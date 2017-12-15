Thievery Corporation’s Eric Hilton on The Anthem

Down to earth is the quality that comes to mind when speaking with Eric Hilton, who, along with Rob Garza, co-founded Thievery Corporation, the DC-based electronic music group known for their blend of dub, acid jazz, reggae and hip-hop. On Tap recently chatted with Hilton about the group’s upcoming New Year’s Eve show at The Anthem, and the impact the new venue at The Wharf is having on our city.

Thievery Corporation has become one of the most well-known bands to come out of DC since the group’s start in 1995, but Hilton is also known for having his finger on the next “it” spot in DC. Venues like American Ice Company, El Rey and Satellite Room are just a few that he’s been involved with. And Thievery Corporation actually got its start out of the Eighteenth Street Lounge, which Hilton founded along with a few DJs. When we asked his thoughts on The Anthem, he described the venue as a game changer for DC.

“You have arena size, like Capital One, and then you have 9:30 Club, and then of course the small clubs,” Hilton said. “But you know, some bands are caught in-between. Some shows are not going to sell out [at] Capital One, but people don’t want to do multiple nights at 9:30 Club.”

Thievery Corporation has been known to play five nights in a row at 9:30 Club, but Hilton added that the difference is that they’re from the area. Hilton shared an anecdote about The Anthem as well.

“[This] is a kind of ‘ra ra for DC’ comment, but I was talking to the manager for Bob Dylan and Paul Simon, and he was saying that he felt that after New York, DC might be the best live music market in the country because of the addition of The Anthem.”

Hilton said people in DC spend a lot of money per capita on live music, and he thinks it’s because “they work their ass[es] off. They work hard, they make their money and they want to get something good for it.”

He said his upcoming Anthem show might be Thievery Corporation’s last in DC for the next year or two. The group plans to travel to record music and take a break from their touring pace.

“I don’t know if we’ll be back anytime soon, but this is a big show for us and we’re excited about it.”

Thievery Corporation will share the stage with gypsy punk rockers Gogol Bordello and Trouble Funk, a fellow DC band who have been making funk and go-go records since the 80s, at The Anthem on New Year’s Eve. Doors are at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $75. Learn more about the band here, and keep your eyes peeled for their upcoming album Treasures from the Temple, out next March.

The Anthem: 901 Wharf St. SW, DC; 202-888-0020; www.theanthemdc.com