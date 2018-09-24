https://s3.amazonaws.com/ontapwp/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/wiener5002018_650x336.jpg 336 650 Kayla Marsh http://s3.amazonaws.com/ontapwp/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/OnTap_Magazine.png Kayla Marsh2018-09-24 13:19:382018-09-24 13:19:38See Photos From this Year's Wiener 500
See Photos From this Year’s Wiener 500
Check out photos from the seventh annual Wiener 500 at ontaponline.com/photos/. Oktoberfest kicked off in DC at Yards Park with the seventh annual Wiener 500 dachshund dash. The crowd watched the races and dog costume contest on a 17-foot jumbotron, enjoyed a live DJ and ice cold Spaten beer, and participated in the stein-hoisting competition. All race proceeds benefited the Humane Rescue Alliance. Photos: Mike Kim