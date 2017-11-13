Shorts & Sips at The Modern at Art Place

Join us November 16th from 7 to 9 p.m. at The Modern at Art Place for Shorts & Sips! Watch the best of the DC Shorts Film Festival and sip on complimentary craft cocktails prepared by DC’s top mixologists. Enjoy light fare and snack on popcorn from DC’s own Stella’s Popkern while you view the films and chat with the filmmakers. Come see why The Modern is the opposite of ordinary – two amazing buildings united by an incredible art collection and some of DC’s coolest spaces. The Modern at Art Place is immediately adjacent to the Ft. Totten Metro stop and there is ample parking.

The event is complimentary, but to RSVP and for event details, please visit modernshorts.com. We look forward to seeing you there!

The Modern at Art Place: 400 Galloway St. NE, DC; modernshorts.com