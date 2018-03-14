Bat Fangs Sink Teeth into SXSW

The world works in interesting ways. For our April issue (coming at you toward the end of the month!) we wanted to talk to Bat Fangs, a duo made up of Laura King and Ex Hex’s Betsy Wright, for a profile previewing their April 26 show at the Luce Foundation Center for American Art. Normally these things are handled over the phone, but because of the occasion of SXSW, we were able to pull this pair aside for a few minutes to talk about this new project. Because we’re teases over here, we’re going to make you wait a little for the majority of the interview, however we did talk to them about their time so far in Texas.

On Tap: Have you played SXSW before? What’s the experience been like this year as opposed to previous times? Has anything changed?

Betsy Wright: One thing is we’re staying at an AirBB that’s like 25-minutes outside of town, and actually it’s kind of awesome.

Laura King: Maybe 10-years ago that would have sucked, but now [laughs].

Wright: It’s so quiet, and I don’t really feel like going to a bunch of shows or anything, so we just slept really late, hung out and made breakfast. I had time to mess around with my guitar, it was awesome.

OT: What’s the goal with these shorter sets?

Wright: Yeah, well we don’t get to use our own gear. So it is a free for all, you get up there and hope for the best. Try to have fun, and try not to overthink stuff like ‘oh, my guitar doesn’t sound right.”

King: You have to be in the moment, and just do your best.

Wright: Just go for it.

OT: With that being said, is it still enjoyable to be a part of this larger mechanism as a whole?

Wright: It’s cool being at this showcase, because it’s fun to get to know everyone and see other bands.

OT: What’s the most stressful part of playing in this setting? Is it just the speed and urgency or something else?

Wright: Just the turnover. Like I’m going to have to carry my amp through this sea of people.

King: You guys should stick around and buffer us [laughs].

OT: Yeah, like some sort of knock off security.

OT: What are the groups you’re looking forward to seeing if any?

King: I haven’t really looked at the schedule!

Wright: I’m excited to see Flasher, but they’re from DC, so I see them all the time.

OT: Do you guys think you have the coolest logo here? You have to be up there right?

King: I think we do!

Wright: I drew it! It’s hand drawn, I used a ruler.

For more info on Bat Fangs, visit their Facebook page.