budvip18

Buds and a Ballgame VIP Giveaway Sweepstakes

Buds and a Ballgame VIP Giveaway Sweepstakes | Entry Info and Rules

Contest Dates: April 30, 2018 to June 10, 2018
Open to Residents of:  VA. Must be 21+ at time of entry.
Prize: (1) VIP experience to the July 4 Washington Nationals Game in Washington DC for a local winner and a guest.

HOW TO ENTER:

  1. Text BUDVIP18 to 31996.
  2. Online at ontaponline.com/win during the Sweepstakes period and follow the online instructions to complete and submit an online entry.
mm

Kayla Marsh

Kayla grew up in Falls Church and graduated from JMU in May 2016 with a major in media arts and design. She was an editor for two student-produced publications in addition to studying Spanish, Italian and American Sign Language. She has Harrisonburg's incredible food scene to thank for her beer and food obsessions. You can find her singing in traffic, eating tacos or live tweeting The Bachelor.