U.S. Girls at Union Stage Sunday

Meg Remy has been a number of things, “Mad as Hell,” a Gouldian finch and, of course, U.S. Girls. The prolific, multi-disciplinary artist released her seventh record, In a Poem Unlimited, mid-February. The work is a definite standout and possibly the best U.S. Girls record yet. The danceable album pulls from any number of influences, including glam, disco, surf rock and pop, as well as Hamlet and Citizen Kane, to create a new dynamic mythology. See her live at Union Stage on Sunday, April 15. Tickets start at $13 and doors are at 6:30 p.m. You can check out the new record on Spotify, Apple Music, and you can check out her genius music videos on YouTube.

Union Stage: 740 Water St. SW, DC; 877-987-6487; www.unionstage.com