park, MD; www.greatshoalstakoma.com

Coyote Hole Ciderworks

225 Oak Grove Dr. Lake Anna, VA

540-894-1053 | www.coyotehole.com

Find Coyote Hole Ciderworks in the heart of Virginia at Lake Anna on 37 beautiful acres. Their hard ciders are produced with 100 percent Virginia apples and pears, gluten-free and never made from concentrate. Ranging in sweetness levels from dry to sweet with a minimum of 6.5 percent ABV, their ciders rise above the pack and are true Virginia craft ciders. They encourage a friendly and relaxing atmosphere at their tasting room where you can enjoy their flagship ciders, Oma Smith’s, Opa Smith’s and HPA (Hopped Pressed Apple), along with a variety of seasonal ciders.

Mt. Defiance Cidery & Distillery: 495 E. Washington St. Middleburg, VA; www.mtdefiance.com

Old Hill Cider: 17768 Honeyville Rd. Timberville, VA; www.oldhillcider.com

Old Trade Brewery & Cidery: 13270 Alanthus Rd. Brandy Station, VA; www.oldtradebrewery.com

Potter’s Craft Cider: 4699 Catterton Rd. Free Union, VA; www.potterscraftcider.com

Red Shedman Farm Brewery: 13601 Glissans Mill Rd. Mt. Airy, VA; www.redshedman.com

Supreme Core Cider: 2400 T St. NE, DC; www.supremecorecider.com

Wild Hare Hard Cider: 106A South St. SE, Leesburg, VA; www.wildharecider.com

Winchester Ciderworks: 2504 N. Frederick Pk. Winchester, VA; www.winchesterciderworks.com

The Winery at Kindred Pointe: 3575 Conicville Rd. Mt. Jackson, VA; www.kindredpointe.com

Willow Oaks Craft Cider

6219 Harley Rd. Middletown, MD

301-371-4814 | www.willowoakscraftcider.com

Willow Oaks crafts their farmhouse-style cider from certified organic, American heirloom apples on their 35-acre farm. But they also use organic pears, blueberries, black currants and other fruits to make tasty additions to Willow Oaks’ ciders. Fabulous fruit, unique terroir and small-batch barrel fermentation let the flavors and aroma of the fruit shine through for a crisp, dry finish. While you sip on some cider, visit the Willow Oaks barn tasting room, farm stand and art gallery. Their tasting room is open April to December on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and January to March by appointment.