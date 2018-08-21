REDSKINS VIP_650x336

The Redskins VIP Experience 2018 Sweepstakes

The Redskins VIP Experience Giveaway Sweepstakes Entry Info and Rules

Contest Dates: August 20, 2018 to September 28, 2018
Open to Residents of:  VA. Must be 21+ at time of entry.
Prize: One (1) winner and a guest will receive an all-inclusive VIP Experience during a 2018 Washington Redskins TBD at FedEx Field.

HOW TO ENTER:

  1. Text VIPNFL18 to 31996.
  2. Online at ontaponline.com/win during the Sweepstakes period and follow the online instructions to complete and submit an online entry.
