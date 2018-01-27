Stage And Screen: Winter 2018

THROUGH SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 4

Tartuffe

Moliere’s classic comedy of the conman Tartuffe comes to Logan Fringe Arts Space. Tartuffe the Hypocrite, as it is sometimes known, follows the story of a 17th-century grifter in which Tartuffe tries to insert himself into an aristocratic family by way of his feigned piety. Though the play was first performed in 1664, it remains current for its universal wit and themes. Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25. Logan Fringe Arts Space: 1358 Florida Ave. NE, DC; www.capitalfringe.org

THROUGH SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 10

Unnecessary Farce

The Keegan Theatre presents the first DC run of Unnecessary Farce, a comedy that follows a sting operation gone awry. In what seems an almost too on-the-nose plot for DC, the cops try to catch an embezzling mayor in the act. However, they also can’t quite seem to get themselves in order, and hilarity and undressing ensue. Showtimes vary. Tickets start at $35. The Keegan Theatre: 1742 Church St. NW, DC; www.keegantheatre.com

THROUGH SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 18

Sovereignty

Sovereignty tells the story of Sarah Ridge Polson, a young Cherokee lawyer fighting to restore her nation’s jurisdiction. She must confront the ever-present ghosts of her grandfathers in this play covering the Cherokee Nation’s roots from the 1830s in what is now Georgia to its current home in Oklahoma. Arena Stage’s production is part of the Women’s Voices Theater Festival, celebrating new works written by women and produced in DC. Arena Stage’s Kreeger Theater: 1101 6th St. SW, DC; www.arenastage.org

THROUGH SUNDAY, MARCH 4

Hamlet

Shakespeare Theatre Company’s latest production of Hamlet features Michael Urie in the titular role, known for his acting range and role on Ugly Betty, and actor Robert Joy of CSI: NY as Polonius. Director Michael Kahn is at the helm of this reinterpretation of one of the Bard’s most famous tragedies, transforming Polonius the “bumbling old man” into Polonius the spymaster, in addition to other subtle creative changes in this story of the Danish prince’s descent into madness. Shakespeare Theatre Company’s Sidney Harman Hall: 610 F St. NW, DC; www.shakespearetheatre.org

THROUGH SUNDAY, MARCH 4

The Wolves

Over quad stretches and squats, a team of young women in an indoor soccer league known as The Wolves prepare to defend their undefeated record. With an ear for the bravado and empathy of teenage years, the banter moves from tampons to genocide to the pressures of preparing for adult life. Writer Sarah DeLappe explores the violence and teamwork of sports and adolescence in following these 16-year-olds who turn into wolves on the pitch. Write-up provided by venue website. Studio Theatre: 1501 14th St. NW, DC; www.studiotheatre.org

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 6 – SUNDAY, MARCH 4

Light Years

Robbie Schaefer of Northern Virginia-based folk/rock/indie band Eddie from Ohio writes and stars in this world premiere musical coming to Signature Theatre. Light Years chronicles Robbie’s journey from his childhood in India to his days of pursuing music and raising a family, juxtaposed with glimpses into his father’s dark past. Signature favorite and Helen Hayes Award winner Bobby Smith will take the stage with Schaefer and a handful of other talented actors. Showtimes vary. Tickets start at $40. Signature Theatre: 4200 Campbell Ave. Arlington, VA; www.sigtheatre.org

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 14 – SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 18

Chess

This love triangle rock opera comes to the Kennedy Center Valentine’s Day weekend, a new realization of Tim Rice and ABBA’s collaboration. The musical takes place during the height of Cold War tensions and therein is born the love triangle between the American chess star, the Soviet champion and the assistant torn between the two. Look to the performance for its innovative rock opera scoring. Shows times are at 8 p.m., with additional performances at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at $69. The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts: 2700 F St. NW, DC; www.kennedy-center.org

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 17 – SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 18

Virginia Opera: A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Shakespeare’s comedy about errant lovers caught in a fairy dreamscape comes to George Mason’s Center for the Arts in operatic form. Audiences can expect a vivid retelling of the Bard’s play from the Virginia Opera, written by mid-century British composer Benjamin Britten, whose music has notably been featured in a few Wes Anderson films. And don’t miss out on the Valentine’s Day package, which includes champagne and chocolate. Performances are on Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $54. George Mason University’s Center for the Performing Arts: 4400 University Dr. Fairfax, VA; http://cfa.gmu.edu