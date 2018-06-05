Outdoor Dining Guide 2018

Welcome to On Tap’s 2018 Outdoor Dining Guide – a collection of the best places in DC, Maryland and Virginia to eat and drink in the great outdoors all summer long, day or night! Cheers and see you outside!

Washington, DC

Agua 301

301 Water St. SE | 202-484-0301

www.agua301.com

Agua 301 celebrates the culture and cuisine of Mexico by taking contemporary Mexican cuisine and infusing it with modern flair. This is not Tex Mex. Their chef tweaks traditional Mexican ingredients and flavor profiles through experimental ingredient combinations and serves it up waterside in Yards Park. Whether you are looking for a beautiful view of the water with an amazing breeze, need a tasty libation or a delicious dinner before or after the baseball game, they are there to serve you. Come join them for brunch Saturday and Sunday 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. featuring bottomless mimosas, margaritas, sangria and Bloody Marys. Happy hour is 3:30-7 p.m. daily or contact them for your next event or private party. This is the place to be this summer in Yards Park.

Art and Soul at Liaison Capitol Hill

415 New Jersey Ave. NW | 202-393-7777

www.artandsouldc.com

Join the Art and Soul group al fresco on their patio for after work happy hours and weekend brunches. Featuring local draft beers and craft cocktails, each drink is paired carefully with the cuisine of Chef Douglas Alexander to give you an unparalleled dining experience. A welcome oasis in the heart of Capitol Hill, enjoy a great drink and meal while relaxing in the warm weather.

Cactus Cantina

3300 Wisconsin Ave. NW | 202-686-7222

www.cactuscantina.com

Founded in December 1990 by Raul Sanchez and Luis Reyes, Cactus Cantina is a fun, engaging, casual, family-friendly restaurant serving the best Tex-Mex specialties in the Washington area. Cactus Cantina resembles a true, authentic Tex-Mex cantina with the capacity to host over 300 guests. The restaurant also serves up Cuban, Spanish and South American dishes. Decked out with sombreros, cowboy boots and horse saddles, this local watering hole will transport you away from the bustling streets of DC into a western pueblo of your own.

Canopy Central Café & Bar

975 7th St. SW | 202-488-2500

www.canopy3.hilton.com

At Canopy, one of their cornerstones is “thoughtfully local” and at Canopy Central Café & Bar, that rings true. There’s always a light snack, a casual menu with healthful choices or an inviting craft cocktail waiting for you. Or simply relax with a cup of Swings coffee and a locally baked pastry on the outdoor courtyard while taking in the breathtaking views of The Wharf (www.wharfdc.com). Craft beers and local distilleries are also represented in the menu. From business lunches to pre-dinner drinks and everything in between, the options at Canopy Central are always refreshingly satisfying.

Cantina Bambina

960 Wharf St. SW

www.cantinabambina.com

Cantina Marina may be gone for the next few years, but Cantina Bambina is here to fill the void. DC’s newest dock bar is the only one of its kind. With great views, cool breezes and cold drinks, Bambina has everything you need. Located above their Snack Bar, which features quesadillas and frozen custard, they’re the coolest spot in DC’s hottest neighborhood. Get away without going away. The snack bar is open until 9 p.m. every night and the main bar is open until 11 p.m.

CityBar

400 E St. SW | 202-803-6110

www.citybardc.com

CityBar is a rooftop bar and lounge at the Hyatt Place Washington DC/National Mall featuring a full bar, food, live entertainment and sweeping views of DC. They are one of Southwest quadrant’s newest additions, providing a unique rooftop experience with impeccable yet casual cocktails and food to complement an unobstructed view of the entire city. CityBar is the perfect destination for every kind of evening – from work happy hours, to romantic drinks with sunset views, to Saturday nights out on the town.

El Centro D.F.

1819 14th St. NW | 202-328-3131

www.eatelcentro.com

A Mexican cantina with a modern twist, El Centro D.F. offers signature Mexican flavors and traditional dishes in a festive Mexico-City style atmosphere clad with sugar skulls, reclaimed wood and Mexican newspapers. Join them all summer on their rooftop. Specials include happy hour from Monday to Friday from 3-7 p.m. with all-night happy hour on Mondays, $2 tacos all day on Tuesdays, $5 margaritas on Wednesdays and half priced sangria on Sundays ($20 carafes, $11 half carafes, $4.50 glasses).

Finn McCool’s

713 8th St. SE | 202-507-8277

www.finnmccoolsthehill.com

Named after the hunter-warrior in Irish mythology, Fionn mac Cumhaill, Finn McCool’s honors our troops and their fellow soldiers on Barracks Row, promising endless conversations and stories to develop amongst friends. Finn McCool’s American Oak interior, two story skylights, mammoth bars, 48 taps, multiple projector screens, surround system and a patio makes them a favorite amongst troops, neighborhood locals and staffers on The Hill for sport’s viewing parties and private events.

The Front Page

1333 New Hampshire Ave. NW | 202-296-6500

www.frontpagedc.com

Located in Dupont Circle, just steps from the Dupont Metro stop, The Front Page has two bars, a lively dining room and a large patio. The patio is open for lunch, dinner, happy hour and late night. Join them every Thursday night from 4 p.m. to close for $3 Corona and Corona Light and free tacos starting at 6 p.m. while supplies last. Please call 202-296-6500 for more information. #Frontpagedc @dcfrontpage

Gordon Biersch

100 M St. SE | 202-484-2739

www.gordonbiersch.com

Gordon Biersch features hand-crafted beer, wine and specialty cocktails. Purity, precision and perfection are the hallmarks of the premium German style biers. Crafted to the exacting standards of the Reinheitsgebot – or German Beer Purity Law – they use only the highest quality Weyermann Malt from Bamberg, authentic Bavarian Hersbrucker hops and pure, filtered water to develop a range of well-balanced flavors for every discerning taste. Located just blocks away from Nationals Park in the Navy Yard, enjoy the outdoor patio while sipping on house-brewed beer and sampling delightful dishes from their expansive menu.

Hank’s Cocktail Bar

819 Upshur St. NW | 202-290-1808

www.hankscocktailbar.com

Hank’s Cocktail Bar follows the lead of the Hank’s Family kitchens, using fresh produce and seasonal flavors. Their cocktails shine bright and their bartenders can’t wait to give you a sip. Hank’s Cocktail Bar is a cocktail playground and a space to highlight the fabulous bar programs that have preceded them. Order a hand-crafted cocktail and make your way into their private summer garden area. The enclosed back patio is the perfect place to sip away the season.

Hank’s Oyster Bar

1624 Q St. NW | 202-462-4265

633 Pennsylvania Ave. SE | 202-733-1971

701 Wharf St. SW | 202-817-3055

www.hanksoysterbar.com

Hank’s Oyster Bar patrons enjoy coastal favorites and New England beach fare classics like lobster rolls, daily fish specials and meat ‘n’ two. Lightly fried items such as the popcorn shrimp and calamari and Ipswich clams balance Hank’s ice bar options which consist of a selection of raw oysters, tartar and ceviche. Enjoy it all on the patio at three of their DC locations – their expansive flagship in Dupont Circle, their exclusive outdoor seating on Capitol Hill or on their waterfront patio on The Wharf.

Hawk ‘n’ Dove

329 Pennsylvania Ave. SE | 202-547-0030

www.hawkndovethehill.com

Hawk ‘n’ Dove was the venerable meeting place where both sides of the brains behind HND got together, politically speaking. Since 1967 the arguments ebbed and flowed, and eventually everyone just moved on to drinking and laughing together. More than 50 years later, they honor the tradition of the original ethos and embrace that legacy. The menu looks to their heritage and celebrates it with real food and their brunch, lunch and dinner menus are done from scratch – old school applied to new school.

James Hoban’s Irish Restaurant & Bar

1 Dupont Circle, NW | 202-223-8440

www.jameshobansdc.com

James Hoban’s Irish Restaurant & Bar is home to the largest patio in the District. Located in the heart of Dupont Circle, the restaurant is one block from the metro and surrounded by the excitement of everyday city life. With a patio bar and multiple large TV’s, the patio serves as a haven for the busy workers wanting a quick bite for lunch, can be a sunny spot to spend happy hour sipping on delicious summer cocktails or works as a weekly meeting site for weekend brunch. Closing at 1:30 a.m. on the weekdays and 2:30 a.m. on the weekends, this location providing authentic Irish hospitality is certainly a destination for a great night out. Open at 11:30 a.m. Monday to Friday and 10:30 a.m. for brunch on the weekend.

Lola’s

711 8th St. SE | 202-846-7728

www.lolasthehill.com

Lola’s is a place where reality and urban legend often collide, and the history of true Washingtonians is displayed throughout the venue’s décor. With its three levels, lovely back porches, wood-burning fireplace, two 9’ regulation leather pocket pool tables, house infused liquors, craft cocktails and gastro pub cuisine, Lola’s welcomes neighbors, friends and strangers. At Lola’s, history and craftsmanship split all barriers.

Masa 14

1825 14th St. NW | 202-328-1414

www.eatmasa14.com

Masa 14 offers creative small plates drawing from Asian and Latin cuisine for a unique dining experience in a modern backdrop. From sushi topped with charred pineapple and creamy coconut sauce, to apple dumplings paired with matcha whipped cream – these unique bites are not to be missed. Endless eats and bottomless cocktails take center stage every Saturday and Sunday during Masa 14’s popular bottomless brunch. The space includes a bar, lounge, dining room, dog-friendly outdoor patio and spacious rooftop.

MI VIDA

98 District Sq. NW | 202-516-4656

www.mividamexico.com

Located at the District Wharf DC, MI VIDA boasts more than 100 seats on three conditioned waterfront patios including a 30-seat balcony level overlooking the Wharf Development and Potomac and two first floor patios flanked by fire pits on either side. Automated overhead pergolas allow coverage against the elements while integrated gas heaters and fans keep the surroundings comfortable throughout the seasons.

Ophelia’s Fish House

501 8th St. SE | 202-543-1445

www.opheliasfishhousethehill.com

Ophelia’s is quickly becoming the go-to place on The Hill for quality seafood and cocktails. Orchestrated by renowned Chef Brian Guy, the menu is the culmination of flavor and color that comes from using the freshest, selectively-sourced ingredients. Ophelia’s is a tasteful statement combining the relationship between a romantic atmosphere and a Southern-inspired menu and service – their commitment to an exquisite experience.

Orchid

520 8th St. SE | 202-544-1168

www.orchidthehill.com

Dark, sexy and upscale! Inspired by the glamour of the 1920s, this venue pays homage to the heyday of the Prohibition era, featuring a 60-foot marble bar, walnut interior, craft cocktails and a delicious menu. Orchid is the premier LBGTQ+ nightspot in DC – designed by local talent.

Provision No. 14

2100 14th St. NW | 202-827-4530

www.provisiondc.com

Provision No. 14, located at the heart of 14th Street features one of the best outdoor patios in DC. This patio is equipped with high top tables and classic wooden picnic style benches with umbrellas which are great for all occasions. The patio is decorated with greenery and overhanging café lights which will keep guests enjoying the outdoors even after dusk.

Public Bar

1214 B 18th St. NW | 202-223-2200

www.publicbar.co

Public Bar’s skyline rooftop is open in the summer with cooling fans and enclosed in the winter with heat lamps, perfect for weekday happy hours and late-night weekend table service. They also feature two full bars, four HDTVs, bench seating and free cornhole games Monday through Friday during happy hour. Visit them for their Thursday Acid Jazz & Hookah party and Chasing Sunday rooftop summer parties on selected Sundays (check website and Facebook page for dates). In addition, their other two levels have 45 HDTVs including DC’s largest 240” HD projector, currently showing MLB, NBA, NHL, soccer, UFC and boxing. Happy hour Monday through Friday, 4-8 p.m. and daily food specials.

Robert’s Restaurant at the Omni Shoreham Hotel

2500 Calvert St. NW | 202-756-5300

www.omnihotels.com/hotels/washington-dc-shoreham

Robert’s Restaurant at the Omni Shoreham’s terrace scenic views invites you to a unique dining experience orchestrated by culinary experts. Enjoy your meal with a glass of wine on their patio while amongst the tranquil escape of Rock Creek National Park. The menu also features dishes prepared from local ingredients procured from regional farms.

The Rooftop at The Embassy Row Hotel

2015 Massachusetts Ave. NW | 202-265-1600

www.destinationhotels.com/embassy-row-hotel

Head to The Rooftop to grab food fresh off the grill paired with a cocktail made from fresh coconuts. Whether traveling for business or pleasure, guests and locals enjoy sweeping views from the ninth floor of The Embassy Row Hotel. As Conde Nast Traveler’s 2016 and 2017 Reader’s Choice Award Winner for #7 Best Hotel in DC, The Embassy Row Hotel intermixes local experiences in Dupont Circle alongside Embassy Row with an urban result feel unlike any other. Just one block (75 steps) from the metro, The Rooftop at The Embassy Row Hotel is easy to access.

Tío Javier

514 8th St. SE | 202-507-8143

www.tiojavierthehill.com

Every family has a “Tío” or “Tía” (uncle or aunt) that welcomes you into their family. Tío Javier honors a Mexican tradition, opening their doors to friends and family with homemade, colorful confections from the kitchen and bar. With a tasteful handcrafted interior and a panoramic rooftop with views of Capitol Hill and the iconic Barracks Row, Tío Javier promises a one-of-a-kind experience on 8th Street. ¡Salud!

Toro Toro

1300 I St. NW | 202-682-9500

www.eattorotoro.com

Toro Toro offers a twist on the contemporary steakhouse experience, artfully blending Pan Latin flavors and creative sharing plates. Guests can anticipate a spin on South and Central American ingredients and flavors through a variety of hot and cold small plates including arepas and ceviches, steaks served a la carte and savory side dishes meant for sharing. Happy hour is from 4-8 p.m. on weekdays and all night on Thursdays. The restaurant also offers bottomless brunch with a Bloody Mary bar on weekends. Toro Toro’s space offers a bar, lounge, dining room and outdoor patio that accommodates all dining occasions including date nights, special occasions and large groups.

Tunnicliff’s Tavern

222 7th St. SE | 202-544-5680

www.tunnicliffstaverndc.com

Before searching for treasures at DC’s famous Eastern Market, stop in for brunch on the patio at Tunnicliff’s. This friendly attraction boasts a great modern American menu and warm, friendly service. The patio is also the perfect spot for an after-dinner drink or munchies during the ever-popular happy hour. Casually yet tastefully decorated, Tunnicliff’s is a neighborhood tavern that makes guests feel right at home.

The Washington Harbour

3000 & 3050 K St. NW | 202-295-5007

www.thewashingtonharbour.com

The Washington Harbour in Georgetown is home to the acclaimed Fiola Mare, Farmers Fishers Bakers, Sequoia and Bangkok Joe’s among the 11 eateries that make this a popular destination for dining both outdoors and in. With its incomparable atmosphere and outstanding views across the Potomac River, the Washington Harbour is an attraction for DC locals and visitors in every season. From waterfront cocktails in the summer, to ice skating on the plaza in winter, the Washington Harbour is an experience unlike any other in DC. See the event calendar, services and restaurants at thewashingtonharbour.com.

Whiskey Charlie

975 7th St. SW | 202-488-2500

www.whiskeycharliewharf.com

Whiskey Charlie is a premium rooftop cocktail lounge perched atop the Canopy Washington DC, The Wharf’s quintessential lifestyle and entertainment destination. Whiskey Charlie’s 10th floor is a roofscape with both an intimate rooftop deck, and an indoor lounge, known as “The Cabin.” Each area features uninterrupted views of The Wharf that radiate off the marina, while majestic monuments set a brilliant backdrop.

Willie’s

300 Tingey St. SE | 202-651-6375

www.williesbrewnquethehill.com

Sports bring us closer, even if you’re rooting for the other team. Willie’s open platform lets you make some noise when rooting for your favorite team and watching your favorite sport. With 16 60-inch TVs, surround sound and all the sport channels you could ask for, Willie’s boasts everything needed for tailgating and viewing parties. Their glass walls and ample outdoor seating area welcome the vibrations from thousands of screaming fans at Nationals Stadium next door. The finger-licking barbecue, directed by DC legend Pitmaster Brendan Woody, and their draft beer selection pave the road for hours of celebrating unity through competition.