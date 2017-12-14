Let Your Inner Darth Vader Out at The DarkSide Bar

Attention all Star Wars fanatics. I have decided to join the Dark Side, and so should you.

I know what you’re thinking: “I can’t join the Dark Side! Darth Vader is the worst and they’ve killed innocent people!”

But what if I told you there is a really awesome Dark Side bar where burlesque dancers spin around with glowing rings and you are served red globes of smoky drinks, all while Star Wars is playing in the background? I bet you’re tempted now.

Whether you’re a full-blown fan who will do anything and everything Star Wars-related or you just want to go somewhere different where drinks are lit on fire, the DarkSide Bar is a must-try.

Located at Mythology on H Street, as well as locations in New York and L.A., the DarkSide Bar is a temporary pop-up bar inspired, obviously, by the Star Wars movies, and in particular, the dark side of the Force. While not purposely designed to appear around the same time as the new Star Wars movie, now is the perfect time to get prepared for the film or just have a unique bar experience before the pop-up shuts down on January 15.

My transformation to the Dark Side began with a walk up a flight of stairs where I was checked in by a stormtrooper. I was then led into a mostly black room with bars on either end, tables with mini Death Stars hanging above and a small dance floor, all while surrounded by Princess Leias and Chewbaccas.

I made my way over to the bar on the right where my bartender for the night was a Sith. While I usually find it fun to watch bartenders make classic drinks in any bar, it was truly a show watching the bartenders at DarkSide making fiery, lit up drinks.

The first drink I sampled was the Blue Force, made with Hendricks Gin, Blue Curaçao and topped with dry ice for a smoky effect. There was also a Red Force version made with cherry vodka, peach schnapps, grenadine and pineapple juice (pro tip: wait for the dry ice to melt before drinking). The second drink I sampled was The Imperial, made with spiced rum, maple syrup, lemon juice and cayenne pepper, and finished off by being lit on fire (major pro tip: blow out fire before you drink and let it cool off).

While I was sipping away at my drink, listening to Sia and Justin Bieber while watching Star Wars: Episode IV on screens around the bar, I was interrupted by the announcement that Darth Vader would be joining the crowd shortly. Soon after, the dark lord himself was led out to mingle with the crowd, escorted by his stormtroopers.

My Dark Side experience was then wrapped up with a performance by a silver-clad burlesque dancer who spun around with a lit-up hula hoop in a nook of the bar. If I wasn’t convinced the Dark Side has more fun when I started, I was by night’s end.

Still don’t believe me? Check out the DarkSide Bar for yourself. The pop-up bar is open until January 15 (tentative date) with six drinks on the menu, food and different events on different nights, such as alien speed dating and trivia. Reservations are $33 per person and include two drinks. $40 at the door.

The DarkSide Bar at Mythology: 816 H St. NE, DC; 202-847-0098; www.thedarksidebar.com