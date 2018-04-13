Dynamic Duo Partner Rocks DC

Lucy Niles and Josée Caron, better known as Partner, a Canadian rock duo with hilariously relatable lyrics and guitar chops for days, graced the DC9 stage this Wednesday after making waves on the SXSW circuit in March. Ahead of their show, I sat down with the duo to talk inspiration behind their debut album In Search of Lost Time, working alongside a close friend, and how others can draw from their example and be unafraid to put themselves and their lives into their creative work.

Niles and Caron’s subject matter has an undeniable everyday appeal. With songs about making the most of weekdays off from a hectic work schedule on “Personal Weekend,” the paranoia that comes from being high in public on “Everybody Knows,” and the excitement of a new crush on “Play the Field,” there’s at least one song on their first full-length album that audiences will relate to. The band said their inspiration for these songs comes from common threads amongst their lives.

“It’s usually like, [something happens] one time and we’ll be like, ‘shit! That happens all the time!” says Niles.

“Yeah, one time you notice it happens all the time,” Caron says with a laugh, talking about how “Everybody Knows” came to be.

Both on and offstage Niles and Caron have a palpable and cohesive energy that many duos have spent careers honing. In addition to the two on guitar, they’re joined by an equally talented three-piece band. Friends since college, the two spent time in and out of different projects before Partner formed in their post grad years.

“Everyone in the other bands moved away and it was kind of just me and Lucy, and we were living together and then it kind of was just exactly the right circumstances… one day we were hanging out and there was this guitar beside me and I just started yelling words,” Caron says of the band’s eventual creation. “It was around when she was getting into weed, so we would just smoke and talk about like childhood memories and stuff like that,” Niles adds.

As the eventual permutation of the band resulted in a pair of old friends, their careers and friendship have benefited since they began recording and touring together.

“It’s a really fast way to grow as people,” Niles says. I think our bond is stronger now.”

Caron is quick to agree.

“We’ve been playing together pretty much since we met, casually at first, then we started touring together but not as seriously,” she says. “It just sort of built up, but we also live together so we’re together all the time anyway.”

While their sound is distinct and decidedly self-assured, Caron and Niles say a host of artists have influenced them.

“It’s all over the place. Sound wise, we’re influenced by Ween, obviously, because they’re pan-genre. We’re definitely influenced by classic rock. We’re kind of more influenced by attitudes and energies or whatever. We’re really influenced by Celine Dion right now,” Niles says.

“I was listening to Barenaked Ladies today,” Caron adds. “Even people that aren’t known really at all. We love that. We love to discover. People sometimes give us CDs and stuff… we love stuff like that.”

“Pretty much anybody that seems like they know exactly what they’re trying to say and… that it just sounds like they’re free, that’s what inspires us,” Niles says.

The duo also draws inspiration from many non-musical places.

“We’re really obsessed with the Enneagram personality test,” Niles says.

“It’s kind of spiritual, so it’s like we’re on some kind of path,” Caron muses.

Niles agrees, adding, “We’re trying to improve ourselves and shit.”

Caron emphasizes that recently, reality TV is “for sure” a huge inspiration.

This attitude translates beautifully into their live show, where Caron impressively belts Lady Gaga’s “A Million Reasons” after telling the audience the recent Netflix documentary on Gaga’s life “changed everything” for her. They also covered Melissa Etheridge’s “I’m The Only One” and sang a new song that was inspired by a poem written by Caron’s boss. Both band mates smiled through the entirety of the song, as if no one in the world was ever going to have as much fun as they were in that moment—except maybe for their audience.

One of the most refreshingly unexpected aspects of their album are the skits—seven in total—scattered throughout the album. Consisting mostly of recorded phone calls, the skits make perfect sense in a world of songs about the band’s everyday life. Perhaps the most hilarious are the ones including Caron’s supportive and funny dad. I asked her how she managed to get such great soundbites of her dad, and she tells me the band played a bit of a trick to get them.

“Well, he’s really excited about it, but we knew we had to get him when he didn’t know he was being interviewed. And then we asked for his consent later,” she explains. “But it’s also my dad, and obviously from the record you can tell like he really wants me to do this kind of thing.”

Niles adds that, “We would have definitely not gone forward with it if he hadn’t been okay with it.”

The band knew they wanted skits to be a big part of the album, but the better parts of it came together later.

“We knew we wanted to have skits from the universe and stuff of our album,” Niles says. “We wanted people to feel like they were having a whole experience. We didn’t really have any ideas for a skit, and then we just smoked a bunch of hash and then thought of a lot of the ideas.”

Caron says the band “realized that we needed to kind of prank people to get real. We wanted to show our life and everyone who was involved in the record and everything getting made. So we pranked our photographer, our helper Collin, our label boss Steve, and my dad. And then we vowed to never prank again.”

Niles adds, “yeah, no more pranking. We definitely didn’t realize, just as a side note, how the skits would be received. We just thought like, ‘a lot of albums have skits!’ Because a lot of albums do have skits! But then, we came out with the skits, and a lot of people said that they loved them and a lot of people are like we love your album but we hate the skits and so it’s like completely 50/50.”

While their subject matter and energy is carefree and playful, the powerful and positive example they set as talented women telling the stories of their everyday lives is not lost on the duo. I asked them for advice they would give to any young creatives whose identities are often not given the time and space to thrive or who are afraid of putting themselves out there.

“I don’t wanna say there’s nothing to be afraid of, but you deserve to be allowed to take up space if you want to. In that way, you don’t have to feel like you’re not allowed,” says Niles.

“I think that when you like make something that you love, that you truly love and are proud of, you can feel safe in your creation, and can look for that feeling of being supported by your art. That will give you the strength and the momentum to put yourself out there in whatever place makes sense for you,” says Caron. “It’s really about finding your voice.”

