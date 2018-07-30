Design Photo Challenge Sweepstakes

The Design Instagram Photo Contest Giveaway Sweepstakes | Entry Info and Rules

Contest Dates: July 17, 2018 to July 31, 2018

Open to Residents of: VA, MD, DC Must be 21+ at time of entry.

Prize: One (1) LOCAL winner and their guest will receive a tour and drinks at Cotton & Reed for you and four friends, and a night out at Morris American Bar on us,.

HOW TO ENTER:

Take a photo of your favorite art, interior, or architectural design in the DMV and post to Instagram. Tag your photo with @OnTapMagazine and use #ontapdesign to be entered to win. One entry per Instagram account and email associated with Instagram account.

ON TAP MAGAZINE

COMPLETE OFFICIAL CONTEST RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. OPEN ONLY TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF VA, MD, AND DC WHO ARE AT LEAST 21 YEARS OLD AT TIME OF ENTRY. All U.S. federal, state, local and municipal laws apply.

SWEEPSTAKES DATES: The Design Photo Challenge Contest (the “Sweepstakes”) begins on or about 7/17/2018 and ends at 11:59pm ET on 7/31/2018. ELIGIBILITY: The Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of VA, DC, MD who are at least 21 years old at time of entry. Void wherever prohibited by law. All federal, state, and local laws and regulations apply. HOW TO ENTER: To enter, post a photo of your favorite art, interior, or architectural design in the DMV area to Instagram. You must tag your photo with @OnTapMagazine and use #OnTapDesign during the Sweepstakes Period in order to win. Only one entry per person is permitted. All entries must be received by 11:59pm ET 7/31/2018. Instagram entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry associated with the Instagram account. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the email address by Instagram. Multiple participants are not permitted to share the same Instagram account or email address. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by On Tap Magazine. On Tap Magazine is not responsible for incomplete or late entries or entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties or other technological glitches. PRIZE: One (1) Prize will be awarded. One (1) LOCAL winner and their guest will receive a tour and drinks at Cotton & Reed for you and four friends, and a night out at Morris American Bar on us. WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION: One (1) potential winner will be selected in a random drawing of all valid entries received on or before 7/31/2018. The odds of winning depend upon the total number of entries received. The Winner must execute and return any required affidavit of eligibility and/or liability/publicity release within five (5) business days of notification attempt or prize will be forfeited and an alternate winner may be selected in a random drawing of the remaining valid entries. The winner must possess a valid Driver’s License. Winner must provide On Tap Magazine with proof of a valid government issued photo ID for age verification. If a potential winner cannot be contacted, fails to sign and return the required affidavit of eligibility and liability/publicity release within the required time period, or if a prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, potential winner forfeits prize. CONDITIONS: There is no substitution, transfer, or cash equivalent for prizes, except that On Tap Magazine may, at its sole discretion, substitute prizes of comparable value or cash. The prizes are expressly limited to the item(s) listed above and do not include taxes, gratuities or any other expenses. Other restrictions may apply. Winner may be required to sign an IRS Form W-9 or the equivalent. By participating in the Sweepstakes, the winner or winners agree to have their name, voice, or likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this Sweepstakes without additional financial or other compensation, and, where legal, to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to acceptance of the prize. By participating and accepting a prize, winner releases and agrees to hold harmless On Tap Magazine and each of their respective parent or subsidiary companies, distributors, affiliates and subsidiaries; the service agencies and independent contractors of any of the above organizations; and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents, including advertising and promotional agencies, from any and all liability for any injuries including but not limited to, personal injury, bodily injury (including, without limitation, wrongful death), property damage, or loss of damage of any kind arising in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from delivery/non-delivery, acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of the prize or from participation in this Sweepstakes-related activity. On Tap Magazine, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the On Tap Magazine’s website or is otherwise in violation of the rules. It further reserves the right to cancel, terminate or modify the Sweepstakes if it is not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention or technical failures of any sort. On Tap Magazine reserves the right to make changes in the rules of the Sweepstakes, including the substitution of a prize of equivalent value, which will become effective upon announcement. Failure to comply with the Sweepstakes rules may result in an entrant’s disqualification solely at the discretion of On Tap Magazine. On Tap Magazine is not responsible for typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the Sweepstakes, or in the announcement of a prize. On Tap requests rights to the image for use and promotion in this contest and there is no compensation for doing so. OFFICIAL RULES AND WINNER LIST: Copies of the written Sweepstakes rules and a list of winners (when complete) will be available by contacting On Tap Magazine at 703-465-0500