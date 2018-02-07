The G.O.A.T. Brings Winning Eats to Clarendon

While there’s plenty of places to grab a quick bite and watch sports in Clarendon, we’re blown away by the latest sports bar in A-town. On Tap visited The G.O.A.T., open since last October, to try out their new lunch menu and happy hour specials. The spacious venue features two floors, more than 50 HDTVs, three 12-foot TV walls and more than 10 arcade games. With 350 seats, there’s not a bad seat in the house, whether you’re there to socialize or get your game on.

By just looking around the monstrous bar, you’re able to appreciate the modern décor, including wall tributes to legendary sports stars and endless shelves of liquor options. The two levels differ in atmosphere, as the top level is home to retro arcade games; still, the upscale bar maintains a fun, high energy throughout. We aren’t too surprised by the wow factor of this new hot spot run by co-founders and partners Mike Cordero and Scott Parker, who are also behind A-Town Bar and Grill, Don Tito and Barley Mac.

The G.O.A.T.’s American comfort food menu features gourmet appetizers, wings, sandwiches/burgers, hefty salads, mains and shareable sides. It gets as diverse as bulgogi wonton tacos and as continental as a mushroom burger. The tasty tacos contain skirt steak with soy and apple ginger marinade nestled in a crispy wonton taco shell – crunchy and soft, and sweet and sour. The burgundy truffle mushroom burger is the perfect meal for mushroom and onion lovers out there; it’s topped with delectable, melted Swiss cheese and shitake and portabella mushrooms slow-cooked in truffle burgundy sauces overnight. This gives this burger a unique, savory flavor, and is complemented with a side of winder fries, which are honestly more than a sidekick – these twisty wedges could be an entree on their own.

Their drink menu lists six signature cocktails, 12 wine selections, two bubbly options, and a plethora of classic and craft beers on draft and in bottle. I dove into what sounded the most refreshing on a Tuesday afternoon, which is the 5 Minute Major, a unique mule-type cocktail with Absolut lime, Goslings ginger beer, house-made ginger cucumber syrup and bitters.

From Monday through Friday, enjoy $3 select pint night, $2 off draft beers and frozen cocktails, and $5 rails and wine by the glass. The G.O.A.T. is open until 2 a.m. daily, opening at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. on Friday, and for brunch from 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The G.O.A.T.: 3028 Wilson Blvd. Arlington, VA; 703-528-8888; www.thegoatva.com