Japanese Breakfast Brings her “Soft Sounds” to the 9:30 Club

Michelle Zauner, better known as Japanese Breakfast, took the stage at the 9:30 Club in light up sneakers that slightly resembled moon boots, and jumped along to her song “Machinist” off her most recent release Soft Sounds from Another Planet, and told the sold out crowd with an unwavering degree of cheer, “this is about being in love with a robot!”

Throughout the night, Zauner continues to tell the crowd what each song is about, letting her audience in on her creative world she’s now cultivated across two albums. Even on tracks from Psychopomp, her first record that deals with the loss of her mother, you can feel the healing energy that came from expressing those experiences through music.

Her band matches her energy and sheer talent throughout the night. Adding to the unique onstage energy is her husband, Peter Bradley, on bass. When Zauner and company begin to play “Til Death,” she looks to Bradley and quips, “this song is about marriage.” She’s quick to add “GROSS,” getting a good laugh out of the already smiling crowd.

Her conversational tone in both her comments and her lyrics adds to her relatability, something that has earned her well deserved critical acclaim. Coupled with her onstage energy and wildly good cover of The Cranberries’ “Dreams,” Japanese Breakfast is a live act that’s not to be missed.

