A Q&A with JD Deardourff, the Artist behind Uncanny Fantastic

SPACE4, a shipping container converted into an art gallery, is now home to JD Deardourff’s Uncanny Fantastic, a body of work inspired by Deardourff’s own abstract collages of comic book imagery. Deardourff’s comic-style pieces are now firmly supplanted at the Union Market, as the mobile art space continues its mission to appear at unconventional venues across DC.

The exhibit accompanies a book release of Uncanny Fantastic. At On Tap, I was able to do a brief Q&A with JD over the phone, in which I got to ask him about his inspirations and furry assistants.

On Tap: To start, you want tell us a little about yourself. I had trouble finding much online.

JD Deardourff: Absolutely. So, the reason there’s not that much about me online right now is because my website is down, which is a bummer. But I’m from Virginia, and then I went to Davidson College in North Carolina, and then I transfered from there to the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, and I graduated in 2012 and moved back to DC, and I’ve been an artist slash working odd jobs here ever since.

OT: When you say Virginia, I assume you mean Northern Virginia?

JD: Yeah, so my mom was actually the headmistress at the girl’s boarding school Madeira. I don’t know if you’ve ever heard of it.

OT: Oh yeah, I used to drive by there when I was younger. How did you get into comic books and making art?

JD: That’s a good one. I think I was always sort of doing it, but with this body of work[…] I was making art in art school that, in retrospect seems sort of emo or weird… [But] then I wanted to make artwork that I liked and I’ve always liked comic book so I started to make collages from comic books.

OT: So Uncanny Fantastic is collage work then?

JD: No, well it’s sort of a screen printed comic book based on collages of comic book imagery. Basically I was making these larger pieces of comic book inspired artwork and it seemed like an obvious but also necessary next step to put it into a physical comic book.

OT: Yeah, that makes sense. Is there a story to it?

JD: Well, there are no words. It’s abstract. [But] I think there’s sort of a narrative. There’s a flow in the way colors and imagery repeat. And there’s a sort of crescendo in the middle to some extent, but there’s no real story.

OT: OK, so where does the title come from?

JD: It’s a combination of… All superheroes are like ‘the Amazing Spiderman’ or ‘the Incredible Hulk.’ So, it’s like the Uncanny X-Men and the Fantastic Four. It’s [the] two adjectives combined… I guess ‘Fantastic’ is functioning as a noun in the situation.

OT: Getting back to yourself. Do you have any favorite comic books stores around the city?

JD: I feel bad alienating one or the other. But Fantom Comics in Dupont is the best store. I go to all the comic stores, but Fantom has the best sort of community. They have lots of events and there’s always people hanging out there, like nerds talking about nerdy stuff.

OT: Are they aware of your book coming out?

JD: They are, yes. I have a pretty good relationship with them. I do screen printing services for them pretty often.

OT: Are there any galleries you like to stop in?

JD: Yeah, well obviously whatever CulturalDC is doing. But Transformer is one of my favorite galleries. I really like Hemphill. And I like the WPA [Washington Project for the Arts]. Those are the ones I always go to for openings.

OT: Looking at your Instagram, your dog is a recurring character. Could you tell us about your dog.

JD: My dog Bruce is a Bernedoodle. He’s like my assistant. He comes with me to my studio and when I’m painting murals and stuff. And then I live in Petworth and we go to Rock Creek Park a lot to hike around. those are his favorite activities. But I also take him to the National Gallery from time to time, and the Phillips Collection.

OT: Are you allowed to bring dogs in there?

JD: Technically no, but he counts as a service dog. I sneak him in. [Laughs.]

OT: Do you have any murals in the city?

JD: I do, there’s one in a restaurant called Honeygrow in Chinatown. There’s one in NOMA, that I did for Pow! Wow! DC which is like a mural festival, and that’s on the corner of First and Pierce in NOMA. Those are the only two that are open to the public. There are a couple others in apartment buildings. My next project is one I’m doing on the bottom of a pool for a building called Central in Silver Spring. And then I’m working on one for this place on 14th. And there’s another one I’m actually doing with CulturalDC which is next to the Hyatt Hotel on the corner of 23rd and Virginia. Those are the three upcoming ones.

OT: What else do you have coming up?

JD: The community workshops which will be open to the public. They’re going to be hands on screen printing demonstrations, and right now I think the idea is that people will print the last layer of a poster they can take with them. Another part of the exhibit is that the artwork is wheatpasted onto the walls, which is like a homemade glue. So, I think I’m also going to include a wheatpaste demonstration as well. Yeah screen printing and wheatpasting.

OT: Is the artwork all taken from the book?

JD: Some of it. There’s a crossover for sure. I would say the exhibit is all the work I’ve done for the past four years and the book is like selections of that work.

JD’s Uncanny Fantastic exhibit will be on display through February 23. Look for him to be selling copies of the Uncanny Fantastic book there, or look for him around the city, painting a mural with his Bernedoodle Bruce. The gallery is open Wednesday through Friday, 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. There is no admission price.

For more on JD, follow his Instagram here. The exhibit is put on by CulturalDC. For more info on the exhibit visit their website www.culturaldc.org.

Union Market DC: 1309 5th St. NE, DC; www.unionmarketdc.com