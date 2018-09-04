Brilliant Bourbon: A Go-To Guide for Bourbon in the District
Happy National Bourbon Heritage Month to all you bourbon drinkers out there. We have set out to celebrate this month in style, with everything from exclusive interviews with Buffalo Trace Distillery’s CEO and master distiller to a comprehensive list of the best places to drink bourbon in DC (see below). We even featured Pearl Dive Oyster Palace’s Bardstown Derby on our cover, a fruity cocktail made with Buffalo Trace bourbon. Whether you’re a longtime imbiber of American whiskey or you’re looking to change up your usual drink order, you’re bound to find something that will excite your taste buds in the District.
Acadiana: 901 New York Ave. NW, DC; www.acadianarestaurant.com
b DC Penn Quarter: 801 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, DC; www.burgersbeerbourbon.com
Barley Mac: 1600 Wilson Blvd. Arlington, VA; www.barleymacva.com
Barrel: 613 Pennsylvania Ave. SE, DC; www.barreldc.com
Basin Street Lounge: 219 King St. Alexandria, VA; www.219restaurant.com
Black Jack: 1612 14th St. NW, DC; www.blackjackdc.com
Black Whiskey: 1410 14th St. NW, DC; www.blackwhiskeydc.com
BLT Steak: 1625 I St. NW, DC; www.bltrestaurants.com
Blue Duck Tavern: 1201 24th St. NW, DC; www.hyatt.com/corporate/restaurants/blue-duck-tavern/en/blue-duck-tavern-home.html
Boundary Stone Public House: 116 Rhode Island Ave. NW, DC; www.boundarystonedc.com
Bourbon: 2321 18th St. NW, DC; www.bourbondc.com
Bourbon Steak: 2800 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, DC; www.fourseasons.com/washington/dining/restaurants/bourbon_steak
Civil Cigar Lounge: 5335 Wisconsin Ave. NW, DC; www.civillounge.com
Copperwood Tavern – Shirlington: 4021 Campbell Ave. Arlington, VA; www.copperwoodtavern.com
Crimson Whiskey Bar: 627 H St. NW, DC; www.crimson-dc.com
Denson Liquor Bar: 600 F St. NW, DC; www.densondc.com
The Dignitary: 901 Massachusetts Ave. NW, DC; www.marriott.com/hotel-restaurants/wasco-marriott-marquis-washington-dc/the-dignitary/5641402/home-page.mi
District ChopHouse & Brewery: 509 7th St. NW, DC; www.districtchophouse.com
Dram & Grain: 2007 18th St. NW, DC; www.facebook.com/DramandGrain
The Gibson: 2009 14th St. NW, DC; www.thegibsondc.com
Harold Black: 212 7th St. SE, DC; www.haroldblackdc.com
Hill Prince: 1337 H St. NE, DC; www.hillprince.com
Jack Rose Dining Saloon: 2007 18th St. NW, DC; www.jackrosediningsaloon.com
Kelly’s Irish Times: 14 F St. NW, DC; www.kellysirishtimesdc.com
Little Miss Whiskey’s Golden Dollar: 1104 H St. NE, DC; www.littlemisswhiskeys.com
Lost & Found: 1240 9th St. NW, DC; www.lostandfounddc.com
McClellan’s Retreat: 2031 Florida Ave. NW, DC; www.mcclellansretreat.com
The Next Whiskey Bar: 2650 Virginia Ave. NW, DC; www.thewatergatehotel.com/the-next-whisky-bar
Occidental: 1475 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, DC; www.occidentaldc.com
The Partisan: 709 D St. NW, DC; www.thepartisandc.com
Featured Spot: Penny Whisky Bar
618 H St. Suite 200, NW, DC; 202-802-5125; www.pennywhiskybar.com
Seductively looming above H Street in the heart of Chinatown, the Penny Whisky Bar is a breath of life found in a building you’ve been walking by for years. With an exclusive whisky list and the caliber of bartending mastery that has made Washington, DC a national destination, Penny Whisky Bar is going to be your first thought for happy hour and the last name you’ll ever need to learn for quality cocktails way beyond whisky.
The Pig: 1320 14th St. NW, DC; www.thepigdc.com
Prequel: 919 19th St. NW, DC; www.prequelrestaurant.com
Reliable Tavern: 3655 Georgia Ave. NW, DC; www.reliable-tavern.com
Root Cellar Whiskey Bar: 515 15th St. NW, DC; www.pineadc.com/rootcellar
The Royal: 501 Florida Ave. NW, DC; www.theroyaldc.com
The Rye Bar: 1050 31st St. NW, DC; www.rosewoodhotels.com/en/washington-dc/dining/the-rye-bar
Shelly’s Back Room: 1331 F St. NW, DC; www.shellysbackroom.com
Smoke & Barrel: 2471 18th St. NW, DC; www.smokeandbarreldc.com
Takoda: 715 Florida Ave. NW, DC; www.takodadc.com
Featured Spot: Truxton Inn
251 Florida Ave. NW, DC; 202-733-4952; www.truxtoninndc.com
Truxton Inn, located in Bloomingdale, is the neighborhood’s premier cocktail bar. Offering original and classic cocktails, they also carry seasonal wines and a few select beers. Their happy hour specials are $6 Old Fashioneds, $5 house red and white wines, and $3 Narragansett cans offered all day on Monday and open until 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Other daily specials include $10 original cocktails on Sundays, seasonal beer-and-shot combinations on Tuesdays and half-priced wine bottles on Wednesdays. Enjoy your drink and company at the bar, at one of the tables inside or outside on the brand-new patio.