Unique Holiday Markets in the DMV

Starbucks holiday cups, less daylight and “Winter Wonderland” on the radio. It can only mean one thing: the holiday season is upon us! Have you started your holiday shopping yet? If you’re looking for something one-of-a-kind, be sure to check out one of these holiday markets popping up in the DMV for the season. Happy shopping!

THROUGH SUNDAY, DECEMBER 31

116 King Seasonal Pop-up

Located in Old Town, Alexandria, this pop-up market features over 30 up-and-coming fashion and lifestyle brands from across the country. Sunday and Monday from 12-6 p.m., and Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. 116 King: 116 King St. Alexandria, VA; www.116king.com

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 24 – SATURDAY, DECEMBER 23

Downtown Holiday Market

Rated last year by TravelMag as one of the 20 best Christmas markets in the U.S., if you only have the chance to visit one of these markets this season, this is the one to go to. Built like a village, this market boast over 150 vendors offering everything from food and jewelry to textiles and pottery. 12-8 p.m. daily. Downtown Holiday Market: Centered at 8th and F Streets, NW, DC; www.downtownholidaymarket.com

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 25

Made in DC Holiday Marketplace

Located in DC Brau, brewery attendees will be able to do holiday shopping while they enjoy a beer at this holiday market. Partnered with Think Local First DC and Made in DC, vendors will be featuring locally made products. 1-6 p.m. DC Brau Brewing Company: 3178 Bladensburg Rd. NE, DC; www.dcbrau.com

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1 – SUNDAY, DECEMBER 3

Christkindlmarkt

Learn some history while you shop at this holiday market. Each year, the Heurich House honors the Heurichs’ German ancestry by hosting a traditional German public Christmas market in its garden. $10-$20. Friday, December 1 from 4-9 p.m., and Saturday, December 2 and Sunday, December 3 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Heurich House Museum: 1307 New Hampshire Ave. NW, DC; www.heurichchristmas.org

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1 – SUNDAY, DECEMBER 17

Holiday Market at Del Ray Artisans

Del Ray’s holiday market focuses on fine arts and crafts from local artists in the area. Purchase anything from ceramics and photography to cookbooks and tote bags. In addition, all artists donate a percentage of their sales to help support the Del Ray Artisans’ mission. Fridays 6-9 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Del Ray Artisans Gallery: 2704 Mount Vernon Ave. Alexandria, VA; www.delrayartisans.org

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1 – SATURDAY, DECEMBER 23

Alexandria Holiday Market

Set up in the style of a European outdoor market, visitors can enjoy traditional foods, wine and cocoa while they go holiday shopping. The Holiday Sharing Toy Drive program supporting local families in need through Volunteer Alexandria will also be present during the market. Various hours of operation. John Carlyle Square Park: 300 John Carlyle St. Alexandria, VA; www.alexandriaholidaymarket.com

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2

Swedish Christmas Bazaar

Transport yourself to a traditional Swedish Christmas bazaar at this market. Artisans and vendors will offer up traditional Scandinavian and Nordic goods like homemade bread, Kosta Boda and Orrefors glassware, and Swedish delicacies like “princesstårta” and “glögg.” The event ends with traditional caroling by the Swedish St. Lucia Procession. 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. House of Sweden: 2900 K St. NW, DC; www.washingtondc.swea.org/bazaar

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 9 – SUNDAY, DECEMBER 17

GRUMP in Crystal City and ZooLights

Looking for something a little less traditional? Well GRUMP is here to offer you an alternative arts and crafts holiday show. Stroll through the vendors while you wait to take your picture with the GRUMP yeti herself. Thursday, December 9 from 12-5 p.m. in Crystal City and Friday, December 15 through Sunday, December 17 from 5-9 p.m. Crystal City Underground: 2100 Crystal Dr. Suite 2120-A, Arlington, VA and The National Zoo: 3001 Connecticut Ave. NW, DC; www.ilovegrump.com

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 10

HOLIDAZE Outdoor Holiday Market

To stock up on unique gifts while supporting local artisans, visit the HOLIDAZE Outdoor Holiday Market on Ellsworth Drive in downtown Silver Spring. Find everything from homemade soap and jewelry to bicycles and cultural crafts. 12-6 p.m. Downtown Silver Spring: 908 Ellsworth Dr. Silver Spring, MD; www.fentonstreetmarket.com

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 17

Rock’N’Shop

Rock’N’Shop is your one-stop holiday shop for all things music. Got a music lover in your life? Buy them anything from records to rock T-shirts for their holiday gift this year. 7 p.m. Black Cat: 1811 14th St. NW, DC; www.blackcatdc.com/shows/rock-n-shop.html