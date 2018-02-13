Prestige Champagne Flight at Left Door

Come quickly; I am tasting the stars!” – Dom Pierre Pérignon

February 14 is a perfect occasion for champagne. In fact, I would argue that most every day (holiday or no) is a perfect occasion for champagne; Mick Perrigo, partner and bar manager at Left Door, agrees.

Well-known for its creative and delicious craft cocktails, this Logan Circle favorite also has an impressive prestige champagne flight on the menu. Whether you’re celebrating with friends, enjoying a romantic night out with your partner, or you’ve just had a long day, this flight of Ruinart Rosé, Krug Grande Cuvée 164th edition and Dom Pérignon 2009 will be a memorable (and surprisingly affordable) treat.

The flight is presented with a tasting mat full of fun facts about each of the wines; did you know there are approximately 49 million bubbles in a standard bottle? The flight is always available at Left Door, making the venue a perfect happy hour or late night spot for cocktail aficionados and oenophiles alike.

Make sure to keep an eye on Left Door for more innovative champagne features down the road – there are rumors of real champagne cocktails and champagne sorbet.

Sparkling wine is experiencing a well-deserved renaissance in DC and beyond, and we can enjoy a wide variety of producers, styles and price points at many venues throughout the DMV. While excellent cavas, proseccos, crémants and pét-nats certainly abound, there’s no arguing that champagne is in a class all its own.

Treat yourself this coming Wednesday, either because it’s Valentine’s Day or simply because you’ve made it over the hump. Do you really need a reason?

Left Door: 1345 S St. NW, DC; 202-734-8576