Music Picks: December 2017

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 7

Busty and the Bass

This nine-piece band from Montreal is on the road for their newest album Uncommon Good. Busty and the Bass captivates audiences with their unique blend of hip-hop vocals, rap and plenty of brass and bass, a.k.a. music that is impossible not to shake and move to. Doors open at 7 p.m. $15. U Street Music Hall: 1115 U St. NW, DC; www.ustreetmusichall.com

Kweku Collins

Kweku Collins is one of the brightest young stars of indie hip-hop. From the Chicago group Closed Sessions, Collins’ debut EP Say It Here While It’s Safe landed him on Pigeons and Planes “20 Rappers Under 20” list. His follow-up LP, Nat Love, garnered an 8.0 Pitchfork review. Though Collins hails from Chicago, his music stands well outside of other area hip-hop artists like Chance the Rapper or Vic Mensa; Collins is simply himself. Doors are at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10. Songbyrd Record Cafe and Music House: 2476 18th St. NW, DC; www.songbyrddc.com

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 8

Foreign Air & SHAED

Foreign Air, comprised of duo Jacob Michael and Jesse Clasen, features two longtime friends originally from different rock-oriented bands. A combination of funk, hip-hop and rock, this indie-electronic pair has been compared to the likes of Glass Animals and Alt-j. SHAED is a DC band fronted by Chelsea Lee and accompanied by brothers Max and Spencer Ernest. They have been compared to Florence + the Machine, Sia and Sylvan Esso with their pop-electronic beats and Lee’s soulful vocals. Doors open at 7 p.m. $15. Rock & Roll Hotel: 1353 H St. NE, DC; www.rockandrollhoteldc.com

The Interrupters

Hailing from L.A., ska-punk band the Interrupters are keeping punk alive with their high-energy and upbeat rhythm. Lyrics about social issues and empowerment are backed by roaring guitars and heavy-melody that will make you head bang all night long. Doors open at 8 p.m. $16. Black Cat: 1811 14th St. NW, DC; www.blackcatdc.com

Rico Nasty

DMV-raised rapper and producer Rico Nasty releases her music on her own label, Sugar Trap, which is also how she describes her sound and style. She draws comparison to Lil Yachty, but her sugar trap is distinct from Yachty’s bubblegum trap. It’s sonically playful, but more informed by a taste for colorful cartoons and hyperbolic imagery. Doors at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. U Street Music Hall: 1115 U St. NW, DC; www.ustreetmusichall.com

Roman Flügel

Frankfurt-based producer Roman Flügel makes music from a range of influences. His 2014 record Happiness Is Happening showcases a taste for ambient EDM as well as for techno and house. His effortless mix of these influences has earned him a reputation as a left-field DJ. Doors at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $8. Flash: 645 Florida Ave. NW, DC; www.flashdc.com

The Score

L.A.-based duo Eddie Anthony and Edan Dover are the talented musicians behind The Score. First gaining traction for one of their songs that ended up in a commercial, they turned down offers that involved going the pop route and stuck to their rock roots. They have since released an EP, Myths & Legends, that has catchy lyrics and hooks of pop but with the heavy, loud rock that they love. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $12. DC9: 1940 9th St. NW, DC; www.dcnine.com

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9

Matt Pond PA

Indie rocker Matt Pond is all about life’s crazy experiences, and that’s exactly what he writes and sings about. Their latest album, Still Summer, is their twelfth and final as a band. Following Winter Lives as the second album on Pond’s independent label, the album explores all the vibes of summer-like road tripping in a beat-up car and features the likes of Laura Stevenson, Laura Burhenn, Caroline Reese and Anya Marina. Doors open at 9 p.m. $15. DC9: 1940 9th St. NW, DC; www.dcnine.com

NPR’s Piano Christmas

Celebrate the season with a stylish twist on your favorite holiday classics. The Kennedy Center and NPR present A Jazz Piano Christmas, the annual holiday tradition featuring four celebrated jazz pianists performing their favorite seasonal music. The evening will feature winner of the Kennedy Center’s Mary Lou Williams Jazz Piano Competition Helen Sung, and 2018 NEA Jazz Master Joanne Brackeen returns to the Terrace Theater, along with Brazilian virtuoso Abelita Mateus and Cajun blues master Marcia Ball. Performances are at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets start at $55. The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts: 2700 F St. NW, DC; www.kennedy-center.org

Seven Lions

Santa Barbara native Seven Lions is one of the many EDM artists to grace the stage at the popular DC rave venue Echostage. On tour for his latest album, Where I Won’t Be Found, this dubstep/trance mashup artist has featured the likes of Tove Lo and Ellie Goulding on his music, to name a few. Show at 9 p.m. $30. Echostage: 2135 Queens Chapel Rd. NE, DC; www.echostage.com

Sister Hazel

Maybe you don’t recognize this band’s name right away, but if you hear their song “All for You,” you’ll be sure to recall it and be transported back to the late 90s alternative music scene. Named “one of the top 100 most influential independent performers of the last 15 years” by Performing Songwriter Magazine, these country alt-rockers are back on tour but this time for a cause: to support local military communities. Doors open at 7:30. $40. The Fillmore Silver Spring: 8656 Colesville Rd. Silver Spring, MD; www.fillmoresilverspring.com

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 10

Andrea Bocelli

World-renowned and legendary tenor Andrea Bocelli returns to the U.S. for a seven-concert date tour. Each performance will feature a unique repertoire from Bocelli’s Grammy-nominated album, Cinema, special selections from the 20th anniversary of his groundbreaking release Romanza, along with his beloved traditional selection of arias, love songs and crossover hits. Andrea Bocelli will be joined on stage by Eugene Kohn, soprano Larisa Martinez, and special guest artist and Broadway sensation Heather Headley at each stop on the tour. Doors are at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $80. Write-up provided by venue. Capital One Arena: 601 F St. NW, DC; www.capitalonearena.monumentalsportsnetwork.com

Jake Bugg

English singer Jake Bugg made big waves back in 2012 with the release of his self-titled album. Now on his fourth full-length LP, Bugg says he wants to make a complete record as opposed to a collection of songs like his last album. Bugg’s sound is a combination of his idols: the Beatles, Bob Dylan, Jimi Hendrix and Oasis’ Gallagher brothers. Expect plenty of blues and romantic melodies. Doors open at 7 p.m. $30. Sixth & I Historic Synagogue: 600 I St. NW, DC; www.sixthandi.org

Michl

Not much is known about Michl, as he has worked hard to keep his identity private. In 2016, he launched his self-titled EP, a haunting collection of songs that use sparse electronics backing his soulful vocals. He could easily be compared to Sam Smith and James Blake. Doors open at 8 p.m. $12. DC9: 1940 9th St. NW, DC; www.dcnine.com

Mogwai

In 20 years of making music, Scottish post-rock band Mogwai has covered a tremendous amount of ground. However, their latest release and ninth LP, Every Country’s Sun, has the deftness of touch they brought to their scoring of the BBC’s Atomic and their widely received 2011 LP Hardcore Will Never Die But You Will. The latest record shows a balance between studied practice and experimentation with new instruments that makes for a downtempo sound that’s chilly in its electronics but also nakedly melodic. Doors are at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25. 9:30 Club: 815 V St. NW, DC; www.930.com

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 12

Cinema Hearts

Pageant queen Caroline Weinroth fronts this dreamy, doo wop/pop-rock band from Virginia, backed by brother Erich Weinroth on bass and James Adelsberger on drums. On tour for their second album Burned and Burnished, the band has moved away from the existential questions of forever on their last album to exploring breakups and rejection with Weinroth’s 50s sounding, bluesy voice, pronounced drums and wailing guitars. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. $10. Black Cat: 1811 14th St. NW, DC; www.blackcatdc.com

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 13

Bad Moves

Formed in 2015 in DC, punk band Bad Moves are on tour for their self-titled EP. Drawing from their experiences living in the area, the band plays my personal favorite kind of music: sad lyrics that are at times humorous, backed by a fun beat easy to dance to. A little bit of pop, a little bit of new wave and a little bit of garage, these guys stick to a punk foundation while expanding on said genre’s classic sound. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. $10. Black Cat: 1811 14th St. NW, DC; www.blackcatdc.com

Com Truise

American electronic producer Com Truise released his first studio album since 2012’s In Decay this summer. 2017’s Iteration follows up on the sci-fi story of his previous albums, that of synthetic astronaut Com Truise. But Iteration is also influenced tonally by the artist’s personal life, namely his move from New York to L.A., and the displacement felt in that move. Iteration continues in Com Truise’s synthwave style, and still hearkens back to the synth-heavy music of the 80s. Doors are at 10 p.m. Tickets are $17. Flash: 645 Florida Ave. NW, DC; www.flashdc.com

Okey Dokey

Okey Dokey is the product of its members’ previous bands breaking up. Consisting of frontman and visual artist Aaron Martin and The Weeks’ guitarist Johny Fischer, their first full-length album Love You, Mean It is inspired by their love of Mowtown and incorporates their psychedelic storytelling roots. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. $12. DC9: 1940 9th St. NW, DC; www.dcnine.com

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 14

Angel Olsen

Last month, Angel Olsen released Phases, a collection of demos, B-sides and other unreleased materials. Phases hearkens back to the stripped back sound of her first records, when her sound consisted of just vocals and guitar. And her voice carries the exact haunting power that brought her the acclaim she enjoys today. Not all of the tracks are completely stripped down though, and her Americana sensibilities remain constant throughout. Doors at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25. 9:30 Club: 815 V St. NW, DC; www.930.com

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

For their winter 2017 tour, the TSO presents The Ghosts of Christmas Eve, their 1999 record which includes many of their best-known hits like “Christmas Canon [Rock]” and “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24.” Since that 1999 release, TSO have become touring juggernauts whose arena rock performances have been likened to The Who and Pink Floyd. Their touring style comes from their composer and lyricist, Paul O’Neill. The TSO means for this tour to be a celebration of O’Neill’s life and work. Doors are at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $46. Capital One Arena: 601 F St. NW, DC; www.capitalonearena.monumentalsportsnetwork.com

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 14 – SUNDAY, DECEMBER 17

National Symphony Orchestra Performs Handel’s Messiah

Join the NSO, gifted singers and a heavenly chorus for this holiday tradition. This year, conductor Jeannette Sorrell brings fresh perspective to Handel’s cherished Messiah with gifted soloists Sophie Daneman, Ann McMahon Quintero, Karim Sulayman and Christian Immler, along with the University of Maryland Concert Choir. Experience all of the hope, redemption and grace of Handel’s cherished Messiah in the festively decorated Concert Hall. Multiple dates. Tickets start at $15. Write-up provided by venue. The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts: 2700 F St. NW, DC; www.kennedy-center.org

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 15

Lil Uzi Vert

In 2017, Lil Uzi Vert released his highly anticipated debut studio album, Luv is Rage 2. Uzi Vert is an intriguing rapper, as his flow is much in the vein of other contemporaries, with vocal processing reminiscent of Young Thug and at times Migos’ triplet; but stylistically, he says he draws from rock music, namely Marilyn Manson. Luv is Rage 2 puts into words and beats his belief that one can wear skinny jeans and still be hard. Doors are at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $45. The Anthem: 901 Wharf St. SW, DC; www.theanthemdc.com

Shamir

Las Vegas-born vocalist and producer Shamir released his debut album Ratchet in 2015, and the project is pure art pop. The record features catchy electronic beats and slinky funk-leaning bass lines, and underpinning it all are Shamir’s soulful high vocals and witty yet blunt lyrics. Since then, his music has taken a turn away from the pure pop of Ratchet, but still features those same lyrical and vocal stylings, though in an admittedly heavier context. His latest release, 2017’s Revelations, received mixed reviews, but Shamir certainly remains a voice to watch and a singular performer. Doors are at 7 p.m. Tickets $18. U Street Music Hall: 1115 U St. NW, DC; www.ustreetmusichall.com

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 16

O.A.R.

Twenty years into their careers, O.A.R. has become an alternative pop classic. Managing to fill theaters over the course of their existence, O.A.R. has played easy to enjoy mainstream music while remaining in the background of the pop culture zeitgeist. Back on tour for their latest album XX, these guys have delivered another album that uses the sound they’ve come to be known for and that has won over the hearts of their devoted fans over and over. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $45.50. The Anthem: 901 Wharf St. SW, DC; www.theanthemdc.com

Trophy Eyes

Trophy Eyes are a five-piece band from Newcastle, Australia who have combined pop-punk with melodic hardcore – the kind of band that you listened to as a moody teen before catching their act at Warped Tour. Compared to bands like Touche Amore, Title Fight, Crime in Stereo and the Amity Affliction, the punk-pop rockers are on tour for their latest album Chemical Miracle. Doors open at 5 p.m. $15. DC9: 1940 9th St. NW, DC; www.dcnine.com

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 20

Samantha Fish with Louie Fontaine and the Starlight Searchers

While she’s well-known as a purveyor of blues, having been lauded by such legends as Buddy Guy, the Royal Southern Brotherhood and Luther Dickinson, Samantha Fish’s real love is simply raw, scrappy rock ‘n’ roll. It’s little wonder then that when it came time to record her new album, Chills & Fever, Fish ventured off in another direction, one she was exploring for the first time in her career. “I don’t think I ever enjoyed making a record quite as much as I enjoyed making this one,” Fish insists. “I love the sound of the brass and the edgier intensity. One thing’s for sure. Nothing ever felt so authentic.” Write-up provided by venue. Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8:30 p.m. Tickets $25. Gypsy Sally’s: 3401 K St. NW, DC; www.gypsysallys.com

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 21

The B Street Band

From the heart of the Jersey shore, Bruce Springsteen cover band the Backstreets was the first group in the world to do a unique tribute to a live performer. There are now an estimated 14,000 tribute bands following their lead and performing all over the world. Nearly 5,500 performances and 34 years later, the B Street Band is still the hardest working tribute band on the circuit, with almost 200 shows per year throughout the country honoring The Boss. Doors at 6:30 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $20-$25. Write-up provided by venue. The Hamilton: 600 14th St. NW, DC; www.thehamiltondc.com

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 22

Action Bronson

Chef-turned-rapper-turned television personality Action Bronson’s music is just one of the things he’s become known for. Bronson has become an infectious personality on his Viceland show, F**K That’s Delicious, but the artist continues to write music, which first put him on the map. Bronson’s extra appetite, along with his swagger, bursts from his music. On his 2017 record, Blue Chips 7000, he continues to tell stories of a tremendous appetite for all manners of pleasure, and in terms of production, he continues to feature rich array of samples – from deep cuts to instant classics. Doors are at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30. The Fillmore Silver Spring: 8656 Colesville Rd. Silver Spring, MD; www.fillmoresilverspring.com

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 29

Everyone Orchestra

The Everyone Orchestra’s conductor, Matt Butler, has been leading a rotating cast of accredited musicians through full-length shows that are entirely improvised since 2001. The Everyone Orchestra balances the challenges of live group improvisation with triumphant tension and release conduits of music that head deep into the soul. This unique collaborative of performance deeply encourages and requires audience interaction. Doors at 7 p.m., show at 9 p.m. Tickets $33. Write-up provided by the venue. Gypsy Sally’s: 3401 K St. NW, DC; www.gypsysallys.com

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 30

Ex Hex

Female power trio Mary Timothy, Betsy Wright and Laura Harris are Ex Hex. Another DC band, these ladies play loud rock ‘n’ roll with plenty of attitude. Brace yourself for a show that’s sure to leave your ears ringing and feet tired from jumping all night. Doors open at 8 p.m. $18. Black Cat: 1811 14th St. NW, DC; www.blackcatdc.com

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 30 – SUNDAY, DECEMBER 31

Bonerama and New Orleans Suspects

As their sound evolves and changes, it’s still the best way to describe this 15-year-old powerhouse trombone touring band from New Orleans. In addition to changing the way people think about the trombone, the sound of Bonerama has become an influence and contribution to the sound of New Orleans music today. With newer acts such as Trombone Shorty and Big Sam’s Funky Nation joining them on the national music scene, it’s the Crescent City that has benefited with a newfound reputation as being a bonafide “Trombone Town.” Doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 9 p.m. Tickets $43.50-$58.50. Write-up provided by venue. The Hamilton: 600 14th St. NW, DC; www.thehamiltondc.com