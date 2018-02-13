Photo: Courtesy of Left Door
Photo: Courtesy of Left Door

Prestige Champagne Flight at Left Door

Come quickly; I am tasting the stars!” – Dom Pierre Pérignon

February 14 is a perfect occasion for champagne. In fact, I would argue that most every day (holiday or no) is a perfect occasion for champagne; Mick Perrigo, partner and bar manager at Left Door, agrees.

Well-known for its creative and delicious craft cocktails, this Logan Circle favorite also has an impressive prestige champagne flight on the menu. Whether you’re celebrating with friends, enjoying a romantic night out with your partner, or you’ve just had a long day, this flight of Ruinart Rosé, Krug Grande Cuvée 164th edition and Dom Pérignon 2009 will be a memorable (and surprisingly affordable) treat.

The flight is presented with a tasting mat full of fun facts about each of the wines; did you know there are approximately 49 million bubbles in a standard bottle? The flight is always available at Left Door, making the venue a perfect happy hour or late night spot for cocktail aficionados and oenophiles alike.

Make sure to keep an eye on Left Door for more innovative champagne features down the road there are rumors of real champagne cocktails and champagne sorbet.

Sparkling wine is experiencing a well-deserved renaissance in DC and beyond, and we can enjoy a wide variety of producers, styles and price points at many venues throughout the DMV. While excellent cavas, proseccos, crémants and pét-nats certainly abound, there’s no arguing that champagne is in a class all its own.

Treat yourself this coming Wednesday, either because it’s Valentine’s Day or simply because you’ve made it over the hump. Do you really need a reason?

Left Door: 1345 S St. NW, DC; 202-734-8576

Tess Ankeny

Tess has been writing wine-related features for On Tap since 2014. She is a Certified Sommelier (CS), Certified Specialist of Wine (CSW) and a Certified Wine Educator (CWE).