TRANSIT at Dupont Underground

After a three-day stint at Dupont Underground, Australian-born choreographer and dancer Sarah J. Ewing’s site-specific, original dance and technology performance of TRANSIT left observers with pensive expressions. The looks were not of confusion, but rather a contemplation of how life progresses and the various elements that contribute to our individual present or future state.

The performance began with white words cast upon stonewalls spelling “TRANSIT.” Then blinding lights lit up the tunnel as dancers stepped lightly into the space. Each dancer’s gray attire matched their facial expression, as well as the intended expressionless ambiance.

As the performers stood motionless, the sounds of commuting began to echo through the seats. The sense of traveling uncontrollably through life our eyes and ears; in coordination with the music, the lights shifted from spots to ripples to darkness, illustrating the obstacles of the journey.

The interpretive showcase told the story of one or three protagonists, experiencing hardships and joy at every turn. During a brief interview with Ewing, she explained her vision to be a “treasure map of life showing moments intertwined with linear time.”

She envisioned the protagonists to be three generations of women going through the motions, experiencing similar events all at once and in different time periods.

This movement was a display of power and grace. The dancers’ modern choreography coupled with the music, which maintained a steady beat with occasional syncopation, kept viewers fixated on the stage, constantly wondering what would come next.

The audience witnessed solos, duets and a small ensemble, all of whom told the narrative of what life is in linear time. In one ensemble scene, for instance, you see each performer moving in their own style, sometimes haphazardly or not even dancing, followed by the rest of the ensemble mimicking the leader’s motions in sync. The scene spoke to the chaos of life and how we often are solely focused on ourselves, progressing forward, while others are stuck in peril.

Of course, the performance welcomed a plethora of readings, but it would be tough to argue against the significance of time in the piece. Though in each scene the lighting transformed, characters evolved and the types sounds shifted. Time, illustrated by score, was constant. The volume rose and fell, but it was constantly there, declaring the inevitable continuation of time – no matter our individual circumstances.

The demonstration sustained a solemn tone throughout the hour-long duration; however the performance’s final scene marked a shift toward a more joyous feel as depicted by rhythmic excitement and exaggerated dance. This conveyed that through life’s journey one is assured reasons to celebrate even when it seems impossible.

TRANSIT is a collaboration between S. J. Ewing and Dancers, CulturalDC at Dupont Underground and CityDance. To see upcoming showcases at Dupont Underground or to learn more, visit here. Ticket prices vary from exhibit to exhibit but typically range from $10-$20, with an occasional free event happening.

