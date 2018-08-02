BudBurgers_Homepage_980x546_0730_650

DC Burger Battle Photo Contest

The DC Burger Battle Sweepstakes Entry Info and Rules

Contest Dates: August 1, 2018 to August 21, 2018
Open to Residents of:  VA, DC, MD. Must be 21+ at time of entry.
Prize: One (1) LOCAL winner will win a pair of tickets to the DC Burger Battle, which includes burger samples from DC restaurants, and all-you-care-to-enjoy Budweiser and more.

HOW TO ENTER:

  1. Email burgers@dcburgerbattle.com for instructions on how to submit your photo to enter the 2018 DC Burger Battle Sweeps.

RULES: http://bit.ly/2vuvMuN

