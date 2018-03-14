DC’s Rico Nasty Finds Fans in Austin

I don’t know if the guy standing next to me at Rico Nasty‘s set during the Sound Cloud Showcase at SXSW was from DC, but I would say the likelihood is that he was not. Despite this likelihood (which admittedly is just a hunch) the guy knew nearly every word to every song, sometimes offering as much fervor as the artist herself. Behind me he was jumping and shouting, and all the hype surrounding Rico Nasty was personified for me way out in Austin, Texas.

Locally a household name, Rico Nasty is beginning to generate serious national buzz, getting mentions in outlets like the Fader and others, and for good reason. She has a unique aesthetic, illuminated by her eclectic wardrobe choices for her set. The outfit included, to borrow an observation from someone else, a Lisa Simpson like hair-do, with biker pants that had so many buckles and straps it would make Tommy Wiseau jealous.

Her music was just as aggressive, allowing music fans a chance to chant and release some of the stress that can accompany the SXSW process of being overwhelmed by the sheer amounts of people and activities. Multiple concert-goers knew the hooks to her songs, and it wasn’t unusual for them to shout them out with clenched fists bobbing up and down.

Nasty’s stage presence was also a revelation, as the rapper displayed an ability to simply get down to her own music as she dipped and jaunted across the stage, all while knowing when to get serious and when to grin at the crowd. Toward the end, it was clear that she was having as much fun as her adoring fans, who all hunched up toward the front in hopes of high fives. I hope the guy who knew the words got one, he deserved it.

