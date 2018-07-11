MLB All-Star Week at Capitol Riverfront

The 89th annual Midsummer Classic comes to DC this summer, with the MLB All-Star game at Nationals Park on July 17. Though most hype will be focused on the players on the field representing the National and American Leagues, the District is set to host a score of events to enhance the occasion. So if you can’t get enough of America’s favorite pastime, these events are home runs.

THURSDAY, JULY 12

Capitol Riverfront Outdoor Movie Series Showing of A League of Their Own

There’s no better way to enjoy a summer evening than watching an outdoor movie along the Anacostia riverfront. Bring your picnic baskets and lawn chairs for an evening of family-friendly fun for an outdoor viewing of A League of Their Own in Canal Park. Movie starts at sundown, free to attend. Canal Park: 200 M St. SE, DC; www.capitolriverfront.org/canal-park

THURSDAY, JULY 12 – WEDNESDAY, JULY 18

Yards Park All-Star Installations

Larger-than-life inflatable installations will be featured throughout Yards Park and Canal Park, including 15 eight-foot baseballs repping all MLB teams and two 12-foot baseball gloves. This event, presented by The Yards and Capitol Riverfront BID, offers baseball lovers the perfect Instagrammable photo opportunities to enjoy before or after a game or dinner along the riverfront. Installations are all day, and it is free to attend. Yards Park: 355 Water St. SE, DC; www.capitolriverfront.org/yards-park

FRIDAY, JULY 13

Capitol Riverfront Friday Night Concert Series in Yards Park

19th Street Band will offer a live waterfront concert for people of all ages to enjoy. Make a perfect summer evening of it by eating dinner at one of the beloved restaurants at The Yards. 7-9 p.m. Free to attend. Yards Park: 355 Water St. SE, DC; www.capitolriverfront.org/yards-park

FRIDAY, JULY 13 – TUESDAY, JULY 17

GEICO All-Star FanFest

The Walter E. Washington Convention Center hosts this five-day festival. Fans will be able to test out their playing skills in new, cutting-edge attractions, meet some of the game’s biggest stars and receive free autographs from MLB Legends. Times and ticket prices vary. Walter E. Washington Convention Center: 801 Mt. Vernon Pl. NW, DC; www.mlb.com/all-star/fanfest

MLB’s “PLAY BALL Park”

2018 PLAY BALL Park will be located at The Yards near Nationals Park. PLAY BALL Park is a 56,000-square-foot interactive area where the MLB and its programming partners will provide fun, engaging and educational activities for youth baseball and softball players and their families – all in the backdrop of the Midsummer Classic. There will be “free play” hours throughout the schedule, but the majority of programming will come from various partners including USA Baseball, USA Softball, The Positive Coaching Alliance, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and others. Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m., Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Tuesday from 12-7 p.m. Free to attend. Yards Park: 355 Water St. SE, DC; www.mlb.com

SATURDAY, JULY 14

The Color Run All-Star 5K Presented by Nike

Presented by Nike, The Color Run MLB All-Star 5K is coming to DC for the 2018 All-Star Game. A pre-race party will be held at the start line with music, dancing, warm-up stretching and giveaways. This event is open to the public and will feature an untimed run around the Anacostia River, through Anacostia Park and Yards Park. Festivities begin at 8 a.m., registration is available online. Yards Park: 355 Water St. SE, DC; www.thecolorrun.com/locations/washington-dc

SATURDAY, JULY 14 – SUNDAY, JULY 15

All-Star Summer Riverfest Festival

The Yards and the Capitol Riverfront BID will host an unforgettable family-friendly All-Star Summer Riverfront Festival at Yards Park and the boardwalk all weekend. Yards Park will be transformed into a real-life sandlot where attendees can enjoy live music, pop-up bars, tasty food, photo booths, baseball-themed activities and games including bocce, sand art, and oversized board games such as scrabble and chess. 1-5 p.m. Free to attend. Yards Park: 355 Water St. SE, DC; www.capitolriverfront.org/yards-park

SUNDAY, JULY 15

All-Star Legends & Celebrity Softball Game

Taking place after the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at Nationals Park, the All-Star Legends & Celebrity Softball Game features baseball icons and some of the biggest names in television, music and movies playing a fun-filled exhibition game. Nationals Park: 1500 S Capitol St. SE, DC; www.mlb.com/nationals

Outdoor Showing of The Sandlot

There’s no better way to enjoy a summer evening than watching an outdoor movie along the Anacostia riverfront. Bring your picnic baskets and lawn chairs for an evening of family-friendly fun for an outdoor viewing of The Sandlot at Yards Park. Movie starts at sundown. Free to attend. Yards Park: 355 Water St. SE, DC; www.capitolriverfront.org/yards-park

SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game

This game played at Nationals Park will showcase the best prospects and tomorrow’s MLB superstars. Many of today’s All-Stars – including the Nationals own Bryce Harper – made their first appearances on a Major League stage at the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game. This will mark the first part of the All-Star Sunday doubleheader. Ticket prices vary. Nationals Park: 1500 S Capitol St. SE, DC; www.mlb.com/nationals

MONDAY, JULY 16

T-Mobile Home Run Derby

The game’s top sluggers compete to see who can launch the most home runs into the stands at Nationals Park in a single-elimination tournament. This event has become a popular signature of the MLB All-Star Week experience and draws much fanfare. Tickets vary. Nationals Park: 1500 S. Capitol St. SE, DC; www.mlb.com/nationals