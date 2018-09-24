wiener5002018_650x336

See Photos From this Year’s Wiener 500

Check out photos from the seventh annual Wiener 500 at ontaponline.com/photos/. Oktoberfest kicked off in DC at Yards Park with the seventh annual Wiener 500 dachshund dash. The crowd watched the races and dog costume contest on a 17-foot jumbotron, enjoyed a live DJ and ice cold Spaten beer, and participated in the stein-hoisting competition. All race proceeds benefited the Humane Rescue Alliance. Photos: Mike Kim

Kayla Marsh

Kayla grew up in Falls Church and graduated from JMU in May 2016 with a major in media arts and design. She was an editor for two student-produced publications in addition to studying Spanish, Italian and American Sign Language. She has Harrisonburg's incredible food scene to thank for her beer and food obsessions. You can find her singing in traffic, eating tacos or live tweeting The Bachelor.