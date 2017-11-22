Drink Company’s Miracle on 7th Street Is Back for Round Three

Prepare to fully embrace the holiday spirit at Drink Company’s latest pop-up bar creation. The company’s incredible Christmas bar, Miracle on 7th Street, is back for its third year in Shaw and will stay open until December 31. With a lineup of increasingly successful pop-ups, including this summer’s Game of Thrones pop-up and this fall’s Halloween-themed PUB DREAD, this has to be their most impressive work yet.

Per usual, the bar is set up in three adjoining bars, each with a different theme. The first room resembles a classic winter wonderland with pretty white décor and sparkly snowflake wall details, with a mini-train running circles around the ceiling. The second room, which is just one doorway over, resembles an ode to the Jewish family tradition on Christmas Day – Chinese food and a movie. The bar is completely decked out in Chinese food boxes hanging from the ceiling, and movie posters and Chinese food menus plastered on the walls with a giant menorah in the window.

The last room is my personal favorite, which includes several dazzling details for all the Christmas lovers out there to swoon over such as magical wreaths and impressive nutcrackers along the wall; plus, Santa’s sleigh, a giant decorated Christmas tree and ornaments galore hanging from the ceiling to make you feel like you’re actually inside a Christmas tree. I’m predicting that people will be lining up all season to take pictures in front of the Beyoncé-inspired wall painting that reads, “I Sleigh All Day.”

Most of the cocktail names on the drink menu are a reference to an iconic Christmas movie. One drink in particular that made its return to the Miracle on 7th Street bar is Snow Angels, Ice Skating, Cookie Dough and Snuggles. It’s basically Christmas in a cup, or dessert in alcohol form. Made with cookie dough-infused vodka, coffee and hazelnut liqueurs, and crème de cacao, this drink is the perfect way to end any night, plus it’s topped with a generous cookie dough bite.

Some other refreshing go-to concoctions on the menu include Whobilation, a wintery cranberry gin and tonic, and I Sleigh, All Day, an apple brandy and apple cider drink made with sparkling water. Dare to be bold with the Hallelujah! Holy Shit! Where’s the Tylenol?, a unique scotch drink with ginger flavors, or the Candy, Candy Canes, Candy Corns and Syrup drink that is pure peppermint heaven.

Miracle on 7th Street is sure to impress cocktail enthusiasts all over DC with its unique takes on seasonal drinks. See the other crazy-amazing holiday cocktails that Drink Company is offering this season here.

Miracle on 7th Street: 1839 7th St. NW, DC; www.popupbardc.com