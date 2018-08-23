Brewers on the Block Closes Out DC Beer Week in Style

Looking for meaderies, cideries and breweries? Well, of course you are, but very rarely are they so neatly tucked under the same banner.

Brewers on the Block returns this Saturday as part of DC Beer Week, and is set to bring 35 of the region’s tastemakers together in the aforementioned subjects.

The annual event, now celebrating its fifth year, takes place at Union Market and is hosted by mixologist Gina Chersevani’s trendy brunch spot Buffalo & Bergen and summertime airstream bar Suburbia. This year’s rendition features a VIP component for $75 that grants folks access to the event an hour earlier, as well as specialty beer, hoptails and a reserved seating arrangement at Suburbia.

For the fifth consecutive year, 3 Stars Brewing Company and owner Dave Coleman are set to debut exclusive beers and provide brewers onsite to answer questions. Some of the brews they’ll be featuring include the Techni-color Life Double Dry-Hopped IPA and the Trouble in Paradise Sour Ale.

“We’ve been to all Brewers on the Block since the beginning,” Coleman says. “This year the event is a bit more complex, but more thorough.”

If you’re looking for solid way to close out DC Beer Week, then head to Union Market for the festivities.

“Brewers on The Block is a great way to wrap up DC Beer Week and gives us in the business an opportunity to chat and mingle with other brewers and the public,” Coleman says.

Brewers on the Block runs from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, August 25. Tickets are $55; purchase them here.

Union Market: 1309 5th St. NE, DC; 301-347-3998; www.unionmarketdc.com