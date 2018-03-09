SXSW 2018 Coverage Coming Soon

Yep, your eyes are not deceiving you! On Tap Magazine is heading down south to Austin, Texas to cover one of the most celebrated music festivals in North America. Over the course of next week, our website will feature reviews, photos and more under a sparkling new SXSW tab on the website, plus we’ll be keeping our readership updated with social media posts on all platforms. Be sure to keep up with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more information.