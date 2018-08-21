https://s3.amazonaws.com/ontapwp/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/REDSKINS-VIP_650x336.jpg 336 650 Kayla Marsh http://s3.amazonaws.com/ontapwp/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/OnTap_Magazine.png Kayla Marsh2018-08-21 12:33:402018-08-21 12:35:12The Redskins VIP Experience 2018 Sweepstakes
Contest Dates: August 20, 2018 to September 28, 2018
The Redskins VIP Experience 2018 Sweepstakes
The Redskins VIP Experience Giveaway Sweepstakes | Entry Info and Rules
Contest Dates: August 20, 2018 to September 28, 2018
Open to Residents of: VA. Must be 21+ at time of entry.
Prize: One (1) winner and a guest will receive an all-inclusive VIP Experience during a 2018 Washington Redskins TBD at FedEx Field.
HOW TO ENTER:
- Text VIPNFL18 to 31996.
- Online at ontaponline.com/win during the Sweepstakes period and follow the online instructions to complete and submit an online entry.