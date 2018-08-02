https://s3.amazonaws.com/ontapwp/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/BudBurgers_Homepage_980x546_0730_650.jpg 362 650 Kayla Marsh http://s3.amazonaws.com/ontapwp/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/OnTap_Magazine.png Kayla Marsh2018-08-02 14:33:232018-08-02 14:33:23DC Burger Battle Photo Contest
Contest Dates: August 1, 2018 to August 21, 2018
DC Burger Battle Photo Contest
The DC Burger Battle Sweepstakes | Entry Info and Rules
Open to Residents of: VA, DC, MD. Must be 21+ at time of entry.
Prize: One (1) LOCAL winner will win a pair of tickets to the DC Burger Battle, which includes burger samples from DC restaurants, and all-you-care-to-enjoy Budweiser and more.
HOW TO ENTER:
- Email burgers@dcburgerbattle.com for instructions on how to submit your photo to enter the 2018 DC Burger Battle Sweeps.
RULES: http://bit.ly/2vuvMuN