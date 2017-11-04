Stage & Screen: November 2017

THROUGH SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11

Safe As Houses

From Natalie Piegari comes the provocative play Safe As Houses. Mixing a natural disaster with a shady past, this play offers an

edge-of-your-seat drama. A violent storm is barreling toward the house of Nora, Isabel and Henry, but the weather might not be what tears this family apart. As the three prepare their home for the storm, something from Isabel’s past really puts this family’s strength to the test. Various dates and show times. Tickets are $35. Logan Fringe Arts Space: 1358 Florida Ave. NE, DC; www.capitalfringe.org

THROUGH SUNDAY, DECEMBER 24

The Pajama Game

Based on the novel 7½ Cents by Richard Bissell, The Pajama Game is a musical that tells the story of the Sleep-Tite Pajama Factory through song and dance. Chaos breaks out in the otherwise average factory when Sid Sorkin falls for Babe Williams, the trouble-making head of the union grievance committee. Soon, a workers’ strike breaks out between management and labor that threatens to tear the establishment apart. Will the factory survive the internal battle? Attend to find out. Various dates and show times. Tickets start at $65. Arena Stage: 1101 6th St. SW, DC; www.arenastage.org

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 7

Malice Toward None

Drawing inspiration from Abraham Lincoln’s infamous humor and self-deprecation, President Lincoln’s Cottage and DC Improv have partnered together to once again present the Two Faces Comedy Series. Laugh along with San Francisco International Comedy Competition winner Bengt Washburn for the third night of the series. Just as Lincoln managed to get by without being mean, Washburn tickles your funny bone and proves comedy doesn’t have to tear someone else down to make people laugh. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $5. Abraham Lincoln’s Cottage: 140 Rock Creek Church Rd. NW, DC; www.lincolncottage.org

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 7 – SUNDAY, JANUARY 14

Crazy For You

Signature Theatre is bringing the Gershwins’ and Ken Ludwig’s Tony Award-winning musical comedy Crazy for You to Shirlington. Sent to foreclose on a small town theater, a musical-loving banker decides to revive it instead with the help of musical act The Follies. Slapstick humor and charm combine with 1930s glamour, mistaken identities and a classic love story to delight audiences all holiday season long. Various dates and show times. Tickets are $40-$79. Signature Theatre: 4200 Campbell Ave. Arlington, VA; www.sigtheatre.org

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11

Pelle the Conqueror

From October 8 to December 12, AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center will be showcasing films that tell the harrowing migration stories of people from all over the world. As part of the Films Across Borders: Stories of Migration series, Pelle the Conqueror will be playing on November 11. The Oscar-winning drama tells the story of a Swedish father and son escaping their impoverished life in Sweden for a new start in Denmark. What ultimately gets them through a difficult year on a new farm is their strong bond. Show starts at 12 p.m. Tickets are free. AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center: 8633 Colesville Rd. Silver Spring, MD; www.afi.com/silver

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11 – SUNDAY, DECEMBER 31

The Second City Presents Nothing to Lose (But Our Chains)

The creators of last year’s hit Black Side of the Moon have returned to Woolly Mammoth with a new play. Headlining the show is Felonious Munk, whose own story is being told this time around. The standup comedian and TV personality is a good man and father, but he used to be a drug dealer and later, a convict. Nothing to Lose (But Our Chains) tells Munk’s story of rags to riches as he traverses prison, corporate America, then finally activism and comedy. Various dates and show times. Tickets are $20-$69. Woolly Mammoth Theatre: 641 D St. NW, DC; www.woollymammoth.net

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 14 – WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 20

Twelfth Night

DC favorite Ethan McSweeny is back with his expressive style for another Shakespeare classic, the comedic Twelfth Night. When the quick-witted Viola is stranded off the coast of Illyria, she creates the disguise of a page boy for Duke Orsino to protect herself. To further complicate matters, Viola’s gender-swapped disguise lands her in the middle of a rather awkward love triangle. Identity and motives are all questioned in this lively play, but the constant is the wit of true heroine Viola at the center of it all. Various dates and show times. Tickets start at $44. Shakespeare Theatre Company’s Sidney Harman Hall: 610 F St. NW, DC; www.shakespearetheatre.org

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 18

Doug Varone and Dancers Present In the Shelter of the Fold

The award-winning contemporary dance company is returning to George Mason’s Center for the Arts for the first time in over a decade. The New York-based Doug Varone and Dancers’ latest performance will showcase stunts and choreography that are sure to amaze. Inspired by faith, belief and human reaction to life’s curveballs, Varone’s In the Shelter of the Fold will also feature members of Mason’s School of Dance. Starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $29-$48. George Mason University’s Center for the Arts: 4373 Mason Pond Dr. Fairfax, VA; www.cfa.gmu.edu